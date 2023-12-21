« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?

ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 21, 2023, 11:01:22 pm
Quote from: stoa on December 21, 2023, 09:22:15 pm
Used to play it quite a bit, but then they decided to make the ice hic hockey thingy competitive only and couldn't be arsed with that...

They've messed around stuff. That hockey thing is there for the season so you can't do dropshot, which was a boss little mode. That's in next season

They can't leave well enough alone. But the core gameplay is fun

I play a manic fast style haha everyone else seems to labour over their shots

Gave The Finals a go

Was alright. Pretty addictive. I like the vibe. You end up dyin more than you kill but of course
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 21, 2023, 11:11:40 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on December 21, 2023, 09:09:42 pm
anyone play rocket league?
Just came 2nd in a tournament. why do people idle in tournies aieeeeeeeeee
Love Rocket League. Racked up days on it. I'm absolutely wank though.
Riquende

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 12:43:50 am
Horizon: Zero Dawn. I'm at 'that point' in an RPG where I'm powerful enough to not worry about any encounter on the map so I've gone exploring, however I keep running into locations that suddenly advance existing questlines and I'm starting to lose some plot threads.

The alternative is to quest in order, complete the game and then still have to go back and find collectibles etc.

Neither is ideal!
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 12:48:00 am
Quote from: Riquende on December 22, 2023, 12:43:50 am
Horizon: Zero Dawn. I'm at 'that point' in an RPG where I'm powerful enough to not worry about any encounter on the map so I've gone exploring, however I keep running into locations that suddenly advance existing questlines and I'm starting to lose some plot threads.

The alternative is to quest in order, complete the game and then still have to go back and find collectibles etc.

Neither is ideal!

It's worth following the main quest line in that. And just explore around where it sends you, for the most part
TheKid.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 08:44:40 am
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator
gerrardisgod

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 09:08:33 am
Quote from: TheKid. on December 22, 2023, 08:44:40 am
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator
Great game.

And one that bizarrely has the one more go feel to it, ridiculous number of times I say to myself that Ill get up to a certain percentage on a job and stop, then find myself still playing the game hours later.
Titi Camara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 11:44:01 am
Looks like the Steam Winter Sale has kicked in. A few on my wishlist...

Atomic Heart - 50% off - £27.49

Robocop - 30% off - £31.49

Was really wary of paying full price for either, would anyone recommend either at those price points?
Chakan

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 05:18:30 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on December 22, 2023, 08:44:40 am
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator

Bloody hell its addictive. I spent 2 hours this morning washing a house and backyard!!

Didnt know how to crouch down to get underneath stuff, finally figured it out.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 10:16:08 pm
Spider-Man 2 - brilliant. Story is great so far but Im also enjoying a lot of the side missions. General quality is superb and the load times are crazy as you zip around NYC.

Venba - finished it in one sitting, via Gamepass, this afternoon. Very relaxing but a lovely story and the simple mechanics that have you preparing various Indian dishes, playing as an Indian who has moved to Canada, are great fun. Recommend for how well it portrays how people moving to a foreign country must feel. I cant relate directly but thought it was really well done.

Jusant - an hour or so into this climbing focussed game which looks simple and has one of those brilliant game loops where its generally simple but has layers of complexity that build as you go. Also on Gamepass and would recommend if youve got it.

Over Christmas Im hoping to finish Spider-Man and get stuck into Dave the Diver and Cyberpunk!
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 22, 2023, 11:16:40 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on December 22, 2023, 11:44:01 am
Looks like the Steam Winter Sale has kicked in. A few on my wishlist...

Atomic Heart - 50% off - £27.49

Robocop - 30% off - £31.49

Was really wary of paying full price for either, would anyone recommend either at those price points?

Love the look of Atomic Heart but reviews are mixed. Given it's already basically 50% in year of release I reckon it'll probably end up going down even more.

