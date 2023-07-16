« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 16, 2023, 04:14:23 pm
Tried, Oxygen Not Included, after watching a speedrunner destroy it on super mental difficult mode.....

It's an amazing game but the depth and complexity is wild! Have no background in these resource management games so was a bit overwhelmed. After not looking at the clock for 6 hours...everyone was dead ;D ;D ;D

Will no doubt give it several more tries in the future once I'm over the passing of my entire crew ;D ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcLayGm_pM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcLayGm_pM4</a>
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 16, 2023, 08:29:47 pm
It's a pretty complex game and really fun, too. Only issue I have with those kinds of games is, that they get even more complex further in and for me that's often where I lose interest. I'm trying to play a game and not getting an engineering, chemistry or physics degree.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.

Wow, this is amazing - the world in it is fantastic (I think I'm towards the very end of chapter two) and I'm really enjoying the depth of the game. Even just enjoying knocking about with the binoculars, seeing which animals I can spot mooching by the river ;D

Got Death Stranding, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Last of Us ptII all ready to go on disc, so need to crack on...!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 19, 2023, 11:21:07 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.

Wow, this is amazing - the world in it is fantastic (I think I'm towards the very end of chapter two) and I'm really enjoying the depth of the game. Even just enjoying knocking about with the binoculars, seeing which animals I can spot mooching by the river ;D

Got Death Stranding, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Last of Us ptII all ready to go on disc, so need to crack on...!

Take your time. Chapters 2 and 3 are probably the most enjoyable.

And get all the satchel upgrades too. The final one lets you carry 99 of things which is very useful
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am
Quote from: jackh on July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2023, 12:44:57 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait

ignore rumours.

I mean why would they do that? they might do, eventually, once they've made and released part 3. but that won't be for years.

get playing.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2023, 01:25:04 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait

Quote from: voodoo ray on July 20, 2023, 12:44:57 pm
ignore rumours.

I mean why would they do that? they might do, eventually, once they've made and released part 3. but that won't be for years.

get playing.

I agree - crack on.

I've yet to play the second game (Forbidden West) but am looking forward to playing that as it'll have all of the PS5 quality that the PS5-native first game (Zero Dawn) didn't have. Alternatively, you could stuck in a cycle waiting for a potential PS5 remaster of ZD, and then waiting for a potential PS6 remaster of FW!

I've not dabbled much in many games native to the current generation (maybe just GT7 actually), and so I'm enjoying the step-up in quality that some of the later games from the previous generation (Zero Dawn, RDRII, etc) seem to have been able to adopt compared to earlier releases.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2023, 03:49:51 pm
Very temped by Arcade Paradise, for a tenner looks a nice little game!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2023, 04:44:03 pm
Mainly - Switch: Super Smash Brothers with the missus once the little ones asleep.
Then whenever i get a spare hour or so -
Xbox: Red Dead 2
PS4: Ace Combat 7
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 22, 2023, 02:20:28 pm
I went back to play some OG MW2 MP as the servers are fixed on Xbox. After all the moaning about recently released COD's and how they slowed down the gameplay (which I kind of agree with but don't mind) I thought I'd see how the older ones faired.

Just completely not how I remembered them! They used to feel fluid but honestly what I experienced was wooden movement, felt like input lag, limited to 80fov and 60 frames. Everything felt super zoomed in and blurry especially when ADS'ing

Might be different on PC but I uninstalled that shit pronto.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 23, 2023, 12:02:47 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on July 20, 2023, 03:49:51 pm
Very temped by Arcade Paradise, for a tenner looks a nice little game!
Isn't it a tenner then you pay more for every other game?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 23, 2023, 12:03:34 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on July 22, 2023, 02:20:28 pm
I went back to play some OG MW2 MP as the servers are fixed on Xbox. After all the moaning about recently released COD's and how they slowed down the gameplay (which I kind of agree with but don't mind) I thought I'd see how the older ones faired.

Just completely not how I remembered them! They used to feel fluid but honestly what I experienced was wooden movement, felt like input lag, limited to 80fov and 60 frames. Everything felt super zoomed in and blurry especially when ADS'ing

Might be different on PC but I uninstalled that shit pronto.
Me too, the FOV knocked me out of whack completely.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 23, 2023, 12:28:30 am
Just finished FF16, felt like it was just the right length as I was starting to get a little burned out on side quests by the end, but overall I thought it was a great game and I was surprised I enjoyed the combat as much as I did.

