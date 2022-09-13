« previous next »
Offline stoa

« Reply #2720 on: September 13, 2022, 12:04:48 pm »
Back on the rpg train. Playing Divinity Original Sin now. Did play it a bit when it came out, but then I never finished it or even got far into it. Did play some more of the classical rpgs a short while ago and I'm now far more into games like that. So the plan is to finish DOS and then finish the second one which I have also played a while ago but never finished... Maybe that'll last until 2023 when Baldurs Gate 3 is hopefully out...
Online KillieRed

« Reply #2721 on: September 13, 2022, 12:51:27 pm »
This is an excellent game ^^^.


I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.
Online voodoo ray

« Reply #2722 on: September 13, 2022, 01:34:53 pm »
I thought both dos and dos2 were good fun. Even if it did seem like every battle in 2 resulted in the whole screen being on fire.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #2723 on: September 13, 2022, 02:54:38 pm »
I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.

Love that. My daughter picked up my Zelda BOTW save after I finished and spent my seemingly endless amount of money on gambling. Also keeping a close eye on her.
Offline stoa

« Reply #2724 on: September 13, 2022, 05:36:26 pm »
I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.

You shouldn't really bother. As she's your daughter we all know how she's going to turn out, probably a bit of a weirdo, but otherwise a very decent person for someone, who's from Scotland... ;)

Yeah, I did really it in my first try and don't really remember why I never finished it. I probably got stuck at a hard fight both in DOS and DOS2 and then just stopped playing. Not this time though.

Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2022, 01:34:53 pm
I thought both dos and dos2 were good fun. Even if it did seem like every battle in 2 resulted in the whole screen being on fire.

Haha... I love the whole elemental stuff, even though I'm pretty shite at taking advantage of it. I can set people and areas on fire, but stuff like creating a steam cloud and then using the electric bolt or whatever it's called to stun people is way too complicated for me. If I do that, I do it accidentally. Same as creating a puddle and then stunning people or turning it into an ice surface, so my character falls on his big fat arse... :D
Offline dalarr

« Reply #2725 on: September 13, 2022, 09:27:46 pm »
Never managed to get into Divinity Original Sin 2, which is odd because I have finished Baldurs Gate 1 and 2 on the pc in my youth. Your posts inspired me, Ill give it another go.
Online tubby

« Reply #2726 on: September 17, 2022, 09:12:13 am »
Toem is such a nice little break from the noise and lights of other games.  Not usually my thing but I've become hooked after getting it on PS+.
Online ScottScott

« Reply #2727 on: September 21, 2022, 09:19:51 am »
Tinykin through Game Pass. What a game, might be my favourite platformer in a long time. Gorgeous level design, great mechanics and some challenging puzzles to solve. Definitely recommend

Played through the 1st 2 parts of Deathloop as well now it's out on Game Pass. Seems interesting so far. Will reserve judgement until I've played some more but it's definitely got some interesting ideas
Offline LiverLuke

« Reply #2728 on: September 21, 2022, 04:26:51 pm »
just started playing "prey", i'm enjoying it without loving it so far.
Online voodoo ray

« Reply #2729 on: September 21, 2022, 05:51:44 pm »
just started playing "prey", i'm enjoying it without loving it so far.

I enjoyed that. the enemies did get pretty annoying though.
Online F-T-9

« Reply #2730 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Playing Desperados 3, awesome game. I was a huge fan of the Commandos series and this game follows the same concept, just in a western setting.
Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #2731 on: Today at 09:39:29 am »
You Suck At Parking.

Lovely little throwaway, one more go kind of game.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #2732 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Been playing No Man's Sky on the PS5, was annoyed that I can't seem to use my PS4 save, so I started again, another game that has steadily improved over time.
Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #2733 on: Today at 12:18:22 pm »
Tinykin through Game Pass. What a game, might be my favourite platformer in a long time. Gorgeous level design, great mechanics and some challenging puzzles to solve. Definitively recommend
And Ive just started this, what a brilliant game. Im a sucker for a platformer/puzzler and theres far too few of them around these days.
