« Reply #2760 on: October 5, 2022, 10:23:13 am »
Downloaded Overwatch 2 to give it a go but the setup is an absolute ballache.  Gotta create a Blizzard account, verify it, and on top of that, you need to give them your phone number.

Get the fuck out of here.  Deleted.
« Reply #2761 on: October 11, 2022, 01:18:26 pm »
I bought Borderlands 2 & 3 in the recent xbox sale. I`ve never played either, but was looking for something in the same ballpark as The Division 2. Didn`t realise 2 is over 10 years old. Great fun though.
« Reply #2762 on: October 11, 2022, 01:22:07 pm »
Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart on the PS5 is simply gorgeous.

Playing it with 120hz and VRR on Performance RT and it looks amazing, silky smooth and just so much fun.

Not sure I enjoyed the first 20 minutes, but it clicked and well on my way to finishing it now and getting the Platinum.
« Reply #2763 on: October 11, 2022, 01:44:04 pm »
BL2 is one of my favourite games, it's an absolute blast.  The third one is more of the same and not at that level though.
« Reply #2764 on: October 11, 2022, 04:20:25 pm »
I decided to try finding a way to play Metal Gear Solid 1 for old times sake, though it's not as easy to get hold of as it should be.

Ended up completing it and MGS 2 back to back. Now I'm gonna try MGS 3, though I haven't figured out the best way yet.
« Reply #2765 on: October 12, 2022, 06:29:03 am »
Hw'd you manage that? I'm jealous. MGS was my upbringing in games, perennially waiting for the right time to revisit the first 3 (hoping that they all get a re-working somewhere in the future)
« Reply #2766 on: October 12, 2022, 07:30:43 am »
Apparently the new Modern Warfare is going to have a similar setup and need a phone number for verification.
« Reply #2767 on: October 12, 2022, 10:35:51 am »
MGS 1 is on both the PS3 store and on GOG for PC. The PS3 version however looks awful and is annoying to buy (you have to buy PS3 credits on PC at £5 increments and the game is £7, so you basically end up paying £10). I went with the PC version on GOG which was pretty solid (no pun intended), and used an Xbox controller since the PC controls weren't great (PS5 controller seems even better).

MGS 2 I had to resort to piracy since it looks like it was removed from stores either due to the license on some of the stock footage running out or it just being too old to work now. After downloading it I followed the info in this guide to install a fan patch that gets it working. I also saw that someone has made a fan patch to add the MGS 3 camera to MGS 2, which looks pretty cool, it comes out in a few weeks.

MGS 3 I had go the piracy route again and download the PS3 HD collection, then run it via an emulator. I have a gaming PC but it's about 5 years old now and it seems to run pretty great so far, though I'm only half an hour in (and most of that was spent listening to codec exposition of course).

MGS 4 I haven't tried yet but I do own it on PS3 so I'll probably just play it on that, apparently it's really hard to emulate games that were made specifically for PS3 as it had a really weird architecture, resulting in terrible performance, which is why we never got an MGS 4 PC port.


I've been genuinely surprised at how much I've enjoyed revisiting them. I thought they'd be too janky to really appreciate still but after an hour or so of play you get used to it. There were some rumours a while back that all of the above would get a remaster but it looks like it was a lie and Konami have no plans to resurrect the series, which sucks.
« Reply #2768 on: October 12, 2022, 11:08:49 am »
Fucking daft you had to resort to all that hassle to play them.
« Reply #2769 on: October 12, 2022, 11:53:21 am »
Yeah it's pretty annoying, though one benefit of fan patches and emulators is they can run the games in better resolutions, higher framerates and with better controller compatibility. Unfortunately that's how it goes with old games, at some point they just stop being supported and you either need to rely on a remake or the community.

It didn't end up being that much effort in the end, though I'm pretty computer literate so I find all of that messing around pretty straightforward.

You can also find hard copies of the MGS legacy collection on places like ebay, but most of them seem to be US imports, horribly overpriced (£200+) or both.
« Reply #2770 on: October 14, 2022, 01:59:19 pm »
Thanks for posting those Schmidt! I don't have a gaming PC, but if I get hold of one (or a mate does) I'll have to try and emulate your methods!

Just finsihed a quick game today - Hotline Miami - that I've dipped in and out of for a level or two, since picking it up in lockdown. Was a pretty fun retro kind of simple game, with decent aesthetics at times and music
« Reply #2771 on: October 17, 2022, 10:57:41 am »
Aye. BL2 - outstanding! 3? kinda meh.. the classes was not as good, but, perhaps most importantly, the villains weren't a scratch on Handsome Jack.
« Reply #2772 on: October 18, 2022, 12:24:04 pm »
Ghosts of Tsushima (again) now I've got a PS5 finally

Glorious - detail is mesmerising
« Reply #2773 on: October 18, 2022, 01:22:13 pm »
Got done with the first two Voice of Cards games. 15 hours for Isle Dragon was a really good length but the sequel Forsaken Maiden took me 26 and that felt way too long and tedious.

Started up Spiritfarer via PS+ this week and I'm enjoying 30-45 mins here and there on that.
« Reply #2774 on: October 18, 2022, 03:47:13 pm »
Just started Plague Tale:Requiem.  Beautiful game, probably need to play, or at least read up on, the first game as it follows straight on.
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
I know on Playstation, it sounds boring. But the game that I am playing right now is titled "They Are Billions".

-  Post-apocalyptic steampunk real-time strategy survival video game.
-  Pits the player in a randomly generated steampunk themed, zombie-infested world.

p/s: Fucking Forest ruining my fucking weekend. Fuck this shit!!!