Decided to give the original FF7 a try with some mods next, mostly upscaling background textures and improving the character models and framerate. Nothing outrageous but it does make it look a bit nicer. I set it up today just to see what the mods looked like and ended up playing for about 5 hours so I guess I'll be playing this for a bit now!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 23, 2023, 12:40:10 am
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2023, 12:28:30 am
Just finished FF16, felt like it was just the right length as I was starting to get a little burned out on side quests by the end, but overall I thought it was a great game and I was surprised I enjoyed the combat as much as I did.
I wonder how long till it lands on PC, the exclusivity is normally a year, so probs Jun-24. I'll have probably forgotten all about it by then ;D

Another one I feel like I've been waiting on for years (and it has been literal years, was first announced in 2017 ;D ;D ;D), releases in Sep-23, so just a couple of months left. I really hope that it doesn't end up just being a Doom clone, which in isolation would be no bad thing, but am hoping for a more original experience.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q9o3wkhQSik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q9o3wkhQSik</a>
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 24, 2023, 12:20:59 pm
Played Black OPs 2 for a couple of hours, still an enjoyable arcade style multiplayer, prefer it to the modern games in a lot of ways.  Bought Modern Warfare 2 (original) at the same time, Ill give that a blitz later.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 24, 2023, 01:32:17 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 23, 2023, 12:40:10 am
I wonder how long till it lands on PC, the exclusivity is normally a year, so probs Jun-24. I'll have probably forgotten all about it by then ;D

Another one I feel like I've been waiting on for years (and it has been literal years, was first announced in 2017 ;D ;D ;D), releases in Sep-23, so just a couple of months left. I really hope that it doesn't end up just being a Doom clone, which in isolation would be no bad thing, but am hoping for a more original experience.

Yeah it seems like Sony have realised there's plenty of money to be made by releasing everything on PC now, I think DLC is coming too so I'm guessing it'll all drop at once.

Hadn't heard of Witchfire before but I remember enjoying Painkiller back in the day, looks like it could be decent!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 24, 2023, 11:42:16 pm
Bought an Xbox ONE the other day and downloaded all the old CODs as they have made the public lobbies playable again. PURE NOSTALGIA!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 25, 2023, 03:21:01 am
Been playing Deathloop in the last week. Had a very steep curve in terms of learning what the deal is, and also 'getting it', but now I'm quite liking it. Switched off the online element for a bit, but probably gonna put it on soon in case it gets too easy/low stakes
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 25, 2023, 06:29:56 am
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on July 24, 2023, 11:42:16 pm
Bought an Xbox ONE the other day and downloaded all the old CODs as they have made the public lobbies playable again. PURE NOSTALGIA!

Hackers galore.  If you get into a lobby without a hacker it's really good fun though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 31, 2023, 09:11:17 pm
Remnant 2 is pretty cool, IGN called it Dark Souls with guns, while that's a good description it isn't quite as special as those games, really recommend it though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 31, 2023, 11:28:39 pm
Tried to play some Battlefield 2042 or whatever it's called and I have to say those progression systems in all those games are way too complicated for me. No idea what those are all about whether it's in this or in the CoD things...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 31, 2023, 11:46:57 pm
Got the PSVR2 on Sunday

Christ its fucking amazing
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 1, 2023, 05:34:55 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 31, 2023, 09:11:17 pm
Remnant 2 is pretty cool, IGN called it Dark Souls with guns, while that's a good description it isn't quite as special as those games, really recommend it though.
Got it as a birthday gift, enjoying it so far
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 1, 2023, 09:07:18 am
Deadspace (RM) and Atomic Heart discounted on steam at the minute.....£35ish

Will wait for both to drop further, I really want to play them but another 6 months and they'll probs be £20.

Anyone given either a go?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 1, 2023, 11:53:28 am
Quote from: classycarra on July 25, 2023, 03:21:01 am
Been playing Deathloop in the last week. Had a very steep curve in terms of learning what the deal is, and also 'getting it', but now I'm quite liking it. Switched off the online element for a bit, but probably gonna put it on soon in case it gets too easy/low stakes
I found I got quite into this in the end, but then I completed one full loop (and found there are choices of different endings) and realised I didn't really have the desire to continue anymore.

Doesn't quite have that same addictive element of 'live die repeat' games i've enjoyed recent (eg Hades and Returnal), but the gameplay was very good (wasn't too arsed about the story), and i'd probably revisit if they were to make a sequel
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 02:44:53 am
A work mate has started playing Hunt:Showdown and told me to get it. Finally, an online multiplayer shooter I'm not completely shite at... ;)
