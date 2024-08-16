« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 16, 2024, 08:30:20 am
For anyone arsed, the next dragon age game is due on the 31st of october. Don't preorder
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 16, 2024, 11:21:00 am
It looks crap anyway.
After Baldur's Gate 3, which has many flaws, Veilguard looks so unambitious and sterile.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 16, 2024, 11:48:42 am
I think it'll probably be enjoyable enough, and that's all I really care about these days.

ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 17, 2024, 12:13:21 am
Jet Set Radio

Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on August 16, 2024, 07:54:14 am
It's amazing, isn't it? Glad someone else enjoys it :-) It's a fantastic action-platformer/metroidvania!

I 100 percented it right after it released at the beginning of the year. I think they've released a couple of gameplay updates since then so I might need to give this another look.
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.
emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am
Quote from: Garrus on August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.


It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 21, 2024, 06:34:09 pm
Quote from: Garrus on August  9, 2024, 07:26:29 am
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Didn't expect it to be as good as it is.

I think there's a demo available so if anyone is on the fence, give it a go to see if it works for you.

I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 03:47:04 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 21, 2024, 06:34:09 pm
I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Sorry, looks like there was a demo before the game released and it isn't there anymore on the PS Store.

Just checked on Reddit and apparently they replaced it with a PS+ trial 2 months ago. Not sure if that's still around but it looks like there's a demo for PC if you want to try it on there.
Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:01:32 am
Quote from: emergency exit on August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am
It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
Thanks for the suggestions. Will have a look at those.
PhilV

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:15:38 am
Added a new (old) one to my gaming rota, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero I am about 5 hours in, find it quite chill and entertaining :)
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:44:59 am
Really enjoyed Robocop Rogue City - it shows its AA status occasionally and isnt big or clever in a lot of ways but if you like the films its worth a look, and does a good job of making you feel like Robo.

Also recommend Thank goodness youre here a mad 2 hour-ish game where you arrive in a northern English town and cause mayhem / solve everyone problems. Its got some very British daft humour and is a simple to play nice relaxing fun time!

About to start Nobody Wants to Die, love the look on it and the reviews have been decent.
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:04:46 am
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 10:44:59 am
Really enjoyed Robocop Rogue City - it shows its AA status occasionally and isnt big or clever in a lot of ways but if you like the films its worth a look, and does a good job of making you feel like Robo.

Also recommend Thank goodness youre here a mad 2 hour-ish game where you arrive in a northern English town and cause mayhem / solve everyone problems. Its got some very British daft humour and is a simple to play nice relaxing fun time!

About to start Nobody Wants to Die, love the look on it and the reviews have been decent.

Just played this, it was great. Absolutely bonkers ;D
Draex

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:11:36 am
Borderlands 4 announced! Lets hope its not as shit as the movie..
