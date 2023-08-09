« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 174314 times)

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,915
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3240 on: August 9, 2023, 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August  8, 2023, 09:31:14 pm
Just completed FF7R again, such a cracking reimagining of the first part of the original.
I'm a massive fan of FF7 and FF8 and was so excited when this finally came to PC but I just couldn't get into it. It's obviously an entirely different game, albiet the story, setting and characters provides some nostalgia there but it all felt a bit.....robotic or mechanical. No pun intended but recall feeling very similar about, NieR:Automata. The combat seemed unresponsive, clunky and lacking nuance. I was left suspecting this apparent lack of nuance was probably me missing something key about the game but I've never felt arsed enough to look into it, to check what I might be missing.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  9, 2023, 01:47:35 pm
Atomic Heart I played for a while on GamePass, the opening sequence at the start is incredible looking, but the rest of the game doesn't live up to it, in atmosphere or scale, it's also very difficult, one enemy type in particular is like the Robert Patrick Terminator, that is almost impossible to kill yet follows you to the end of the Earth, the protagonist is also shite, with crap dialogue.
Had big concerns about the hype surrounding AH, there was no way I was paying full price or buying at launch. I'm still interested in having a look but only when it's on a large discount!

Felt it might be another, Prey, where I would love the first couple of hours and then be really bored by it. Think the last shooter I took a punt near release was, Control, which I absolute loved (appreciate it's 3rd person and not a classic shooter)
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,605
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3241 on: August 9, 2023, 02:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  9, 2023, 02:24:20 pm
Think the last shooter I took a punt near release was, Control, which I absolute loved (appreciate it's 3rd person and not a classic shooter)

Control was fucking boss. Picked it up when it was on PS Plus and Platinum Trophy'd it. Fantastic Game.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3242 on: August 10, 2023, 05:09:58 pm »
Finished Far Cry 5 last night - really like 95% of the game, but that ended was a bit disappointing.  Started Ghost of Tsushima, and am already hooked
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3243 on: August 11, 2023, 07:41:23 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on August  8, 2023, 03:38:15 pm
Been playing Dishonoured, definitely my type of game though graphics pretty outdated. Feels like a mix between skyrim and Fallout. Enjoying it. Is the second one worth playing too?

Yes. I loved the first one, it didn't quite live up to it for me, but I do think I had really high expectations for it.

If you enjoyed the first one, then its a fairly safe bet.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3244 on: August 11, 2023, 08:35:19 am »
I've acquired bg3 to see what the fuss is about. Being me I've so far had 4 50/50 dice rolls and obviously failed 3 of them.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3245 on: August 11, 2023, 11:36:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 11, 2023, 08:35:19 am
I've acquired bg3 to see what the fuss is about. Being me I've so far had 4 50/50 dice rolls and obviously failed 3 of them.

There is a setting called karmic dice (spelling) which is designed so that it basically prevents players from having pure luck or really bad rolls all the time. If you have it on and you have bad dice rolls then the game will even itself out with a run of good rolls. If you just want dice rolls to be pure luck then you can turn this off - somewhere in settings.  Not sure on the spelling of it but its like that

Its Karmic dice - To turn off Karmic Dice, go to the systems menu, and access the User Options segment.

Not sure if what you are experiencing is that or not but will throw it out there
« Last Edit: August 11, 2023, 11:38:45 pm by RedKenWah »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,694
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3246 on: August 11, 2023, 11:48:17 pm »
Karmic Dice is a weird one, because while the description says it does what you're saying, I've seen some Youtube videos where they recommend switching it off, because they say it messes too much with your dice rolls in a negative way. Don't really have an issues so far with the rolls. It has happened that I got two absolutely shite rolls in a row, but most of the time it works pretty well especially if you're making sure you get loads of additional points from feats or proficiencies. Astarion is crazy as a lock picker. He has +9 bonus points so most of the locks are a non issue except for the extremely  hard ones (had a one where you needed a 30 roll...

It's also a really massive game. I've just finished act one and Steam says I have 35 hours. Read somewhere that the first act is supposed to be roughly 20 hours. And I haven't even done all the stuff I could have done in the first area. Looking forward to act two which is supposed to be the biggest one of the three. At least, that's what I've read...
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3247 on: August 12, 2023, 12:38:19 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on August 11, 2023, 11:36:41 pm
There is a setting called karmic dice (spelling) which is designed so that it basically prevents players from having pure luck or really bad rolls all the time. If you have it on and you have bad dice rolls then the game will even itself out with a run of good rolls. If you just want dice rolls to be pure luck then you can turn this off - somewhere in settings.  Not sure on the spelling of it but its like that

Its Karmic dice - To turn off Karmic Dice, go to the systems menu, and access the User Options segment.

