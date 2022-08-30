« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 30, 2022, 10:11:35 pm
Quote from: stoa on August 30, 2022, 09:59:03 pm
Fucking hell. Aston Martin are really shite in this. Getting sick of fighting for 15th places and having Stroll and Albon trade positions every few laps for the whole race. Looks like a decent game though so far.

research and build a few upgrades and you'll fly up the grid.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 31, 2022, 10:57:09 am
virtual lance stroll is a fucking arsehole.

vettel was winning by 10 seconds with a bit of good strategy until stroll decided to bin it which brought out the safety car. vettel's old tyres stood no chance on the restart and ended up 5th.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 31, 2022, 11:06:36 am
Yeah, he's pretty shite. I'm Already scouting some younger drivers and even thought about replacing him with Hülkenberg. With Vettel it's clear that he's limited by the awful car and... erm... Some of my strategy decisions, but Stroll being a horrible driver makes things ten times worse.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 31, 2022, 11:21:47 am
Cyberpunk is... alright. Definitely not near the quality of past CD Projekt work but ambitious. Looks bang average on Series X, even the new gen version but plays quite well and has been almost entirely absent of all the issues that seemed to plague the game on release, which is great.

The sidequests seem decent so far, I'm not feeling massive impetus to do the main game and it's hugely, hugely derivative. I know we're at a point where games aren't going to have much originality (though some do still find a way) but I don't find Cyberpunk to be any better or more interesting than say a Fallout or similar games. I'll definitely finish it and probably enjoy it in a mild way.

It actually gave me a hankering for some Fallout, so over the weekend I went back to Fallout 4 and want to replay New Vegas shortly. Fallout 4 is better than I remember and I think a touch underrated. Because the stead-building aspect was so janky and undercooked, whilst having so much emphasis on it, it definitely marred impressions of the game but you can sack that off and there's still so, so much content. It had some really interesting individual quests. Where it faltered compared to previous iterations is in the reduced conversational options (Fallout shouldn't have a voiced protagonist) and Boston not feeling as iconic as previous locations (despite possibly being one of the more impressive worlds they've crafted. Boston feels less alive than the Capitol Wasteland did, from my memory. I know it might not feel like that if I went back to 3. Obsidian has still made the best modern Fallout though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 31, 2022, 03:49:59 pm
Finished Stray over the Bank Holiday which I enjoyed, especially the latter stages around Midtown and beyond.

Ive just finished The Artful Escape which I really loved. Theres no real threat to speak of, the biggest challenge is some rhythm button pressing sections to the music. The whole game is beautiful and designed brilliantly. It only took me 4-5 hours to finish but I started it last night and was done around lunchtime today, which I rarely do! Really recommend it, if for no other reason than for the guitar shredding as you wander through alien worlds!

Have started a career on F1 22 with McLaren - qualified 7th in Bahrain, just ahead of Lando!

Next up is Far Cry 6 I think.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 1, 2022, 02:26:31 pm
Quote from: stoa on August 31, 2022, 11:06:36 am
Yeah, he's pretty shite. I'm Already scouting some younger drivers and even thought about replacing him with Hülkenberg. With Vettel it's clear that he's limited by the awful car and... erm... Some of my strategy decisions, but Stroll being a horrible driver makes things ten times worse.

I picked Williams to start with as there's pretty much zero expectations - fudge me though I just cannot get cars set up at all and although we can beat the AM's, we're generally 1.5 seconds a lap behind 16th place!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 1, 2022, 02:56:56 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September  1, 2022, 02:26:31 pm
I picked Williams to start with as there's pretty much zero expectations - fudge me though I just cannot get cars set up at all and although we can beat the AM's, we're generally 1.5 seconds a lap behind 16th place!

Get designing/building new parts. You'll fly up the grid
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 12:59:26 am
Yeah, Williams seems to be an even worse choice of team than Aston Martin. Decided to start a new game, as I couldn't be arsed to compete for not finishing last for the whole season. Started a new game with Haas and it's way better. I'm at the third race of the season (qualifying is about to start) and even without finishing in the top 10 I've had more fun than in all the races I did with Aston Martin. Missed the points in the second race only by a fraction and had Magnussen not locked up once during the race he would have gotten at least 10th place. Schumacher seems to be great in terms of getting the right setup and getting to know the track, but he's not that good with the other stuff like actual racing. Magnussen is way better at that even if he's pretty shite in practice and getting the right setup.

So far, I really enjoy the game even though hardcore F1 followers seem to have issues with it. I have only some minor things like not being able to have some picture in picture to watch your second driver in at least a small window on screen. After all, all those team principals are sitting in front of walls of monitors in the pit lane, so being able to watch both your drivers at the same time should be a given. I also hate, that there are no in detail settings for when you want 4x, 8x or 16x mode to stop or at least get messages shown. I've only found an option so the game pauses when there are serious issues and the game not going to 1x for smaller things, but also not showing you those messages. I also think the whole race-screen is a bit of a clusterfuck. It's hard to find the correct information (like weather related stuff) and then those driver thingys take up half the screen at times and you have to do extra clicks to make the stuff go away. Nothing major and nothing they couldn't fix with a patch and some work, but still annoying.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 09:36:09 am
How do you approach practice sessions and getting setups sorted?

At the moment I'm bolting on a set of hards and sending out for 20 laps or until feedback is 5/5 and then adjust from there.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 09:52:50 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September  2, 2022, 09:36:09 am
How do you approach practice sessions and getting setups sorted?

At the moment I'm bolting on a set of hards and sending out for 20 laps or until feedback is 5/5 and then adjust from there.

