Caved and bought F1 22. Only had a few laps in a McLaren round Silverstone so far but liking it so far. Not a huge change from last year except for the new cars, which was what sold me really. Graphics do seem a bit better than last year and the cars sound good.



Also really enjoying Forza Horizon 5 again which is a nice contrast to the F1. Have The Artful Escape and Ghost of Tsushima lined up now I have PS Extra.



I need to try Disco Elysium again as I started it and enjoyed it but just ran out of steam fairly early on.