What games are you playing at the moment?

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3440 on: November 7, 2023, 11:01:04 am
Picked up the Dead Space remake on discount. Been wanting to grab it since it came out and whilst I respect the work that went into it, no fucking way was I paying full price for a game I've played through multiple times.

The updated version is brilliant though, whilst the obvious update are the visuals, the audio is amazing....every time the comms crackle into life I fucking shit myself!

On my second play through already, probably needs 4? play throughs to get all the achievements, doubt it will hold my attention for that long but there's certainly a good 40+ hours there for the completionists.
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3441 on: November 7, 2023, 11:54:13 am
Old Fallout games are a blast if you havent played them. Also Mass Effect Legendary collection is incredible value if youve not played it. Some older RPG titles might be worrh exploring, Dragon Age Origins, Baldurs Gate 1&2 remaster, Icewind Dale. Perhaps Divinity games too.

Cheers, I started to make a "I have played these:" in my original post but realised it would either be too long or short to be useful.

I have done Mass Effect way back in the day, Dragon Age and all of the 1st person Fallout games. I was looking more for that sort of action-y 1st or (ideally) 3rd person experience rather than the overhead/isometric stuff, but those other ones are maybe cheap enough to try.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3442 on: November 7, 2023, 12:03:36 pm
Outriders? Not exactly cheap and the player base looks a wee bit sparse these days if you want any co-op help but I had a solid time in there running the campaign through.
F-T-9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3443 on: November 7, 2023, 05:10:11 pm
They were great developers, yes. Unfortunately that was their last game.

Ahh shit, thanks for ruining my day.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3444 on: November 8, 2023, 09:43:37 am
you are in for a treat, my friend. Went the same route as you: Desperados 3, then Shadow Tactics. Surely you've played Shadow Gambit, the newest release from the same people who made D3 and ST? I've finished the main story and doing the challenges now. Brilliant game.

Are you playing D3 on PC or console mate?

The reason I ask is that I recently downloaded the remastered version of Commandos 2: Men of Courage demo on PS5.   The controls were absolutely terrible and I deleted it.  I was so disappointed.

I played the original Desperados back in the day and even wrote a review for one of the PC gamer mags.

So to play D3 and/or ST should I be looking at the PC versions?

Cheers
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #3445 on: Today at 02:38:26 am
I played this as well. It's a beautiful little game. Instantly got it when it came to Gamepass.

Just finished it, very cute and engaging game for $20. Quick to play though, but a lot of fun.
