Picked up the Dead Space remake on discount. Been wanting to grab it since it came out and whilst I respect the work that went into it, no fucking way was I paying full price for a game I've played through multiple times.



The updated version is brilliant though, whilst the obvious update are the visuals, the audio is amazing....every time the comms crackle into life I fucking shit myself!



On my second play through already, probably needs 4? play throughs to get all the achievements, doubt it will hold my attention for that long but there's certainly a good 40+ hours there for the completionists.