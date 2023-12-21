Clanfolk. Seems a nice little game, although it's still in Early Access. I like the Rimworldy-ness of it, but it's different enough to be fun. Having said that though, I'm not really a fan of their unlocking mechanic for new tech. It just makes you rush through everything, if you don't know what you're doing, especially when you get constantly bombarded with messages that you can now build this or that or that you have unlocked something new to craft and you should do it. In my first playthrough and made it through winter (which seems to be the biggest issue for most). Now, that I have a better idea of what you need (and how much of it) and how most mechanics work, it should be much easier to properly grow my settlement...