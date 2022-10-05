Yeah it's pretty annoying, though one benefit of fan patches and emulators is they can run the games in better resolutions, higher framerates and with better controller compatibility. Unfortunately that's how it goes with old games, at some point they just stop being supported and you either need to rely on a remake or the community.



It didn't end up being that much effort in the end, though I'm pretty computer literate so I find all of that messing around pretty straightforward.



You can also find hard copies of the MGS legacy collection on places like ebay, but most of them seem to be US imports, horribly overpriced (£200+) or both.