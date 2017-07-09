« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 129551 times)

Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:35:34 am
'A Settlement Needs Your Help'....fuck off Preston.

I really enjoyed Fallout 4 in terms of story and open world exploration. I never really bothered with the whole settlement building. I did build myself a house though with big fat lights saying "STOA" on top of it though... :D It didn't help that the whole thing was clunky as fuck due to it being made for controllers (consoles).

Personally, I've played loads of Rimworld in recent weeks, but kind of got sick of it. Wanted another strategy/building-game so treated myself to Anno 1800. Was having a look at that for a while now, but always shied away from buying it. Got the complete (or whatever they call it) edition with the base game and all four seasons of DLC for 60 Euros in the Epic store sale. Did start the campaign, but kind of ended up with a bit of a mess (could still make it work), but decided to start over again after watching a really good Let's Play, that gave me some insight into how to start and how to plan stuff...
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 12:12:00 pm »
as with pretty much all of that style of game I enjoyed anno 1800 until I got too far into it and then there are too many spinning plates to look after.

then it stops being fun and ends up too much like 'work'.
Offline wige

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 01:03:23 pm »
Picked up Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced edition (the first game) for £12 on GoG.

Loved the second one and for that price seemed a no-brainer. Meetings end at 3pm today - so a cheeky wfh session is on the cards.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
I've gone back to God of War III before replaying God of War, and it's really good fun.

Also just borrowed AC Valhalla from a mate so have that to play on PS5, looks good fun too.
Offline Dench57

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
Just started trying out Apex Legends for an FPS fix.

I can see why it's popular, but I'm terrible at it. I'm still not convinced that Battle Royale style games are for me, but they're clearly here to stay. Generally always preferred smaller teams/maps with respawns rather than huge maps with 1 life. Feel like I spend 90% of my time running around, collecting equipment/weapons,  then 10% in actual gunfights (usually getting dropped in a few seconds and having to start it all again!). It's definitely got potential though, guess I just gotta get gud, because it is very fun when you get a few kills under your belt and reach the later stages.
Offline Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:59:02 am
Glad you enjoyed it mate and fair play for completing the Achilles prophecy! Gutted I gave up trying to get that but I couldn't face going all the way to Elysium and only getting 1 sentence off Pat  ;D
Cheers mate and likewise

To be honest sounds like you chose wisely. Not much reward to completing that last prophecy, plus it got to a point it was a churn. For me, it fortunately came about quite quickly but only because I'd had a long churn in getting the Olympians up to a certain level for the epilogue

Think if it pops up free on PS Plus I might put a few hours in and try for the platinum, am sure itd get fun again after a break.
Offline KillieRed

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 01:03:23 pm
Picked up Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced edition (the first game) for £12 on GoG.

Loved the second one and for that price seemed a no-brainer. Meetings end at 3pm today - so a cheeky wfh session is on the cards.

Such a fun game, really like the humour. I played co-op with my daughter & she was more interested in robbing everyone than the plot!
Online Hazell

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:22:58 pm
Think if it pops up free on PS Plus I might put a few hours in and try for the platinum, am sure itd get fun again after a break.

I tried starting afresh just to see how far I'd get on my first go - disappointingly, I got whipped by Meg ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:45:09 pm
I tried starting afresh just to see how far I'd get on my first go - disappointingly, I got whipped by Meg ;D
I get the impression she and Zagreus are into that, so good on you for immersing yourself in the lore
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:59:00 am
I really enjoyed Fallout 4 in terms of story and open world exploration. I never really bothered with the whole settlement building. I did build myself a house though with big fat lights saying "STOA" on top of it though... :D It didn't help that the whole thing was clunky as fuck due to it being made for controllers (consoles).

Personally, I've played loads of Rimworld in recent weeks, but kind of got sick of it. Wanted another strategy/building-game so treated myself to Anno 1800. Was having a look at that for a while now, but always shied away from buying it. Got the complete (or whatever they call it) edition with the base game and all four seasons of DLC for 60 Euros in the Epic store sale. Did start the campaign, but kind of ended up with a bit of a mess (could still make it work), but decided to start over again after watching a really good Let's Play, that gave me some insight into how to start and how to plan stuff...

F3 will always be my favourite,they'd make a killing if they remastered it.
