Dragon's Dogma 2.It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail...