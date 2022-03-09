Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
55
56
57
58
59
[
60
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: What games are you playing at the moment? (Read 112740 times)
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,219
feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2360 on:
March 9, 2022, 02:33:21 pm »
Finished hfw yesterday and really enjoyed it. Ignored the trials, races, pit fights and the mini game and only did enough arena to get one set of armour, which sounds like quite a bit, but there was still shitloads.
Logged
Big Swifty
Main Stander
Posts: 191
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2361 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:09 pm »
I'm polishing off the Ghost of Tsushima by doing the DLC right now. It's been a great experience. Kids got me Guardians of the Galaxy for Christmas so heading to that next, then it's Elden Ring time.
On PC, I've dived back into Cities: Skylines. When the Crusader Kings 3 expansion gets a couple of patches I'll be ploughing back into that bad boy.
Logged
Zlen
Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,239
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2362 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:31 pm »
Purred (mostly) through Sekiro so far and now it is Genichiro time. Fantastic fight, just wits and swords. No time for gimmicks and barely time to heal.
Logged
naYoRHa2b
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,057
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2363 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:04 pm »
Right now I'm playing GT7, HFW and COD Warzone...two years I've been playing the latter but still enjoying it despite it being a bit of a cluster fuck of 3 games incorporated into Warzone which has caused plenty of issues along the way. The former two are both great games so it's been a good period of gaming, not sure why I even have an active Gamepass sub at this point.
Logged
Zlen
Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,239
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2364 on:
Today
at 03:42:50 pm »
Damn. Genichiro was hard as nails but super fun fight. Certainly harder than anything I faced in Dark Souls.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
55
56
57
58
59
[
60
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2