Saw that Gotham Knights is already down to a fiver in ASDA  :o
ScouserAtHeart

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 23, 2023, 06:16:40 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 22, 2023, 11:16:40 pm

Saw that Gotham Knights is already down to a fiver in ASDA  :o

Still too much
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 23, 2023, 01:11:04 pm
Dave the Diver. Fucking quality. Dive for fish by day, serve your catches in a sushi restaurant by night. Fun game and nice retro styled graphics.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 23, 2023, 08:20:02 pm
Playing through the Res Evil 4 remake again, easily my game of the year.  Just perfect, this and Dead Space, good year for horror fans.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 23, 2023, 08:27:25 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 23, 2023, 01:11:04 pm
Dave the Diver. Fucking quality. Dive for fish by day, serve your catches in a sushi restaurant by night. Fun game and nice retro styled graphics.

Downloaded on switch today. Looking forward to getting stuck in over Christmas!
FiSh77

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 23, 2023, 09:42:52 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 23, 2023, 01:11:04 pm
Dave the Diver. Fucking quality. Dive for fish by day, serve your catches in a sushi restaurant by night. Fun game and nice retro styled graphics.

Surprised Arsenal or Spurs haven't tried to sign the c*nt
Hazell

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 24, 2023, 01:09:15 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2023, 09:42:52 pm
Surprised Arsenal or Spurs haven't tried to sign the c*nt

:lmao
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 24, 2023, 03:31:39 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 23, 2023, 01:11:04 pm
Dave the Diver. Fucking quality. Dive for fish by day, serve your catches in a sushi restaurant by night. Fun game and nice retro styled graphics.

Just bought this on the strength of your recommendation. And the reviews... ;D

Got that, Drege and FAR: Lone Sails to entertain on the Switch in the coming weeks.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 24, 2023, 03:38:41 pm
Got Dave the Diver a few weeks ago, but didn't get into it. Will have to play it when I'm in the mood for that kind of game. Have started a new run of Jagged Alliance 3 after they had three or four patches that have added new content like Bobby Ray's.
zero zero

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 24, 2023, 03:41:16 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2023, 09:42:52 pm
Surprised Arsenal or Spurs haven't tried to sign the c*nt
:champ Thank you mate
red mongoose

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 30, 2023, 04:56:12 pm
I've been playing Vampire Survivors, a free game on the interwebs. I'm shit at it.
jackh

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 05:19:17 pm
Been gifted a download code for Alan Wake II on the PS5 for Christmas. Had never even heard of it before, but the review sound good.

Any RAWKites played it?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Quote from: jackh on December 31, 2023, 05:19:17 pm
Been gifted a download code for Alan Wake II on the PS5 for Christmas. Had never even heard of it before, but the review sound good.

Any RAWKites played it?

Best game of the year, far superior to the first, which, while highly rated, was a repetitive pile of shite in my opinion.  An absolute masterpiece, very Twin Peaks.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 06:27:24 pm
I'm sceptical about that 2nd one, because I enjoyed the first one except for the actual gameplay which rapidly got very boring for me.

one of my mates is/was playing it and I'm seeing him later so I might ask him about it if I remember.
jackh

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 09:29:55 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 31, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Best game of the year, far superior to the first, which, while highly rated, was a repetitive pile of shite in my opinion.  An absolute masterpiece, very Twin Peaks.

Great stuff!

Quote from: voodoo ray on December 31, 2023, 06:27:24 pm
one of my mates is/was playing it and I'm seeing him later so I might ask him about it if I remember.

Let us know!
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 09:46:03 pm
Quote from: jackh on December 31, 2023, 09:29:55 pm
Let us know!

As it's New Year's I wouldn't put too much hope on voodoo ray remembering to ask. ;)
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 31, 2023, 09:47:29 pm
Haven't remembered yet, might do later, might not.
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 1, 2024, 12:52:47 pm
Quote from: jackh on December 31, 2023, 05:19:17 pm
Been gifted a download code for Alan Wake II on the PS5 for Christmas. Had never even heard of it before, but the review sound good.

Any RAWKites played it?


no but I've heard it's great, and heard off another gaming community and mates into it

No idea what it's like myself but if the reviews appeal to you I'd say dive in. Seems to me one of those titles you should just play
RedKenWah

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2024, 09:50:31 pm
Quote from: jackh on December 31, 2023, 05:19:17 pm
Been gifted a download code for Alan Wake II on the PS5 for Christmas. Had never even heard of it before, but the review sound good.

