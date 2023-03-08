« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 158485 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3000 on: March 8, 2023, 05:35:35 pm »
War Thunder, specifically air simulation battles in VR with HOTAS ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3001 on: March 9, 2023, 03:50:44 pm »
Almost five continuous months of PES 2021.
Best football game ever made in my opinion.
Makes a mockery of FIFA 23.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3002 on: March 19, 2023, 08:16:34 am »
after watching a vid on the similarities between Star Trek and Mass Effect, i feel a run of the trilogy including all DLC coming on, my favourite gaming true trilogy of all time

and to think i never even finished andromeda, i must have left off around three quarters through i imagine, maybe i'll finish it one day but man, what a fuck up
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3003 on: March 19, 2023, 09:25:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2023, 03:50:44 pm
Almost five continuous months of PES 2021.
Best football game ever made in my opinion.
Makes a mockery of FIFA 23.

I might give PES2021 another go at some point. I remember jibbing it last time though as the collision system was just broke which led to the refs making wrong call after wrong call and it was just infuriating to play.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3004 on: March 20, 2023, 10:54:09 pm »
Still Noita. Killed the dragon. Yay.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3005 on: March 21, 2023, 07:11:06 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 19, 2023, 09:25:48 am
I might give PES2021 another go at some point. I remember jibbing it last time though as the collision system was just broke which led to the refs making wrong call after wrong call and it was just infuriating to play.

It is nowhere near as good as in FIFA, no doubt about it. They do make for good representation of Premier League referees - completely inept and random.

The gameplay makes up for it though. Actual midfield battles, speed being valuable but not overpowering, tactics making a difference and so on. It simply feels like football, which FIFA doesnt.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3006 on: March 21, 2023, 01:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January  6, 2023, 01:07:40 pm
My backog is few years long, so I'll probably dip into 2023 titles in few years time.
Interested to see if Diablo 4 is any good.

just played the beta this weekend, was awesome!

They've done a lot to combine the best bits of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

So much you can do!

Really looking forward to this weekend's beta and the release.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3007 on: March 21, 2023, 01:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 21, 2023, 07:11:06 am
It is nowhere near as good as in FIFA, no doubt about it. They do make for good representation of Premier League referees - completely inept and random.

The gameplay makes up for it though. Actual midfield battles, speed being valuable but not overpowering, tactics making a difference and so on. It simply feels like football, which FIFA doesnt.

Yeah I do kind of miss the slower build up instead of the ping pongy FIFA stuff. 

I might see if I can get it on PC and see if there are any mods available that increase the sensitivity for ref calls.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3008 on: March 21, 2023, 05:45:19 pm »
Wo Long's a pretty decent Sekiro-like.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3009 on: March 21, 2023, 06:04:05 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 21, 2023, 01:52:10 pm
Yeah I do kind of miss the slower build up instead of the ping pongy FIFA stuff. 

I might see if I can get it on PC and see if there are any mods available that increase the sensitivity for ref calls.

Just get Football Life if you are on PC. Its basically beefed up PES 2021 and its free.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3010 on: March 21, 2023, 06:50:18 pm »
Just finished Disco Elysium after slowly playing it through for over a year. What a fucking masterpiece. Sad to read about the disintegration of the studio meaning we'll probably never get a proper sequel written by the original staff. Could have spent longer in Revachol. Might replay to see what I missed.

Also the only quest I had left was to find my missing shoe, which I had found but somehow glitched so I could only wear either the left or right shoe but never both together...

Setting up the rave in the church was a godlike quest, loved it. Soundtrack by Sea Power is truly excellent too.

Not sure I'll find anything in the video game world to match my interests like this ever again. Communism, drugs, music, detectives, it had it all.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3011 on: March 23, 2023, 07:51:33 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on March 21, 2023, 06:50:18 pm
Just finished Disco Elysium after slowly playing it through for over a year.
Thanks for that. I've had it for a couple of weeks now but waiting for some time to have a proper session with it.

Must admit it seems a bit intimidating to start with. Such a change of style to what I normally play
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3012 on: March 23, 2023, 07:57:05 am »
Disco Elysium is one of the best games ever made.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3013 on: March 23, 2023, 09:21:46 am »
It really is.
Only game I remember having a similar impact on me was Planescape Torment.
It's one of those very rare games that don't raise the bar - but simply set completely new standards and it's all about writing and sheer volume of new ideas.

I do wish the gaming world was more tuned towards producing games of this kind - but it really isn't, almost all of them are strange fruit that grew against the flow of the industry.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3014 on: March 23, 2023, 01:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 23, 2023, 07:57:05 am
Disco Elysium is one of the best games ever made.

