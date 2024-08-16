Really enjoyed Robocop Rogue City - it shows its AA status occasionally and isnt big or clever in a lot of ways but if you like the films its worth a look, and does a good job of making you feel like Robo.



Also recommend Thank goodness youre here a mad 2 hour-ish game where you arrive in a northern English town and cause mayhem / solve everyone problems. Its got some very British daft humour and is a simple to play nice relaxing fun time!



About to start Nobody Wants to Die, love the look on it and the reviews have been decent.