Cheers for the replies - we've got Pokemon Diamond, Sonic Mania Legends and Pikmin 3 to see us through the plane journey etc. Should be enough.



On the gaming front elsewhere, I've slowed down a bit recently as I now have to go into the office far more than I was previously and my travel time had morphed into gaming time, so I've lost the two hours a day I would often switch the xbox on for (probably three as I often played over lunch too).



I'm quite deep into Mass Effect Andromeda and have a few further thoughts - it's actually sort of good? It's nowhere near the original trilogy and is a very different game that doesn't nail the feel of the lore and universe but does have a lot of good ideas, pleasing set pieces and fun combat (even if the combat is very different and worse than ME3).



What's shit is the pacing and the epic amount of fluff side quests. Not even side quests. I honestly think if they cut out all the 'planet viability' extras, fetch tasks and needless dialogue and restricted the game to it's main quests, loyalty quests and kept it to a tight 40 hours rather than an empty 100 hours, there would be a lot more acceptance of the game. I think it's best to look at it as a faintly enjoyable spin off rather than a true successor to the main games, because it's clearly a pale shadow of them.



A lot of the annoyances with Andromeda are the writing as opposed to the gameplay or game itself - the lead character is weak-willed and bland, the team members are with one or two exceptions, boring. I'd go out of my way to get as much dialogue as possible in the trilogy, here, I avoid it. The enemies are crap too - the Kett being a race that increases it's influence by transforming those they capture is basically the exact same as the husk and robo-zombification process the Reapers inflicted in the original trilogy. On top of that, we have the Remnants, who are robo-Protheans in all but name. These ideas couldn't have been lazier.



I'm not actually against a future instalment (they'd have to ditch the Andromeda branding as it would sink the game) if the writing was improved and the viability of planets became more like fun settlement building than bunch of non-story progressing obligations to achieve an arbitrary score.



That being said, I have enjoyed the game largely and it does a kind of job of setting up an interesting direction for the lore in future instalments. It's certainly not - in it's current heavily updated state - the disaster I was told to expect, it's a solid 7/10 game with way too much filler content, not enough expansion on the things it does to well, decent combat and a weak sense of the original games. I'll probably change my opinion somewhat again as I do still have two entire planets to do and have played about 30 hours so far. I'm told the last two planets are bloated and should have been combined. It's not often that gamers agree on that a game should have less content and be shorter, but it would be better for it.