Just completed FF7R again, such a cracking reimagining of the first part of the original.
I'm a massive fan of FF7 and FF8 and was so excited when this finally came to PC but I just couldn't get into it. It's obviously an entirely different game, albiet the story, setting and characters provides some nostalgia there but it all felt a bit.....robotic or mechanical. No pun intended but recall feeling very similar about, NieR:Automata. The combat seemed unresponsive, clunky and lacking nuance. I was left suspecting this apparent lack of nuance was probably me missing something key about the game but I've never felt arsed enough to look into it, to check what I might be missing.
Atomic Heart I played for a while on GamePass, the opening sequence at the start is incredible looking, but the rest of the game doesn't live up to it, in atmosphere or scale, it's also very difficult, one enemy type in particular is like the Robert Patrick Terminator, that is almost impossible to kill yet follows you to the end of the Earth, the protagonist is also shite, with crap dialogue.
Had big concerns about the hype surrounding AH, there was no way I was paying full price or buying at launch. I'm still interested in having a look but only when it's on a large discount!
Felt it might be another, Prey, where I would love the first couple of hours and then be really bored by it. Think the last shooter I took a punt near release was, Control, which I absolute loved (appreciate it's 3rd person and not a classic shooter)