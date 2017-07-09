Just started trying out Apex Legends for an FPS fix.
I can see why it's popular, but I'm terrible at it. I'm still not convinced that Battle Royale style games are for me, but they're clearly here to stay. Generally always preferred smaller teams/maps with respawns rather than huge maps with 1 life. Feel like I spend 90% of my time running around, collecting equipment/weapons, then 10% in actual gunfights (usually getting dropped in a few seconds and having to start it all again!). It's definitely got potential though, guess I just gotta get gud, because it is very fun when you get a few kills under your belt and reach the later stages.