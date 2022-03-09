« previous next »
Finished hfw yesterday and really enjoyed it. Ignored the trials, races, pit fights and the mini game and only did enough arena to get one set of armour, which sounds like quite a bit, but there was still shitloads.
I'm polishing off the Ghost of Tsushima by doing the DLC right now. It's been a great experience. Kids got me Guardians of the Galaxy for Christmas so heading to that next, then it's Elden Ring time.

On PC, I've dived back into Cities: Skylines. When the Crusader Kings 3 expansion gets a couple of patches I'll be ploughing back into that bad boy.
Purred (mostly) through Sekiro so far and now it is Genichiro time. Fantastic fight, just wits and swords. No time for gimmicks and barely time to heal.
Right now I'm playing GT7, HFW and COD Warzone...two years I've been playing the latter but still enjoying it despite it being a bit of a cluster fuck of 3 games incorporated into Warzone which has caused plenty of issues along the way. The former two are both great games so it's been a good period of gaming, not sure why I even have an active Gamepass sub at this point.
Damn. Genichiro was hard as nails but super fun fight. Certainly harder than anything I faced in Dark Souls.
If you can beat Genichiro then you can do the rest of the game. He is the main skill gatekeeper.
It did feel like a proper skill check. I feel Ive learned so much through it, really pushes you to nail every detail and follow the plan. For example in early runs his grab attack was ruining me, by the end I was enjoying seeing it come only to give him a little dodge and slam him with the axe and follow-up.
I've started playing Guardians of the Galaxy on the PS5 - really enjoying it to be honest.
Yeah I borrowed it from a mate and really enjoyed it. They did a good job utilising the whole squad even though you only play as Star Lord.
It's what the Avengers game should've been
It's so good. Like so fucking good. It looks incredible as well. It's funny too which a lot of games try for and miss completely. Don't know why it wasn't more of a success than it was but I'm so glad to be able to play it
Is Metal Gear Solid V worth a look? On sale now on Xbox.  Ive only ever half played MGS4, so no idea about characters or the story. But wouldnt mind a stealth focussed game - that I always enjoy.
if you're not into the metal gear solid story then you might like it as a stand alone game with stealth and open world elements. I hated it cause it didn't feel like metal gear solid to me but I can see why people would enjoy it.
Couldn't get into it personally.  Far prefer Ghost Recon Wildlands for that sort of thing.
MGSV would of been a great game if the other games wouldn't of came before it. In terms of story it's shit if you've played the previous games. Just the change of voice actors for one but the characters and story was way too convoluted even by Kojima's standards. The actual mechanics of game are very good to be honest especially in the stealth action genre.
 
I'm not playing anything until Tunic comes to the switch
About to finish It Takes Two with the mrs

Its been a bit of a slog at times. some of the sections were a bit samey, but man what a pretty game it is. The animation is second to none, and the elephant scene will live with me for a long time, eesh.
started ghost of tsushima on borrowed ps4. apparently it's pretty good.
Just asking. Sorry I am lazy to check the whole threads.

Is it good, the Sid Meier's Civilization VI game? Anyone has been playing it?

If you all say it's good and recommending it, then I am planning to download it on PS4.

Right now, I am trying to explore more strategy games on Playstation (yeah I know it's not everyone's cup of tea).

I have played XCOM 2 and damn it's really really good and made me cum.

I just need a suggestion for Civilization VI, OR any strategy games that you have experienced it, lads here.

Thank you.
I love Civ VI. Be prepared to lose entire weekends to it though.  ;D

Just one more turn....
My lad is mad into Fortnite and I see they have removed building.  I am tempted to get back into it for a bit now to see how it plays.

Anyone else playing it?
Decades if you include other titles in the franchise. I'm still partial to a game of Civ IV
Ive never played it but my 8 year old lad has lots of friends who do. Whats your take on whether its suitable for kids that age as someone whos played it. Im currently restricting him to Minecraft and a few sports games!
I'm playing Tunic. It's such a great little game but man is it hard as anything. Love it so far though
I'd hate to think how many hours I've lost on Civ V and expansions (actually, just looked on Stream 5,800 hours), but could never really take that step to Civ VI. The gameplay of V seemed so much better to me (maybe I should give it a new try now that's it's been a while).
I can relate to that. I have played from II to VI but IV is still the one that I love the most despite its flaws
Replaying Final Fantasy VII Remake - the PS5 version and they made it way better with shorter load times and better frame rate.
I spun a quick game up at the weekend. Double gold and double corn in the Capital as Caesar. Praetorians and catapults inside 50 turns = quick win!
I thought that was the main point of Fortnite above the others, building those mega structures and keeping yourself safe. Now is it just like every other shooter again?
Aahh thanks all mates here. I really really appreciate for the feedback. Okay will go for Civilization VI then.

Keep playing role-playing games make me puke sometimes. Will spend time strategy-ing and something more tactical this time around.

Maybe sounds a bit boring, micro-managing all Military, Economic, Diplomatic, and Wildcard stuffs, but any time-killer will do.

I have no idea how and what's the game is, but I read that you could choose to be Eleanor of Aquitaine, Victoria, Basil II, Saladin (Mo's great grandpa), Frederick Barbarossa and so on...

Sounds pretty fun for me. Any advice, lads? On how to win, aggresive or something?