Any RAWKites played it?

Personally its absolutely worth a play through. There is one particular level for Alan Wake which is absolutely exceptional.
RedDeadRejection

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2024, 11:49:42 pm
Finally ready to be hurt again and put on Last of Us 2. Haven't played since release. Never has a game left me feeling so fulfilled but so emotionally exhausted after it.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 15, 2024, 11:08:46 pm
Clanfolk. Seems a nice little game, although it's still in Early Access. I like the Rimworldy-ness of it, but it's different enough to be fun. Having said that though, I'm not really a fan of their unlocking mechanic for new tech. It just makes you rush through everything, if you don't know what you're doing, especially when you get constantly bombarded with messages that you can now build this or that or that you have unlocked something new to craft and you should do it. In my first playthrough and made it through winter (which seems to be the biggest issue for most). Now, that I have a better idea of what you need (and how much of it) and how most mechanics work, it should be much easier to properly grow my settlement...
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 16, 2024, 07:47:49 am
Not sure this is the right place, but Game are ceasing trade ins, doesn't leave a lot of places to swap games you're done with.
has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 17, 2024, 02:25:17 pm
The lack of high street presence with video games is a little sad. Big cities still have stores here and there but most towns have nearly zero places to purchase games anymore, I hate that. Even our local Tesco is done with games, its a huge store an all.

Digital is fine but y'know, I'm far less impulsive than with a row of boxes to look at. Maybe that's just me!

PhilV

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 17, 2024, 03:27:42 pm
Replaying FF VII Remake again on Hard Mode, am on Chaper 13 atm, in anticipation for Part 2.

I am maxed out levelling and materia wise as well, the normal enemies are a breeze but some bosses are soooo hard, it's a weird difficulty spike, no items is also a bit shite...but it does make you think about materia composition pre boss battles.

I have Granblue Relink and FF VII part 2 out soon and am quite excited, some good JRPG's out atm.
emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
Finished Hogwarts Legacy (on Switch) the other day - just in time for the release of the new Prince of Persia, which looks very promising.

I read a bunch of reviews and the consensus seems fo be that while the story is shite, the gameplay, level design and combat is incredible.

Plus, this ones actually a metroidvania, which means itll hopefully fill my Hollow Knight itch  ;D
classycarra

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 02:47:29 pm
struggled to get into any games the past couple of months, but feel like I'm finally ready for a long game

am getting back onto cheap boomerang rental account and finally taking the plunge into Red Dead Redemption 2 - just hope they can deliver it before my long weekend.

am i right in remembering its an extended, slowish start - one you need to commit a decent block of hours to get through to the more enjoyable stuff?
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 02:58:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:47:29 pm
struggled to get into any games the past couple of months, but feel like I'm finally ready for a long game

am getting back onto cheap boomerang rental account and finally taking the plunge into Red Dead Redemption 2 - just hope they can deliver it before my long weekend.

am i right in remembering its an extended, slowish start - one you need to commit a decent block of hours to get through to the more enjoyable stuff?

the snowy bit at the start might drag on a bit on a first playing, but it's worth it.

on another note this appeared a day or so ago when I was updating drivers, so it probably means HFW is out on PC soon.

https://images.nvidia.com/aem-dam/Solutions/geforce/news/ces-2024-dlss-ray-tracing-rtx-games-announcements/nvidia-geforce-rtx-ces-2024-announcing-new-rtx-dlss-games.jpg

apparently steam also has a 'robots and dinosaurs' event thing coming up as well. I doubt that's a coincidence.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:58:11 pm
apparently steam also has a 'robots and dinosaurs' event thing coming up as well. I doubt that's a coincidence.

Clearly a coincidence. Robots and dinosaurs are mixed together in all kinds of stuff all the time and not just Horizon Zero Dawn or whatever it's called... ;)
RedDeadRejection

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:08:03 am
Playing Chained Echoes on Switch. A JRPG in the style of old yet so much more. Borrows from all the greats, like Suikoden. All the more impressive was that it was done by one bloke!! Can't remember a game I have enjoyed more in a long time.
