Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2022, 10:25:02 am
Its not (might have been in the past), only available in casual playlists these days.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2022, 03:15:50 pm
Got Pokemon Legends Arceus and going to have a proper go this weekend as my GamePass trial is expiring and I can't hammer Football Manager much longer :D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2022, 10:00:26 pm
Rocket League is the only game that's safe from uninstallation on my hard drive.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2022, 10:05:40 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on February 11, 2022, 03:15:50 pm
Got Pokemon Legends Arceus and going to have a proper go this weekend as my GamePass trial is expiring and I can't hammer Football Manager much longer :D
Was watching my partners brother play on it the other day, it looked interesting and hes said its really hooked him, he feels its fresh for the series. Ill admit Im a fan of Pokémon games, though I dont think theres been a good one since 5th Gen, which was almost 10 years ago. So its good for the series to try something new, because what theyve done for the last 3 generations is churn out shite.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 12:07:47 am
Gonna try Lost Ark now, but mainly been playing Valheim.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 12:33:39 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 11, 2022, 10:25:02 am
Its not (might have been in the past), only available in casual playlists these days.

Nice one, didn't realise that they've changed it back. Might go back to it now...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 08:10:25 am
Olli Olli World on Switch. Well, watching my son play it ;D

Looks beautiful and fun.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 09:01:27 am
Oh so new Olli Olli is out?! Nice, going to check that out. Loved the old games, played them on both Vita and Switch - perfect for bite sized skating fun sessions.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 10:55:20 am
I know this is a pretty vague/annoying question, but Im not massively up to speed with games. Im looking for something big and open world on the PS4, I like a little bit of battling but mainly intrigue/quest/trials/puzzles. Ive liked RDR2, last of uss, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, Metal Gear 5. Didnt like Witcher, God of War or Assassins Creed.

The only game Ive seen I might go for is Ghost of Tosh-whatever.

Any suggestions you lovely gang of nerds?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 11:16:00 am
Quote from: meady1981 on February 12, 2022, 10:55:20 am

The only game Ive seen I might go for is Ghost of Tosh-whatever.

Any suggestions you lovely gang of nerds?

Ive not played it but GoT is meant to be great. Other decent options would be the Uncharted games, not truly open world but fun to explore, or Horizon Zero Dawn. I really enjoyed HZD, interesting story and a fun world to go around hunting / avoiding machines. Some of the recent Tomb Raider games might be worth a look.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 11:25:42 am
Quote from: meady1981 on February 12, 2022, 10:55:20 am
I know this is a pretty vague/annoying question, but Im not massively up to speed with games. Im looking for something big and open world on the PS4, I like a little bit of battling but mainly intrigue/quest/trials/puzzles. Ive liked RDR2, last of uss, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, Metal Gear 5. Didnt like Witcher, God of War or Assassins Creed.

The only game Ive seen I might go for is Ghost of Tosh-whatever.

Any suggestions you lovely gang of nerds?

You played the Arkham series? Granted Arkham Asylum is more linear than the rest, both Arkham City and Arkham Knight are open world.

Fucking hell I forgot Spider-Man! Both of them are open world New York City.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 11:38:08 am
Definitely recommend Ghost of Tsushima. My favourite game of the generation and one of only 3 Ive ever bothered to platinum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 01:08:34 pm
I've enjoyed Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 01:14:06 pm
Cheers gang. Your previous reviews for Death Stranding I asked for were very helpful. It was indeed both amazing and shite in equal measure. You cant really ask for more.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 07:30:52 pm
Finished the Alan Wake remaster earlier, Remedy did a really good job.  Really atmospheric and quite the trip, wears its Twin Peaks influence on its sleeve. I paid £20 for, well worth it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 08:19:01 pm
Dark souls 2 for first time amazing game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 12, 2022, 08:24:02 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on February 12, 2022, 11:38:08 am
Definitely recommend Ghost of Tsushima. My favourite game of the generation and one of only 3 Ive ever bothered to platinum
Same!  Even down to the 3 plats haha
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 12:43:03 pm
Other half brought her switch round with the new pokemon game, now I want a switch so I can play that.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 12:48:43 pm
Get the OLED one if you can
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 01:47:26 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 13, 2022, 12:48:43 pm
Get the OLED one if you can

Was reading about that, the only difference is a slightly bigger screen, right? If it's going to be plugged into the telly most of the time, does that matter so much?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 03:04:27 pm
Quote from: Jake on February 13, 2022, 01:47:26 pm
Was reading about that, the only difference is a slightly bigger screen, right? If it's going to be plugged into the telly most of the time, does that matter so much?