I got it on sale the other week. Played for about 15 minutes. Not into it so far. Think I'll have to get stuff done I need to do and then put some serious time aside for it? It seems like it's going to be a long game..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3015 on: March 23, 2023, 01:51:31 pm »
Really isn't that long.
I finished it in several days.
Once you reach the end and look back, it feels kinda small, the map certainly is.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3016 on: March 23, 2023, 04:14:22 pm »
I'm currently playing through cyberpunk2077. I've gave it a go a few times since launch but bugs and just the general feeling I got with the game always meant I ended up shelving it after the first couple of hours. The driving especially drove me nuts...

So this time I was determined to push through beyond the initial chapter or so and to my surprise the driving felt better and I'm now like 15 hours into it and feel like I can judge it better.

I think it's solid, it doesn't feel like CDPR made this game, I can only really judge the Witcher series but I'd say they created a better world in W3 and cast of characters. I also feel like there's way too much dialogue, like an overload of information at times and I'm completely lost, maybe that's in part because of the futuristic nature of it but I feel like I've not been given all the information to understand what the hell is going on half the time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3017 on: March 23, 2023, 11:58:47 pm »
Any Hell let loose players here?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3018 on: March 24, 2023, 08:02:59 am »
Reinstalled New World. Been out for near a year I think. The mmorpg itch got me back.. Not going hardcore, but its nice to just plod along with a new character. And I really like the setting in this game.

Quote from: shank94 on March 23, 2023, 11:58:47 pm
Any Hell let loose players here?

Oo, this is on my wishlist..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3019 on: March 24, 2023, 08:46:49 am »
I had my first go on Valheim last night.

Joined a new server my friends had made. All of them pretty experienced with Valheim.

I felt completely lost. These games are not my bag, but Thursday is games night and we were trying something different. I spent the whole night trying to build a hut. Got something I'm happy with, but it took me an age.

The next time we're online I've said I'll go adventuring with them! Any tips for surviving longer than 10 seconds massively appreciated!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3020 on: March 24, 2023, 08:48:42 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2023, 03:50:44 pm
Almost five continuous months of PES 2021.
Best football game ever made in my opinion.
Makes a mockery of FIFA 23.

Modded?


Might get back into that

Nothing since even comes close to cutting it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3021 on: March 24, 2023, 09:11:10 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 24, 2023, 08:48:42 am
Modded?


Might get back into that

Nothing since even comes close to cutting it

Nope, plain vanilla on Xbox.
And it still wipes the floor with FIFA.
It just plays like a game of football.
It's so refreshing to have all types of games play out.
From dominant wins, suckerpunch losses, grueling 0-0's and everything in between.
Teams play differently and tactics actually mean something.

If you're on PC, give Football Life 23 a go - it's basicaly free pre-modded and tuned PES 2021.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3022 on: March 24, 2023, 09:43:48 am »
Has there been anything talked about with that other football game that was supposed to be coming? VFL was it?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3023 on: March 24, 2023, 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 24, 2023, 08:46:49 am
I had my first go on Valheim last night.

Joined a new server my friends had made. All of them pretty experienced with Valheim.

I felt completely lost. These games are not my bag, but Thursday is games night and we were trying something different. I spent the whole night trying to build a hut. Got something I'm happy with, but it took me an age.

The next time we're online I've said I'll go adventuring with them! Any tips for surviving longer than 10 seconds massively appreciated!

I've got around 1300 hrs in Valheim :P

Learn to dodge/roll, the bow is your friend, range is a lot easier than melee, the more bow you use the better and harder you hit. Playing in a group is fun, but I found playing solo a lot more rewarding since you're discovering things on your own.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3024 on: March 24, 2023, 08:52:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 24, 2023, 09:43:48 am
Has there been anything talked about with that other football game that was supposed to be coming? VFL was it?

UFL I think. Seems to be progressing but not much in the way of concrete info. Suspect they will aim to launch before the next FIFA if they can.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3025 on: March 25, 2023, 08:14:53 am »
After a year long pause I decided to try and finish Sekiro. Im at the Shura ending point, so only big hitters left ahead, which isnt great when youre rusty. Did manage to kill that bloody ape, shit slinging fucker had no chance once I started treating him like a dumb beast he is.

If I do manage to finish this, Im rating it as one of my biggest gaming achievements. Hard as nails this game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3026 on: March 25, 2023, 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March 24, 2023, 09:11:10 am
Nope, plain vanilla on Xbox.
And it still wipes the floor with FIFA.
It just plays like a game of football.
It's so refreshing to have all types of games play out.
From dominant wins, suckerpunch losses, grueling 0-0's and everything in between.
Teams play differently and tactics actually mean something.

