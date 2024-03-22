« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

« Reply #3560 on: March 22, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail... :D
« Reply #3561 on: March 23, 2024, 11:26:08 am »
My understanding is that the DD2 backlash is due to the prevalence of micro transactions and play to win invading a single player experience.
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 01:05:09 am »
Quote from: stoa on March 22, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail... :D

I think that a lot of people's grievances are genuine issues though. Massive CPU usage in Cities and stuttering/low fps for many people, even those with pretty powerful rigs, microtransactions galore (a microtransaction for fast travel? fucking really?) etc. The big WTF though is the inability to restart a game or have multiple saves on a single player game in 2024. That shit is indefensible.
