Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3560 on: March 22, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail... :D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3561 on: March 23, 2024, 11:26:08 am »
My understanding is that the DD2 backlash is due to the prevalence of micro transactions and play to win invading a single player experience.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 01:05:09 am »
I think that a lot of people's grievances are genuine issues though. Massive CPU usage in Cities and stuttering/low fps for many people, even those with pretty powerful rigs, microtransactions galore (a microtransaction for fast travel? fucking really?) etc. The big WTF though is the inability to restart a game or have multiple saves on a single player game in 2024. That shit is indefensible.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 09:25:01 am »
This.


It's a great game but poorly optimised evident by powerful systems having bad performance in the cities and the micro transactions are reaching new levels of scum, anyone who defends them is a fucking lunatic.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 09:40:24 am »
Really?

That seems to fly in the face of the old "save often, save in different slots" rpg thing.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 09:51:22 am »
Bought Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights on GOG and am quite enjoying it so far. I played NWN when it was first released and I had mixed feelings over it. First of all it wasn't a lush, isometric, 2D stunner that BG2 was. Second there was no party, it's you and one select henchman. But playing it now, I have to say it's a pretty good and challenging game. Still in Act 1, made a Barbarian character and got another Barbarian henchman - so we're just two dumb fuck going everywhere and smashing people, monsters, chests, doors and anything else.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 02:01:35 pm »
Horizon Forbidden West finally out on PC - downloading now!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 03:08:21 pm »
Purchased Robocop on the PS5, my weekend will be walking round shooting the shit out of everything with my over powered gun and I can't wait  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 04:21:37 am »
Yeah, I've just finished downloading today myself, so gonna have a bash this evening. The download I used also has the FSR3 mod, which worked great on HZD, so even on my 'way overdue an upgrade' rig I should get good FPS.

Let me know how you get on. Looks like proper fun from the videos I've seen.
