Just asking. Sorry I am lazy to check the whole threads.



Is it good, the Sid Meier's Civilization VI game? Anyone has been playing it?



If you all say it's good and recommending it, then I am planning to download it on PS4.



Right now, I am trying to explore more strategy games on Playstation (yeah I know it's not everyone's cup of tea).



I have played XCOM 2 and damn it's really really good and made me cum.



I just need a suggestion for Civilization VI, OR any strategy games that you have experienced it, lads here.



Thank you.