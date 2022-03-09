« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 9, 2022, 02:33:21 pm
Finished hfw yesterday and really enjoyed it. Ignored the trials, races, pit fights and the mini game and only did enough arena to get one set of armour, which sounds like quite a bit, but there was still shitloads.
Big Swifty

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 02:52:09 pm
I'm polishing off the Ghost of Tsushima by doing the DLC right now. It's been a great experience. Kids got me Guardians of the Galaxy for Christmas so heading to that next, then it's Elden Ring time.

On PC, I've dived back into Cities: Skylines. When the Crusader Kings 3 expansion gets a couple of patches I'll be ploughing back into that bad boy.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
Purred (mostly) through Sekiro so far and now it is Genichiro time. Fantastic fight, just wits and swords. No time for gimmicks and barely time to heal.
naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm
Right now I'm playing GT7, HFW and COD Warzone...two years I've been playing the latter but still enjoying it despite it being a bit of a cluster fuck of 3 games incorporated into Warzone which has caused plenty of issues along the way. The former two are both great games so it's been a good period of gaming, not sure why I even have an active Gamepass sub at this point.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 03:42:50 pm
Damn. Genichiro was hard as nails but super fun fight. Certainly harder than anything I faced in Dark Souls.
