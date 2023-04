Absolutely love this game. Drop into every now and then for a solid week. Love the whole setting, planning out how to attack certain locations. Great game with so much content as well



Yeah, I'll second that. Ubisoft's Bolivia is a work of art and like yourself I always find myself coming back to the game. It never really gets stale as even though the missions are essentially 'rinse and repeat' things always play out differently. I really wish that they'd have made a proper sequel rather than the no-squad, fighting drones shitfest that Breakpoint was.