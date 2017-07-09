« previous next »
I haven't played anything since Far Cry 6 but I think there is a Modern Warfare I missed so might have a look at that as long as the campaign is ok, not interested in multiplayer.
Both MW campaigns are good.

Just finished some SP games recently. God Of War Ragnarok and TLOU Remake. Played TLOU multiple times now but this remake, god damn the animations are something else, really hits harder at some points. Ragnarok was a great sequel, wouldn't say they changed the formula too much from the first and the pacing is up and down but the NPC's and world in general is so much more fleshed out.

Hogwarts in a week or so. Really getting back into single player stuff after so many years playing Multiplayer games. Can't beat a beer and some story content at your own pace

Still on the fence with PSVR2, GT7 is tipping me closer but I suffer from tinnitus and I think not wearing headphones would break the immersion VR offers.
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.
Quote from: tubby on February  2, 2023, 03:52:37 pm
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.

I played that again in the past week or so and the slidy bits weren't actually as annoying as I remembered them being.

they then announced they'd delayed the sequel until april.
Quote from: tubby on February  2, 2023, 03:52:37 pm
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.
I've been playing this for about a month. I'm coming towards the end now. Its a lovely game, and that's from someone who's not a star wars fan!

I think it's visually incredibe.
Undisputed (formerly Esports Boxing Club

NEVER THOUGHT I'D GET TO POST THAT
https://twitter.com/RhodeToLove/status/1622338999598698502

Sticking this here because I dunno where else to put it.
Started Disgaea 5 on the Steamdeck (played 4 on the Vita years ago) - after sinking a few hours into the wonderful Vampire Survivors.  on PS5 still playing through Elden Ring.  Nextr up is probably Yakuza Like a Dragon probably - and just watched a couple of videos previewing Ishin which looks phenomenal.
Hitman World Of Assassination - Freelancer is absolutely nails.  Thought I was pretty good at these games but this turns it  into a rogue lite with all the frustration and elation that comes with that, it's brilliant but tough.  Free upgrade too.
Playing AC Revelations the only one of the Pre-3 ACs that I haven't played. May go on to AC3 after that though I understand I'm playing two of the more underwhelming entries
Hi-Fi Rush and Goldeneye mostly at the minute. The former is just brilliant, an early GOTY contender. Not something I've ever really got into before, Action Rhythm games, but this is just phenomenal. It's absolutely stunning and plays great. About 4ish hours in so far and can't wait to keep playing

The latter is Goldeneye, I mean, what more needs to be said. I'm playing this on the Series X and the changes to the controls have made it so much better. Dual sticks is a dream for this. I hadn't played it in about 15 years, maybe closer to 20 years, but it's insane how much you remember from games like this. This was a seminal game of my teenage years and it absolutely takes me back to the N64 and thinking this was the pinnacle of gaming
Tactics Ogre Reborn

Enjoying it a lot so far, only just been given a proper party I can control.
Still playing Noita

Got something like 500 hours in it now, only completed the main quest twice and am around 1% into the actual game.

Best game in history. Amazed by how little love it gets in here
Just finished Deliver us the Moon, look it up after and see the sequel has just come out.

Great little game
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February  8, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
Hitman World Of Assassination - Freelancer is absolutely nails.  Thought I was pretty good at these games but this turns it  into a rogue lite with all the frustration and elation that comes with that, it's brilliant but tough.  Free upgrade too.

this sounds brilliant
Quote from: Elzar on February 10, 2023, 12:57:24 am
Just finished Deliver us the Moon, look it up after and see the sequel has just come out.

Great little game

Finished it last month ! Loved it too.
Finished the Dead Space remake this morning, brilliant game (as was the original).  Upgraded the game in all the right ways, can't wait for the Res Evil 4 remake now.
I've been on a bit of an "old game with shitloads of mods applied" run recently inspired by fuck knows what. Kotor, Kotor 2 and fallout nv. Good fun.
Bought V Rising on sale, enjoying it so far, although getting to the point where I need others to help me with missions which kinda sucks.
Civ 6, Midnight Suns, FM PS5, Rocket League

.... pretty fulfilling
Quote from: ToneLa on February 10, 2023, 09:12:23 am
this sounds brilliant

Yeah it certainly does.

Definitely my next purchase after Death Stranding.

Does Freelancer mode come packaged with Hitman 3 (World of assassination)?
Quite addicted to Ghost of Tsushima at the moment. Played until gone 1am on Friday which Ive not done in years since having kids.

Im really enjoying the world, which is beautiful but am now focussing more on the main missions as if i do all the shrines etc itll take me months!

Hopefully have PSVR 2 arriving this week. Have Horizon, GT7, Kayak Mirage and Moss 1&2 lined up for that.
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on February 19, 2023, 08:34:32 pm
Quite addicted to Ghost of Tsushima at the moment. Played until gone 1am on Friday which Ive not done in years since having kids.

Im really enjoying the world, which is beautiful but am now focussing more on the main missions as if i do all the shrines etc itll take me months!

Hopefully have PSVR 2 arriving this week. Have Horizon, GT7, Kayak Mirage and Moss 1&2 lined up for that.

it's rare that I just stop playing a game but I just got pretty sick of the relentless bleakness in that game. I mean it's good, but it's just not for me these days.

its alternate name could be "yeah, the mongols slaughtered my entire family as well"
I'm a few hours into Far Cry 6. 

