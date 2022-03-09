Aahh thanks all mates here. I really really appreciate for the feedback. Okay will go for Civilization VI then.
Keep playing role-playing games make me puke sometimes. Will spend time strategy-ing and something more tactical this time around.
Maybe sounds a bit boring, micro-managing all Military, Economic, Diplomatic, and Wildcard stuffs, but any time-killer will do.
I have no idea how and what's the game is, but I read that you could choose to be Eleanor of Aquitaine, Victoria, Basil II, Saladin (Mo's great grandpa), Frederick Barbarossa and so on...
Sounds pretty fun for me. Any advice, lads? On how to win, aggresive or something?