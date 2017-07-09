Bought Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights on GOG and am quite enjoying it so far. I played NWN when it was first released and I had mixed feelings over it. First of all it wasn't a lush, isometric, 2D stunner that BG2 was. Second there was no party, it's you and one select henchman. But playing it now, I have to say it's a pretty good and challenging game. Still in Act 1, made a Barbarian character and got another Barbarian henchman - so we're just two dumb fuck going everywhere and smashing people, monsters, chests, doors and anything else.