I'm currently trying to save the people of Yarah from a terrifying killer-mongoose epidemic.  I think that there's a sub-plot involving a tyrannical regime or some such, but it's clearly the mongooses (mongeese?) that are the main threat, as I've seen them kill at least two dozen people so far, which is way more than the government soldiers have. 

Somebody at Ubisoft has a genuine phobia of animals.  Most games of theirs are the same. Whether it's Far Cry or an Assassin's Creed, you can't walk ten steps across the open world without getting 'attacked by nature'. 

The game is fun in a mindless, idiotic sort of a way, but Far Cry games always seem a bit odd to me in that they can't decide what they want to be.  On one hand you have a...well, an attempt at a serious story and a beautiful, immersive looking setting. On the other, Wiley Coyote cartoon-style madness in the gameplay and npc behaviour.  As such, you never buy into the world (or story) as you would with the likes of Metro Exodus, Witcher 3 or Red Dead.  There is simply too much ridiculous shit continually going on at any given time to allow any proper immersion into the world.  The world never seems 'genuine', for wont of a better term in the same way that some other open world games achieve.  Ubisoft don't seem to have ever learned the 'less is more' approach from other developers.

Conversely, the game takes itself WAY too seriously with all of the angst, torture and the like in the cut-scenes to be aiming to be simply slapstick fun in the vein of say Rage 2. You're supposed to care about these people in the same way that you care about Arthur in Red Dead.  The game is so ridiculous for the most part though that it feels like being expected to become emotionally invested in a Bugs Bunny cartoon.

Long post I know, but Ubisoft have a habit or frustrating the hell out of me, primarily because you can see that they could make truly fantastic games with just a little more thought and effort.
Half way through Guardians of the Galaxy. Such a great game. The story is great and the interactions between the Guardians is very good, makes the whole thing feel genuine. Loads of little nods to the wider lore as well. Playing in Ray Tracing mode and my god, this game looks so good
Quote from: ScottScott on February 20, 2023, 07:54:26 am
Half way through Guardians of the Galaxy. Such a great game. The story is great and the interactions between the Guardians is very good, makes the whole thing feel genuine. Loads of little nods to the wider lore as well. Playing in Ray Tracing mode and my god, this game looks so good

Thoroughly enjoyed it. Has repeatability too.

Currently playing Marvels Midnight Suns. Didnt expect it to be a card based strategy game, which isnt something Ive ever played before  but Im getting into it enjoying playing something a bit different.

Not too far into so cant tell whether the story is any good but its cool too see such a vast array of characters interacting which makes the parts in between missions which are more like a standard game, quite enjoyable as you get to see them interact in a casual setting.
Heavy into Hogwarts Legacy and been playing WZ2 more since the new resurgence map released.

Hogwarts Legacy exceeded my expectations to be honest. Games like this always seems buggy or underwhelming on release. This one has been a joy to play from the start.

Enjoying WZ2 more now than I did at release, but the time to kill makes it so difficult to get any momentum.
Downloaded Farming Simulator 2022 on Games Pass - actually enjoying it more than when I tried FS19 - controls seem to have been made more streamlined.

Spent an hour last night blissfully harvesting a field listening to the radio.

Does anyone know if you can zoom the camera out though?
Mutant Year Zero. Getting my buttocks handed to me.
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March  1, 2023, 02:07:40 pm
Downloaded Farming Simulator 2022 on Games Pass - actually enjoying it more than when I tried FS19 - controls seem to have been made more streamlined.

Spent an hour last night blissfully harvesting a field listening to the radio.

Does anyone know if you can zoom the camera out though?

If you're on PC you can zoom in and out using the mouse wheel. No idea, if there's a restriction on how far out you can go, but I think there is. It has been a while since I've last played. If you like the game, definitely look at using mods. The in-game mod-hub is good, but if you're on PC there can be even more  mods found outside of it. Especially, map-wise there's a shitload of varieties available depending on how you like to play the game and what parts you enjoy.
Quote from: stoa on March  1, 2023, 11:07:23 pm
If you're on PC you can zoom in and out using the mouse wheel. No idea, if there's a restriction on how far out you can go, but I think there is. It has been a while since I've last played. If you like the game, definitely look at using mods. The in-game mod-hub is good, but if you're on PC there can be even more  mods found outside of it. Especially, map-wise there's a shitload of varieties available depending on how you like to play the game and what parts you enjoy.

I'm on Xbox at the moment - but have downloaded on the PC too - will give it more an in depth look there! :)
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March  1, 2023, 02:07:40 pm
Downloaded Farming Simulator 2022 on Games Pass - a

Is there a "Tony Martin" mode where you can blast trespassers with a shotgun and claim you "felt threatened"?

:)
Not discovered that bit - but you can run pedestrians over....

I honestly didn't notice that trespasser disappearing under my combine...honest!
Waiting patiently for them to announce Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to PC   :'(
Quote from: Dench57 on March  2, 2023, 04:52:19 pm
Waiting patiently for them to announce Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to PC   :'(

that won't happen until after the dlc is out at the earliest. unfortunately.
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March  2, 2023, 08:11:26 am
I'm on Xbox at the moment - but have downloaded on the PC too - will give it more an in depth look there! :)

Whatever you do stay away from andy@allerton. He's one of the weirdos who likes forestry... :D

Meanwhile I'm back to playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. Crazy how the game has improved and been expanded since release. Promods makes it even better. It's also crazy how getting a different truck makes things feel much smoother. Had a Mercedes Actros and thought that was one of the best trucks, but got a DAF now and it's about a million times better. Love rolling down the highway listening to  a podcast or some other stuff in YouTube.
