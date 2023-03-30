Just beat Owl Father in Sekiro.
Might actually be the single best boss fight I ever had in any game through my 30 years of gaming. You get all these skills and trinkets to use in Sekiro and nothing makes one bit of difference against this guy. He is vicious, varied, fast, strong and hits like a tank. All you can do is follow his tune and dance. Amazing fight, like proper trench warfare, blow for blow, punishing tiniest openings and avoiding mistakes.
I honestly hope they consider making a sequel, this game is too good.