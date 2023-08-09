Karmic Dice is a weird one, because while the description says it does what you're saying, I've seen some Youtube videos where they recommend switching it off, because they say it messes too much with your dice rolls in a negative way. Don't really have an issues so far with the rolls. It has happened that I got two absolutely shite rolls in a row, but most of the time it works pretty well especially if you're making sure you get loads of additional points from feats or proficiencies. Astarion is crazy as a lock picker. He has +9 bonus points so most of the locks are a non issue except for the extremely hard ones (had a one where you needed a 30 roll...



It's also a really massive game. I've just finished act one and Steam says I have 35 hours. Read somewhere that the first act is supposed to be roughly 20 hours. And I haven't even done all the stuff I could have done in the first area. Looking forward to act two which is supposed to be the biggest one of the three. At least, that's what I've read...