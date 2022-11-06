Im playing PES 2021 Master league. After a week or so with it, I may never play FIFA again. Its a crying shame that this strange and imperfect abandonware game is at the same time the finest football recreation Ive ever played.
I am still sucking hard at manual shooting. Games where I have three times the number of shots on goal yet somehow lose, are all too common. Yet Im drawn to it, hopelessly so. I could spend my time just passing that juicy ball around and still get my kicks.
Every time I slow things down and take deliberate actions - game rewards me. So much is just fucking right. Sprint is for use in bursts, stamina matters, form matters, midfield is important, ball is faster than man so passing is the way to create space - not sprinting, shooting is heavily contextual and there are no guarantees. And momentum, that sweet body in motion inertia you can use to your benefit - it doesnt even exist in FIFA.
Konami you mad fucks, how did you fuck this up?