If you're on PC, give Football Life 23 a go - it's basicaly free pre-modded and tuned PES 2021.

A friend and I have been playing Football Life non stop the past couple of weeks.

Using Parsec to have an online, co-op player master league save. Not had this much fun on a football game in years.

Got it fully modded with all the players, teams, stadiums, broadcast packages etc. Its honestly unbelievable.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3027 on: March 25, 2023, 11:06:47 am »
I am just finishing Hogwarts on the PS5, getting ready to start Resident Evil 4 on the PS5. A slight change of tone. 
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3028 on: March 25, 2023, 11:56:09 am »
Playing Graveyard Keeper with all the DLC. Tried it some time ago without the DLC and I kind of gave up pretty quickly. It was just a lot of long pointless walking without any quick travel, I think. They changed that and added a teleport stone and that has made it more enjoyable. You still have to run around a bit as is normal for those kinds of games, but the addition still takes a lot of unnecessary running out of the game and makes it more enjoyable. I'm kind of in the late mid-game at the moment (I guess) and have finally figured out how most of the mechanics work. Having said that, playing with all DLC seems to really make this game kind of cluttered with loads and loads of stuff to do and many mechanics to look out for.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3029 on: March 25, 2023, 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 23, 2023, 07:57:05 am
Disco Elysium is one of the best games ever made.

In my top 10 for sure. Might be a little leftie for some sensibilities on RAWK though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3030 on: March 25, 2023, 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 24, 2023, 08:46:49 am
I had my first go on Valheim last night.

Joined a new server my friends had made. All of them pretty experienced with Valheim.

I felt completely lost. These games are not my bag, but Thursday is games night and we were trying something different. I spent the whole night trying to build a hut. Got something I'm happy with, but it took me an age.

The next time we're online I've said I'll go adventuring with them! Any tips for surviving longer than 10 seconds massively appreciated!

Good on you mate! It's a wonderful little game.

Quote from: Chakan on March 24, 2023, 11:00:44 am
I've got around 1300 hrs in Valheim :P

Learn to dodge/roll, the bow is your friend, range is a lot easier than melee, the more bow you use the better and harder you hit. Playing in a group is fun, but I found playing solo a lot more rewarding since you're discovering things on your own.

Damn dude! Only 600 here ;D

And yes, dodging will help. Also, alot of mobs can be juked. Skeletons for instance, when they are about to attack, they stop, which gives you time to just backpedal.

Also also, spear is your friend. Learn it, love it. ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3031 on: March 25, 2023, 08:12:50 pm »
trying out a game called surviving mars. it's a base/colony builder/manager thing.

quite dangerous really because someone like me could lose days to it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3032 on: March 26, 2023, 12:08:31 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 25, 2023, 08:12:50 pm
trying out a game called surviving mars. it's a base/colony builder/manager thing.

quite dangerous really because someone like me could lose days to it.

As long as you don't become Elon Musk everything's fine... ;)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3033 on: March 26, 2023, 07:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February  8, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
Hitman World Of Assassination - Freelancer is absolutely nails.  Thought I was pretty good at these games but this turns it  into a rogue lite with all the frustration and elation that comes with that, it's brilliant but tough.  Free upgrade too.

Just ordered "Hitman 3: World of Assassination" from CeX

Earlier today I downloaded the Free starter pack and been doing a few sample missions, tutorials and stuff

Not played anything from the Hitman franchise for over 20 years.  Really looking forward to playing it :)

The Freelancer mode looks like its gonna be fun too
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3034 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
Resident Evil 4 remake is an absolute masterpiece, absolutely loved it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3035 on: Today at 06:55:12 pm »
Finished Cyberpunk and Hogwarts. Slowly getting through my single player games. Just started Tchia, nice little game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3036 on: Today at 06:58:29 pm »
in recent times I've had a go on surviving mars (not bad) surviving the aftermath (better, but pretty much fuck all replay value to me) and a relaxing game called terra nil that I'll go back to.

on another nostalgia kick I've downloaded the remaster of FF8 and found a load of mods for it. that'll do me for a bit.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3037 on: Today at 08:33:08 pm »
Finished Ghost of Tsushima over the weekend. Really loved it. Not quite platinum on it but not far off which is unusual for me.

Still enjoying the PSVR2, although mostly for GT7.

Far Cry 6 next for a change in pace / style!
