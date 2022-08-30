I watched a youtube video where the guy said it's best to approach the setup as a minigame and I think that's a good point. I don't really think you need (or even should) approach the setup by saying something like "This is a track that needs more speed and therefore I need to adjust the wings", just try to adjust the sliders in the best way to get the best result in every category. Got optimal setups for Schumacher twice with that approach.



The approach is simple. I try to have the drivers on the track as long as I can so I can get as much feedback as possible to finally get the best setup. So, I usually put them on hard or medium tyres for the first session. 20 laps and most importantly tell them to conserve the tyres. Then send them out as soon as the session starts. 16x until the feedback-thing goes to 5/5 then immediately call them back to the pits no matter how many laps they've done. Look at the settings and just fiddle around with the sliders. I focus on the "Bad" areas first, so try to get big changes there and if I have an area that is already "Great" or "Optimal" I try and move it as little as possible.



Then send them out again depending on the tyre-wear I might adjust the amount of laps they do, i.e. if the tyres only have 14 laps left I adjust the plan to 14 laps so I can use those tyres up. Keep the driver out again until the feedback is 5/5 and get them back immediately, to make new adjustments. Depending on time left in the session I either send them out again or just wait until the end of the session. So far, my experience is that one of those "runs" (fiddling with the sliders, sending the guy out, them getting enough laps to get to 5/5 feedback, bringing them back, fiddling with the sliders and then having the mechanics making the changes) takes about 25 to 30 minutes. So, I get two of those complete runs per session. If I have enough time left at the end of the session to still get a decent amount of laps in (something like 5 to 10 minutes) I send the driver out again on a set of softs again telling them to conserve tyres. If it's only three or four minutes I usually just sim to the end and keep the tyres fresh. If you send them out again even for a small number of laps they can still gather feedback that gets carried over to the next session and they're working on track acclimatisation and parts knowledge (or whatever it's called).



In terms of tyres, I use mostly the two medium sets I get and the hard one with one soft set at most as I want to have as many fresh soft tyres for qualifying and the race as I can. The most important thing for me is having my drivers conserve their tyres in every practice session. I don't think I have sent them out on a stint that had a more tyre consuming setting. That way the one set of hards is enough for one whole session. The two mediums are good for four runs with 5/5 feedback each in total, so that's the two other free practices covered. Don't use mediums or hards for just a few laps or for the last five minutes of a session as they'll be wasted that way (they go back to Pirelli after the session once they've been used even if they have loads of laps to go. I learned that the hard way). In terms of how quickly you get the full 5/5 feedback from your driver, I don't really know yet how that works. I would imagine it depends on the driver's abilities and I've read that the relationship with his race engineer also plays a part. Some take a bit longer, some are a bit faster, but I think you can get a decent result with everyone. Track acclimatisation and part familiarity also play a part and I think I got to at least 13 or 14 out of 15 bonus points after free practice almost every time without problems.