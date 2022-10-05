Hw'd you manage that? I'm jealous. MGS was my upbringing in games, perennially waiting for the right time to revisit the first 3 (hoping that they all get a re-working somewhere in the future)MGS 1
is on both the PS3 store and on GOG
for PC. The PS3 version however looks awful and is annoying to buy (you have to buy PS3 credits on PC at £5 increments and the game is £7, so you basically end up paying £10). I went with the PC version on GOG which was pretty solid (no pun intended), and used an Xbox controller since the PC controls weren't great (PS5 controller seems even better).MGS 2
I had to resort to piracy since it looks like it was removed from stores either due to the license on some of the stock footage running out or it just being too old to work now. After downloading it I followed the info in this guide
to install a fan patch that gets it working. I also saw that someone has made a fan patch
to add the MGS 3 camera to MGS 2, which looks pretty cool, it comes out in a few weeks.MGS 3
I had go the piracy route again and download the PS3 HD collection, then run it via an emulator
. I have a gaming PC but it's about 5 years old now and it seems to run pretty great so far, though I'm only half an hour in (and most of that was spent listening to codec exposition of course).MGS 4
I haven't tried yet but I do own it on PS3 so I'll probably just play it on that, apparently it's really hard to emulate games that were made specifically for PS3 as it had a really weird architecture, resulting in terrible performance, which is why we never got an MGS 4 PC port.
I've been genuinely surprised at how much I've enjoyed revisiting them. I thought they'd be too janky to really appreciate still but after an hour or so of play you get used to it. There were some rumours a while back that all of the above would get a remaster but it looks like it was a lie and Konami have no plans to resurrect the series, which sucks.