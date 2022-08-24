Anyone played Watchdogs Legion? It's on sale on the Xbox for £17 and I'm tempted. Loved the 1st two games but have heard very mixed opinions on this one



Control is a very underrated game. I really enjoyed it.



I did enjoy Horizon because the setting was something new and also the gameplay was kind of fresh. Didn't get though why it was hyped up so much as if it was one of the greatest games ever. The story was kind of meh and while the gameplay and setting were fresh it got old after a bit...



I thought it was good, I think expectations were high and there was a lot of publicity so when it wasn't groundbreaking people were frustrated. All a bit silly but it's a fun game. If you enjoyed the first two I definitely expect you'd enjoy this one as well.Took a little bit to get into but when I got my head around the controls I loved it, some frustrating mechanics at time but was sufficiently challenging and was always fun throwing stuff at enemiesJust got this on the PS Store for £8. A mate loved it and compared it to Skyrim which he adored. Looking forward to giving it a bash.