Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 5, 2022, 10:23:13 am
Downloaded Overwatch 2 to give it a go but the setup is an absolute ballache.  Gotta create a Blizzard account, verify it, and on top of that, you need to give them your phone number.

Get the fuck out of here.  Deleted.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:18:26 pm
I bought Borderlands 2 & 3 in the recent xbox sale. I`ve never played either, but was looking for something in the same ballpark as The Division 2. Didn`t realise 2 is over 10 years old. Great fun though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:22:07 pm
Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart on the PS5 is simply gorgeous.

Playing it with 120hz and VRR on Performance RT and it looks amazing, silky smooth and just so much fun.

Not sure I enjoyed the first 20 minutes, but it clicked and well on my way to finishing it now and getting the Platinum.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:44:04 pm
I bought Borderlands 2 & 3 in the recent xbox sale. I`ve never played either, but was looking for something in the same ballpark as The Division 2. Didn`t realise 2 is over 10 years old. Great fun though.

BL2 is one of my favourite games, it's an absolute blast.  The third one is more of the same and not at that level though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
I decided to try finding a way to play Metal Gear Solid 1 for old times sake, though it's not as easy to get hold of as it should be.

Ended up completing it and MGS 2 back to back. Now I'm gonna try MGS 3, though I haven't figured out the best way yet.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 06:29:03 am
I decided to try finding a way to play Metal Gear Solid 1 for old times sake, though it's not as easy to get hold of as it should be.

Ended up completing it and MGS 2 back to back. Now I'm gonna try MGS 3, though I haven't figured out the best way yet.

Hw'd you manage that? I'm jealous. MGS was my upbringing in games, perennially waiting for the right time to revisit the first 3 (hoping that they all get a re-working somewhere in the future)
