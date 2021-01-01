I went back and played GTA1 last year and it gets old really quick. It was a great little hit of nostalgia but it wore off fast.
I played a lot of GTA2 multiplayer back in the day. The campaign is entertaining as well. I liked the respect system they implemented. There was a mission where you had to collect people that would be made into hot dogs.
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.Is the multiplayer any better?
Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.