Exactly the same.

I don't bother getting past about 83% either. It doesn't seem worth it because if you get track knowledge up to around 100
% that gets the drivers up to 14/15 bonus anyway.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 10:10:48 am
I watched a youtube video where the guy said it's best to approach the setup as a minigame and I think that's a good point. I don't really think you need (or even should) approach the setup by saying something like "This is a track that needs more speed and therefore I need to adjust the wings", just try to adjust the sliders in the best way to get the best result in every category. Got optimal setups for Schumacher twice with that approach.

The approach is simple. I try to have the drivers on the track as long as I can so I can get as much feedback as possible to finally get the best setup. So, I usually put them on hard or medium tyres for the first session. 20 laps and most importantly tell them to conserve the tyres. Then send them out as soon as the session starts. 16x until the feedback-thing goes to 5/5 then immediately call them back to the pits no matter how many laps they've done. Look at the settings and just fiddle around with the sliders. I focus on the "Bad" areas first, so try to get big changes there and if I have an area that is already "Great" or "Optimal" I try and move it as little as possible.

Then send them out again depending on the tyre-wear I might adjust the amount of laps they do, i.e. if the tyres only have 14 laps left I adjust the plan to 14 laps so I can use those tyres up. Keep the driver out again until the feedback is 5/5 and get them back immediately, to make new adjustments. Depending on time left in the session I either send them out again or just wait until the end of the session. So far, my experience is that one of those "runs" (fiddling with the sliders, sending the guy out, them getting enough laps to get to 5/5 feedback, bringing them back, fiddling with the sliders and then having the mechanics making the changes) takes about 25 to 30 minutes. So, I get two of those complete runs per session. If I have enough time left at the end of the session to still get a decent amount of laps in (something like 5 to 10 minutes) I send the driver out again on a set of softs again telling them to conserve tyres. If it's only three or four minutes I usually just sim to the end and keep the tyres fresh. If you send them out again even for a small number of laps they can still gather feedback that gets carried over to the next session and they're working on track acclimatisation and parts knowledge (or whatever it's called).

In terms of tyres, I use mostly the two medium sets I get and the hard one with one soft set at most as I want to have as many fresh soft tyres for qualifying and the race as I can. The most important thing for me is having my drivers conserve their tyres in every practice session. I don't think I have sent them out on a stint that had a more tyre consuming setting. That way the one set of hards is enough for one whole session. The two mediums are good for four runs with 5/5 feedback each in total, so that's the two other free practices covered. Don't use mediums or hards for just a few laps or for the last five minutes of a session as they'll be wasted that way (they go back to Pirelli after the session once they've been used even if they have loads of laps to go. I learned that the hard way). In terms of how quickly you get the full 5/5 feedback from your driver, I don't really know yet how that works. I would imagine it depends on the driver's abilities and I've read that the relationship with his race engineer also plays a part. Some take a bit longer, some are a bit faster, but I think you can get a decent result with everyone. Track acclimatisation and part familiarity also play a part and I think I got to at least 13 or 14 out of 15 bonus points after free practice almost every time without problems.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 02:00:42 pm
Ah good stuff!

Will definitely try and do some of that!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 02:13:42 pm
It also goes without saying to start of with your sliders at one end or the other. If one starts in the middle and says "bad" you've no idea whether you need to go right or left to improve.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 2, 2022, 11:24:56 pm
I fucking hate that game. I finally got rid of those annoying notifications that take you from 16x to 1x and from the track view to the actual car view, because I couldn't be arsed clicking five million times, because the last lap was announced, because the winner was announced and then because my driver gets tolds what a shite race it was (and for all the other useless stuff you have to listen to). Of course, I'm now in the first race where Magnusen and also Mick are doing very well. Had a very good qualifying with Mick being somewhere around 12 and Magnusen in 6th. So, I'm confident for the race. Go with a two stop strategy for Mick and three stops for Magnusen. Everything working great with Mick getting into the top 10 and Magnusen fighting for 5th for a whille and then being comfortably 6th towards the end of the race. I watch at 16x, it's the penultimate lap, I get ready to cheer, boom Magnusen stops and is out. No fucking message what the fuck happened to him, nothing in the after race stats. No message via email. Fuck off... At least Mick got a point...

And is there a way to improve your pit crew other than just changing their training focus? My guys are horrible at changing tyres which is not really ideal. ;) I don't think I've had a pit stop where the tyre change was under 3 seconds. Even getting below 3.5 is a rarity...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:36:25 am
I restarted as Haas...

Much "easier" than with Williams. Started off and hammered a couple of research projects, upgraded facilities etc and dived into practice setups. Think the highest I've got is ~83% but currently enjoying running 6th - 12th. Next step, the podium!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:53:22 am
got my first win at the weekend and it was a 1-2 as well.

I might as well be eddie jordan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:12:16 pm
After taking a break from F1 22 I've gone back to it and finally something has just clicked with it. Even managed to make it round Monaco without crashing every few seconds!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:28:21 pm
Has anyone come up with any good race strategies?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:54:33 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 01:28:21 pm
Has anyone come up with any good race strategies?

1 stop. always. if you can anyway.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:33:44 pm
kinda jibbed car games since PGR, wipeout was boss too. Theyre just sims now it seems.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:42:51 pm
had a go on the f1 racing game for the first time in a while and it totally fucked me. I presume it's some kind of odd bug but it threw out a vsc in the same place for 4 laps in succession and obviously I lost time with every one.

so I slammed into verstappen while he was winning and took us both out. fuck it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 05:47:24 am
Last of Us Part 1 PS5