For the tv I dont think it makes any difference at all. If youre using standalone its a lot nicer, but I dont think its bigger. We mostly use it with the tv but its quite usable with its stand for a bit of multiplayer and the OLED display looks really nice.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 03:46:24 pm
Gonna go currys and get one after the match ;D may as well get OLED eh
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 09:08:17 pm
i cant recall a more disgusting character in video game history than trevor in GTA V.  he is the main reason i prefer GTA IV to GTA V. he had no redeeming qualities at all like all the other GTA protagonists have.

i think i recall the developers saying that Johnny from the Lost was killed by Trevor like that because he got a poor reception from gamers who played the Lost and Damned but Trevor is way worse than him.


Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 09:49:57 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on February 13, 2022, 09:08:17 pm
i cant recall a more disgusting character in video game history than trevor in GTA V.  he is the main reason i prefer GTA IV to GTA V. he had no redeeming qualities at all like all the other GTA protagonists have.

i think i recall the developers saying that Johnny from the Lost was killed by Trevor like that because he got a poor reception from gamers who played the Lost and Damned but Trevor is way worse than him.

Yeah he's a piece of shit. I didn't like him, first time round I killed him at the end.

I also felt uncomfortable with him flat out raping another guy and Rockstar trying to put some comedic value on it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 13, 2022, 10:07:13 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February 13, 2022, 09:49:57 pm
Yeah he's a piece of shit. I didn't like him, first time round I killed him at the end.

I also felt uncomfortable with him flat out raping another guy and Rockstar trying to put some comedic value on it.

oh so i can make sure he gets killed in the end nice.

i played GTA V before on xbox 360 but i only got about 50% through it when the DVD drive on my xbox broke. i rebought it for xbox one a couple of years ago but only now getting to play through it

i much prefer GTA IV. even the physics engine was superior in that game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 14, 2022, 09:55:09 am
The idea of the GTAV protagonists is they represented different kinds of gamer, the Old's Cool, crazy, mayhem style being Trevor who is an embodiment

I recommend seeing it as a satire even the horrific bits like torture

That said, I never play as Trevor. And right now I'm playing GTA 4 in 8K and it is just... Better.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 15, 2022, 10:39:14 am
Mass Effect 3 finished. I'll detail some thoughts for those interested behind spoiler tags, but overall, my impression from a decade ago is still the same - the trilogy is a masterpiece that for all it's flaws, tells one of the most engaging stories in gaming and came up with some major innovations along the way. It was certainly let down by the ending of it's story, but that seems to have diminished the quality of the game in many people's eyes, which I can't understand fully. The LE Remaster is over 100 hours of entertainment currently available on Game Pass. If you can put up with the clunky agedness of the original (which is 15 years old now) then you're in for an absolute treat. Best Sci-Fi RPG ever for me (beating Bioware and Obsidian's other efforts) and runs The Elder Scrolls close for my favourite ever series of games.

On the ending:

Spoiler
In the original ME3, there were 3 endings: Essentially destroy the reapers, likely costing Shepard his life but ending their threat. The caveat is that all synthetic life would end, such as the Geth and AIs.

Then there was synthesis, whereby organics and synthetics would be forcibly intertwined. Again Shepard dies.

Finally, there's control. Shepard doesn't die as such, but becomes some weird space deity who loses his individual consciousness and becomes a weird space god who can control the reapers and stops them from their rampage and uses them to rebuild what they've destroyed, ending the cosmic cycle of the reapers harvesting all organics.

In LE, an additional choice was added. Refusal. Refuse all the above, doom the galaxy to repeat the cycle of destruction and reconcile yourself with the idea that your role as Shepard all along wasn't to stop the Reapers, but learn enough to pass on to the next cycle to ensure they stop the Reapers.

I did a run through of all of them so I could see the alternate endings. Most are as I remember them. Here's what I think will be canon in future games and what the issues would be with each one. I would also say I still don't like the ending of this space child AI and I have issues with the lack of agency given here, which flies in the face of much of the choice and characterisation that comes before it. I don't want to make this already lengthy post an essay though. Bear in mind that I played a Paragon Shepard and write this from a story/narrative perspective rather than if a particular individual was role-playing in a specific way.

Synthesis: Sounds alright, but the least plausible. The Reapers have kind of been doing this, creating their husks through a melding of man and machine and whilst all options are 'playing God' to an extent, this one feels wrong. It also feels like the Saren choice, the antagonist from the first game. He explicitly said he wanted to join the Reapers and gain greater power as a true fusion of organic and synthesised sentience. It feels wrong and like there's no way Shepard would choose this fate for the galaxy.

