« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 134325 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,258
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2640 on: August 24, 2022, 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on August 21, 2022, 09:25:25 pm
Anyone played Watchdogs Legion? It's on sale on the Xbox for £17 and I'm tempted. Loved the 1st two games but have heard very mixed opinions on this one

I thought it was good, I think expectations were high and there was a lot of publicity so when it wasn't groundbreaking people were frustrated. All a bit silly but it's a fun game. If you enjoyed the first two I definitely expect you'd enjoy this one as well.

Quote from: boots on August 22, 2022, 08:41:27 am
Control is a very underrated game. I really enjoyed it.

Took a little bit to get into but when I got my head around the controls I loved it, some frustrating mechanics at time but was sufficiently challenging and was always fun throwing stuff at enemies ;D

Quote from: stoa on August 23, 2022, 10:42:43 pm
I did enjoy Horizon because the setting was something new and also the gameplay was kind of fresh. Didn't get though why it was hyped up so much as if it was one of the greatest games ever. The story was kind of meh and while the gameplay and setting were fresh it got old after a bit...

Just got this on the PS Store for £8. A mate loved it and compared it to Skyrim which he adored. Looking forward to giving it a bash.
« Last Edit: August 24, 2022, 10:33:08 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2641 on: August 24, 2022, 11:57:44 pm »
Just finished Far Cry 5 which I really, really enjoyed.

Now I've started Ghost Recon: Wildlands which was probably a bit of a silly move going straight into another, similar Ubisoft game. Time will tell.

Reaaaaaally tempted to have a 2nd play through of Rdr2.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,383
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 24, 2022, 11:57:44 pm
Just finished Far Cry 5 which I really, really enjoyed.

Now I've started Ghost Recon: Wildlands which was probably a bit of a silly move going straight into another, similar Ubisoft game. Time will tell.

Reaaaaaally tempted to have a 2nd play through of Rdr2.

I enjoyed Wildlands myself. I did play it co-op with a mate though which made it more fun. Bolivia was a good place to run riot and kill dealers.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,781
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm »
Horizon Zero Dawn is mince, was bored after an hour.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm »
I'm on f1 manager now.  thought I'd get on a shit team so picked aston, and in no surprise we got KO'd in Q1. but we did beat both williams.

Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
I'm on f1 manager now.  thought I'd get on a shit team so picked aston, and in no surprise we got KO'd in Q1. but we did beat both williams.



Have been waiting for it to come out. Let us know if it's any good, I might get it, but I've still shitloads of games to play like Cities Skylines, Far Cry 6, Way of the Hunter and the new Saints Row. If only I had more time...
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Have been waiting for it to come out. Let us know if it's any good, I might get it, but I've still shitloads of games to play like Cities Skylines, Far Cry 6, Way of the Hunter and the new Saints Row. If only I had more time...

it's realistic in that we ended up languishing down in 17th and 18th in the first race. so I've spent pretty much all my money on doing up my facilities and developing improvements because it's going to be pretty shitty for a while.

Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:51:05 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 24, 2022, 11:57:44 pm
Just finished Far Cry 5 which I really, really enjoyed.

Now I've started Ghost Recon: Wildlands which was probably a bit of a silly move going straight into another, similar Ubisoft game. Time will tell.

Reaaaaaally tempted to have a 2nd play through of Rdr2.

Wildlands is great and although it follows the Ubisoft blueprint it's a totally different kettle of fish to Far Cry in that it's more of a tactical shooter rather than run and gun/power fantasy stuff.  If you really want to get the best out of it, turn off the HUD.  It's an entirely different experience that way.  Turning up the difficulty too is something that I'd recommend.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 