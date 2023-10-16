Looking online, the suggestions is that just the main story takes 15-16 hours to complete. That is not short. If you look at the more "classic" AC games pre Origins - the longest game was Black Flag - which many say is about 22.5 hours long, so not that much longer; the Ezio Trilogy took about 50 hours *combined* for all three games, AC1 was a 14-15 hour game, AC3/Unity were about 15 too. So is the difference that you feel that the older games did have more interesting (collect feathers, all the feathers is about all I remember from them) side content to do *after* the main game - and that you only did the main story because it was such a good story that it kept you hooked?



So as someone who has played the game I would say it was more like 8 - 9 hours to complete the game, and thats me being very kind. The side quests were of no addition to the story or I personally didnt feel invested enough to do them after completing the story.Yes ref the other side quests in the older games, yes I was more invested in that, mainly with the overarching story about the Animus and the ISU civilisation etc which at the time of the games coming out we didnt know Ubisoft would not really take full advantage of it but it was that mystery which gave it purpose for those invested to pursue it, snippets of a cut scene by collecting collectibles etcI would also say this game, there is very little which is memorable, and again harp on about the Synchronisation points not being memorable. Older Assassins Creed games had that, such as Origins with a Synch point on the Pyramids, the game in London with Big Ben etcAs I originally said, this was originally meant to have been a DLC for Valhalla which in hindsight you could see as it was probably the same length and map size as the DLC they did set in Ireland.Again its all personal opinion after I played the game and wasnt really impressed.