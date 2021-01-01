Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
80
81
82
83
84
[
85
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: What games are you playing at the moment? (Read 181644 times)
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,194
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #3360 on:
Today
at 01:29:28 am »
Forza Motorsport, it's absolutely gorgeous, 60fps with Ray tracing on Series X is quite a technical feat by the developers.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
80
81
82
83
84
[
85
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2