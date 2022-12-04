I think you reach the additional percentages through the various DLCs.
As for Hades, there's a longish post of mine somewhere further back in this thread where I wax lyrical about it :-D I think it might just be my favourite game of all time.
I does take its time to really pull you in though. It took me over 30 tries to until I achieved my first successful escape, but the lore and the plot properly kicks in to gear only after your 10th successful escape.
But I found it utterly facinating how a game that makes you play through the same levels and enemies over and over again has so much forward momentum. Once you have all the weapons and aspects unlocked, and you can fully focus on your builds, it becomes completely engrossing. I have 170 hours on Hades and I only really stopped after I had completed every quest and succeeded with every possible build.