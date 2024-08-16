« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 227791 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3560 on: August 16, 2024, 08:30:20 am »
For anyone arsed, the next dragon age game is due on the 31st of october. Don't preorder
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3561 on: August 16, 2024, 11:21:00 am »
It looks crap anyway.
After Baldur's Gate 3, which has many flaws, Veilguard looks so unambitious and sterile.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3562 on: August 16, 2024, 11:48:42 am »
I think it'll probably be enjoyable enough, and that's all I really care about these days.

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,223
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3563 on: August 17, 2024, 12:13:21 am »
Jet Set Radio

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3564 on: August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on August 16, 2024, 07:54:14 am
It's amazing, isn't it? Glad someone else enjoys it :-) It's a fantastic action-platformer/metroidvania!

I 100 percented it right after it released at the beginning of the year. I think they've released a couple of gameplay updates since then so I might need to give this another look.
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3565 on: August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am »
Quote from: Garrus on August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.


It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,434
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August  9, 2024, 07:26:29 am
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Didn't expect it to be as good as it is.

I think there's a demo available so if anyone is on the fence, give it a go to see if it works for you.

I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 03:47:04 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Sorry, looks like there was a demo before the game released and it isn't there anymore on the PS Store.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 