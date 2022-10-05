I bought Borderlands 2 & 3 in the recent xbox sale. I`ve never played either, but was looking for something in the same ballpark as The Division 2. Didn`t realise 2 is over 10 years old. Great fun though.
I decided to try finding a way to play Metal Gear Solid 1 for old times sake, though it's not as easy to get hold of as it should be. Ended up completing it and MGS 2 back to back. Now I'm gonna try MGS 3, though I haven't figured out the best way yet.