Not sure if what you are experiencing is that or not but will throw it out there

yeah I heard about that but meh. I'm leaving things as they are for now.

just wandering around at the moment with no real idea what I'm doing. but that's not a bad thing in this type of game for the moment.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3248 on: August 13, 2023, 07:27:45 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 12, 2023, 12:38:19 am
yeah I heard about that but meh. I'm leaving things as they are for now.

just wandering around at the moment with no real idea what I'm doing. but that's not a bad thing in this type of game for the moment.

Haha fair dos mate!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3249 on: August 13, 2023, 09:26:51 am »
The combat can be absolutely fucking infuriating.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,289
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3250 on: August 13, 2023, 03:45:48 pm »
eyyy others playing BG3

I turned off Karmic Dice cause I am willing to save and reload to explore as much as possible (to me this sounds like a D&D staple - have the experience YOU want. I think the design is encouraging you to savescum a bit)

Playing with a controller. In Accessibility there's an option to scan an area in a circle around you for all objects. Sounds cheaty but it works great

My GOTY so far
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3251 on: August 13, 2023, 03:49:07 pm »
CRITICAL MISS
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3252 on: August 13, 2023, 04:09:48 pm »
I've a PS5 and I wouldn't mind trying BG3, do the controls map out OK for a controller?, or is it made specifically for mouse and keyboard?, don't want to buy it and hate the controls as PlayStation have a shit refund system, at least you can actually try the game on Steam or Xbox then get a refund if you don't like it.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,694
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3253 on: August 13, 2023, 05:04:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 13, 2023, 03:45:48 pm
Playing with a controller. In Accessibility there's an option to scan an area in a circle around you for all objects. Sounds cheaty but it works great

So, you constantly have the little text for items and chests shown? They need to enable that for keyboard+mouse as well... Running around pressing Left ALT all the time is tedious as fuck and it's just too easy to miss stuff...

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 13, 2023, 04:09:48 pm
I've a PS5 and I wouldn't mind trying BG3, do the controls map out OK for a controller?, or is it made specifically for mouse and keyboard?, don't want to buy it and hate the controls as PlayStation have a shit refund system, at least you can actually try the game on Steam or Xbox then get a refund if you don't like it.

Haven't played it with a controller, but in the PC reviews I've seen they've said controller is very good and I'm tempted to believe that as Larian have experience with controller support as they've done it for their Divinity games as well. So I would imagine it's rather polished. One reviewer said that you should try it even if you're on PC and use keyboard and mouse as it adds a more direct way of controlling your character in free roam.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,683
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3254 on: August 13, 2023, 05:23:01 pm »
Divinity on a controller is a bag of shit honestly. I mean, it works, but its clunky as hell.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,861
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3255 on: August 14, 2023, 04:10:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 13, 2023, 04:09:48 pm
I've a PS5 and I wouldn't mind trying BG3, do the controls map out OK for a controller?, or is it made specifically for mouse and keyboard?, don't want to buy it and hate the controls as PlayStation have a shit refund system, at least you can actually try the game on Steam or Xbox then get a refund if you don't like it.
Since there's a month left for the PS release they may still be improving it and we'll only have a better idea once it's out
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3256 on: August 14, 2023, 06:58:06 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August 14, 2023, 04:10:33 am
Since there's a month left for the PS release they may still be improving it and we'll only have a better idea once it's out
Wasn't it supposed to release simultaneously with the PC version?
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3257 on: August 14, 2023, 07:44:10 am »
Just finished the main Red Dead Redemption 2 story and onto the Epilogue. Just wow. There isn't a better looking game
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,683
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3258 on: August 14, 2023, 07:44:29 am »
No. Playstation and Mac versions early September. Xbox version TBD because they are having issues getting co-op to work properly on Series S, could be well into 2024.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3259 on: August 14, 2023, 08:16:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 14, 2023, 06:58:06 am
Wasn't it supposed to release simultaneously with the PC version?

no they moved the pc version up a month so that it doesn't clash with starfield.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3260 on: August 15, 2023, 02:32:32 pm »
Just finished Resident Evil: Biohazard, started Village last night. Defo feels more FPS than 7, you move a lot more fluidly and have way more ammo. Also this Ethan guy can take serious punishment, stab wounds, 30 foot falls, sliced hands, missing fingers



Good games though been years since Ive played any of these. Going to try Resi Evil 2 remake after this.
Logged

Offline XabiGerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm »
Can anyone recommend a decent Co op type game to play on the Xbox thats free/ on the game pass?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm »
Halo games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: XabiGerrard on Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm
Can anyone recommend a decent Co op type game to play on the Xbox thats free/ on the game pass?

Couch co-op or online co-op?

I played a bit of A Way Out and It takes two is supposed to be good.

Depends what you are after really.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,861
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 05:21:41 am »
Quote from: XabiGerrard on Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm
Can anyone recommend a decent Co op type game to play on the Xbox thats free/ on the game pass?
Exoprimal, Gears games.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 