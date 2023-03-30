« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 159491 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,822
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3040 on: March 30, 2023, 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 24, 2023, 09:11:10 am
Nope, plain vanilla on Xbox.
And it still wipes the floor with FIFA.
It just plays like a game of football.
It's so refreshing to have all types of games play out.
From dominant wins, suckerpunch losses, grueling 0-0's and everything in between.
Teams play differently and tactics actually mean something.

If you're on PC, give Football Life 23 a go - it's basicaly free pre-modded and tuned PES 2021.


Can you dive, feign injury and nut the annoying centre forward?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3041 on: March 31, 2023, 09:25:08 am »
I think there is diving, never used it mind you.
Not sure about the rest.

Referees to be honest - are by far the worst aspect of the game.
Logged

Offline bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,797
  • YNWA
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3042 on: March 31, 2023, 01:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 31, 2023, 09:25:08 am
I think there is diving, never used it mind you.
Not sure about the rest.

Referees to be honest - are by far the worst aspect of the game.

They're actually laughably bad. Get free kicks for the softest touch, but can be snapped in half in the box and nothing.

And yeah, think diving is something like L1, L2 and both the sticks in.
« Last Edit: March 31, 2023, 01:03:42 pm by bailey90 »
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,769
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3043 on: March 31, 2023, 01:11:40 pm »
Far Cry 5 got a current gen update on the SX so I've been playing that. Played it initially on Game Pass when it went in and liked it but then it dropped behind some other games. The upgrade is great, the game looks and runs amazingly well. Love the setting as well. Currently just doing the main missions but enjoying it

Looking forward to the new PGA Tour Golf from EA coming in a couple of weeks. Got £30 in vouchers through MS Rewards so will be picking it up
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3044 on: March 31, 2023, 07:24:39 pm »
Getting stuck into DREDGE and RE4.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3045 on: April 1, 2023, 08:25:05 am »
Started Disco Elysium yesterday after reading this thread, cant believe I spent 2 hours in that hotel and outside just talking to people. Unbelievable voice acting and writing, cant wait to see how this goes. My man is an absolute mess aswell.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3046 on: April 1, 2023, 09:06:12 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  1, 2023, 08:25:05 am
Started Disco Elysium yesterday after reading this thread, cant believe I spent 2 hours in that hotel and outside just talking to people. Unbelievable voice acting and writing, cant wait to see how this goes. My man is an absolute mess aswell.
Really need to get to this someday
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3047 on: April 1, 2023, 11:11:51 am »
Just beat Owl Father in Sekiro.

Might actually be the single best boss fight I ever had in any game through my 30 years of gaming. You get all these skills and trinkets to use in Sekiro and nothing makes one bit of difference against this guy. He is vicious, varied, fast, strong and hits like a tank. All you can do is follow his tune and dance. Amazing fight, like proper trench warfare, blow for blow, punishing tiniest openings and avoiding mistakes.

I honestly hope they consider making a sequel, this game is too good.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3048 on: April 1, 2023, 11:58:29 am »
Never knew Roy rodgson was a boss in a video game. Good for him...
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3049 on: April 1, 2023, 12:18:01 pm »
Who else could be a role model twat?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,415
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3050 on: April 1, 2023, 04:32:39 pm »
Started Hitman 3 earlier this week.

Great fun, I love the planning aspect of each mission and working out how to complete the dozens of different optional associated mission challenges, aside from assassinating your target in dozens of varied ways.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3051 on: April 2, 2023, 12:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April  1, 2023, 11:11:51 am
Just beat Owl Father in Sekiro.

Might actually be the single best boss fight I ever had in any game through my 30 years of gaming. You get all these skills and trinkets to use in Sekiro and nothing makes one bit of difference against this guy. He is vicious, varied, fast, strong and hits like a tank. All you can do is follow his tune and dance. Amazing fight, like proper trench warfare, blow for blow, punishing tiniest openings and avoiding mistakes.

I honestly hope they consider making a sequel, this game is too good.
Its an incredible fight, both better and harder IMO than the final boss that many believe is the actual best one.
« Last Edit: April 3, 2023, 01:18:28 pm by Malaysian Kopite »
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3052 on: April 3, 2023, 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April  2, 2023, 12:56:36 pm
Its an incredible fight, both better and harder IMO than the final boss that many believe  is the actual best one.

Will report back on that.
I've just reached Isshin now.

Bit fatigued from the endgame to be honest.
Owl, Demon of Hatred and now Isshin - it's a brutal challenge.

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3053 on: April 3, 2023, 03:06:36 pm »
Giving Returnal a go. Hope it lives up to what i've heard

I really got into Hades, hoping that bodes well
Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 am »
Replaying RDR2, it still holds up in every sense to every game releasing today. Truly a GOAT level game.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,368
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:18:09 am
Replaying RDR2, it still holds up in every sense to every game releasing today. Truly a GOAT level game.

I've often considered it but I'm not sure I can be arsed with the bleakness of it all.

After my nostalgia kick of ff8 I've re-downloaded ff10. So I'll have a bash on that
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm »
Disco Elysium has me by the balls at the moment.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
Beat Sekiro.
What a game.
Make a sequel From please.
Logged

Online Metallinick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 05:02:46 am »
We just finished installing our home theater a few weeks ago. Since that time I have discovered the joys of playing God of War Ragnarok in 4k on a 120" screen with full Dolby Atmos. Safe to ay family and friends aren't going to be seeing much of me and the wife for the next 6-months!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 