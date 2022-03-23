« previous next »
Back on the "Gothic"-train with Elex2, which is the newest game by Piranha Bytes the guys who made the Gothic-series, which is still the best RPG-(fantasy)-trilogy ever made (sharing top place with Mass Effect, which has different strengths). I tried finishing Elex1 before starting the second one, but it's just too much of a clusterfuck (especially with the fighting mechanics). Elex2 feels much better in that respect.
So how long do Xbox exclusives usually take to go to switch (tunic)
Finally finished Mass Effect Andromeda. Far, far better than I think its reputation suggests, which probably makes it a 7 - 7.5/10 in my book. Too much filler, too many wonkily-executed ideas but essentially a decent sci-fi RPG. The original team would have done far better with the same concept I feel. Completed all the main story, the loyalty quests and assignments, didnt bother with the endless fetch tasks. Took me about 50 hours spread across 2 months but probably should be a leaner experience and would be better for it.

Started Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks great and Ive enjoyed the early game so far. Plays nicely, is just fun and looks fantastic. Will give more thoughts when I finish it.
Ghost of Tsushima is one fucking bleak game.
Ghost of Tsushima is one fucking bleak game.

In a good way?
In a good way?

maybe?

I've managed to liberate one island in among all the relentless death anyway. and there's one vaguely amusing character.
Had a couple of hours spare so manage to start Guardians of the Galaxy. What an excellent game it seems from the first two chapters. Is clearly distinct enough from the films, is funny and looks absolutely fantastic.
Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga releasing tomorrow. Im not a Star Wars guy but Im really into the Lego games. Theres just something about collecting studs, unlocking characters and chasing trophies. I love it.
Kind of embarrassing, especially as I have admitted in this very thread that I gave up on The Witcher 3 after the first tavern, about fifteen minutes into the game.
Been looking forward to this new Lego Star Wars game for ages
yeah I've no doubt it'll be good. hoping for a "free" version to appear tomorrow but if it is really good and cdkeys has an offer on I might fork out.
