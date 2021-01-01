« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Slick_Beef

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm
naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 12:32:05 pm
I went back and played GTA1 last year and it gets old really quick. It was a great little hit of nostalgia but it wore off fast.

GTA1 is fucking solid without the ability to save. I must have put hundreds of hours into that game when I was a kid and eventually managed to pass the first four levels without cheating but both the Vice City levels are absolutely insane.  No one would make a game that hard these days!

dalarr on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
I played a lot of GTA2 multiplayer back in the day. The campaign is entertaining as well. I liked the respect system they implemented. There was a mission where you had to collect people that would be made into hot dogs.

Yeah GTA2 never got as much love as it deserves,  a lot of the missions in that game are hilarious. Always used to enjoy the scientist ones!  Adding in the ability to save makes it far more accessible than 1.
Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:01:30 pm
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.

It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.

Is the multiplayer any better?
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:31:22 pm
Classycara on Today at 07:01:30 pm
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.

It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.

Is the multiplayer any better?

Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.
Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:59:50 pm
AndyMuller on Today at 07:31:22 pm
Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.

Cheers mate, good to know
