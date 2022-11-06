I started playing this new skateboarding game called Session. No idea how I never even heard about this until it popped in front of my on the Xbox store. It's basically like a super hardcore version of Skate - minus any campaign objectives. In a masochistic and punishing way it perfectly mimics what actual skateboarding feels like. You'll fail and fall most of the time - but then you nail a trick and it's oh so rewarding. In many ways it's a complete failure as a video game, yet as a skateboarding simulator it's incredible. Basically it's much closer to those weird 'Build my PC', 'Comb my dogs hair', 'Drive a tractor' simulator type games - than to THPS, OlliOlli and Skate, both of which offer a constant stream of tasks and challenges to propel the player forward. There is none of that here - it's all about mastering the controls, figuring out tricks and finding cool spots to execute them on. You can make it interesting by editing videos from your lines and that's about it.



Did I say I love it? Yeah, I do. Not for everyone this, but it's a strange sort of meditation that I find appealing.