Control: An interesting one and the one that arguably gives slightly greater pay off than the others. Shepard becoming some weird God of the Reapers kind of works from the angle that he'd always sacrifice his individuality in order to save others. This is the ending that The Illusive Man was aiming for, to control the Reapers and subjugate them. Which is why I don't think Shepard would choose this. He's seen, right in front of his face, the power of the Reapers in indoctrination and the way it's turned many people into abominations. It's nice to think that they can be completely controlled, but a large lesson of the story was that they will always control those who look for power and use them, not be controlled. Whilst the post-scenes show this did help to rebuild the galaxy, I think the individual man would not take this choice, as it's so risky and basically saying 'actually, that guy I've just spent 60 hours+ (real time) foiling at every turn, he's actually right. Let's go with that.'

Reject: I think Bioware thought this would be some catharsis by adding this and additional agency for the player, along with it being a more impactful scene. Shepard just lying down, allowing the destruction to carry on, having reassessed himself not as saviour but as someone simply to warn future cycles, flies in the face of everything he's done up to that point. Shepard makes a point so many times throughout the series that he keeps going because of his squadmates, people on Earth and all life in the galaxy. For him to then have the chance to end it all by just lying down and accepting defeat is somewhat puzzling. It also ruins the impact of a scene with Liara earlier in the game.

This ending also lead me to think there's a possibility that the Star Child isn't completely impartial and might not be fully truthful in every way. He's an AI created to resolve the issue that synthetics and organics will always go to war and the galaxy is chaos that needs controlling. He refers multiple times to himself as being a Reaper and if you select the reject ending, he suddenly goes all Reaper and says 'so be it' in an aggressive, Harbinger-like voice. He also makes mention that Shepard is here to 'destroy us.' What selecting this ending does is destroy the characterisation of the character of Shepard and just makes everything he's done seem rather pointless; it's not the grand realisation I think Bioware thought it could be. Shepard has always been about being a figure who can make people believe, bring them together against the odds and hope through collaboration that things can be made better. Choosing reject is none of this. It feels like the Star Child is almost trying to manipulate you into this choice.

Finally, Destroy. Probably canon, given this is the only one where we see signs of life from Shepard at the end, as we see his body in the rubble quickly inhale. In every other one he dies or becomes some weird space deity. This one does what the 3 games were leading towards - destroys the Reapers and saves all organic life in the galaxy. The issue is, if you've taken the canon route of saving the Geth and bringing them on side, this will destroy them (as well as characters like EDI). This one makes sense to me. For a human, who's life span is short (compared to the other species) and wants to give hope to the galaxy and end the immediate suffering of the Reapers, this gets rid of the issue at hand and also ends the cycles. It gives hope and allows the galaxy to use Shepard's example and strive for something better when rebuilding. It does destroy the Geth, which is something people have said Shepard wouldn't do. Mass Effect has always been about hard choices (albeit some very manufactured); Shepard has had to knowingly let multiple squadmates go to their death in the name of saving the galaxy. He's doomed 300k Batarians to stop the Reapers arriving earlier than expected - He's always been very much 'do what needs to be done for the greater good, make the best decision you can at the time with the information you have at present.' Even the Geth themselves would probably agree it's the best outcome, if you've spent enough time exploring Legion's dialogue options in ME2 and 3. In the epilogue, Hackett says they can and will rebuild everything. They can rebuild the Geth and AIs. If you've guided the Quarian Fleet to Rannoch and proffered peace with the Geth, the Geth have been instrumental in rebuilding with them. The Quarians have learnt their lesson the hard way and would probably through Tali rebuild the Geth and not make the same mistakes again.

It makes the most sense as an ending and if Bioware do intend to bring Shepard back, it's going to be canon unless there's a huge retcon.

Thanks to anyone who stuck with my ramblings.
[close]

Massively enjoyed it and can't recommend it enough to anyone who enjoys RPGs, third-person shooters or the games of developers like Bioware, Obsidian and Bethesda.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 15, 2022, 10:56:58 am
yeah the ending is still a bit shit.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 15, 2022, 11:16:50 am
I have to say, I'm not really sure they needed to make the ending being a choice like that. Looking at it having finished the trilogy twice (once with the original endings), they could easily have done one ending that resulted in different ending sequences depending on the choices you had made during your playthrough. I get that they had this whole thing about making your choices and those choices having consequences. While they did a great job with that concept in the stories leading up to the ending, the final choice just feels a bit forced and compared to the experience you had while playing it's just underwhelming (especially in the original version). It was just a question of whether you get a red, blue or green explosion (or whatever the colours were). With the extended edition they fixed part of it with longer ending sequences showing you the consequences of your decision, but it's still not really that impactful in my view.

So, if they had gotten rid of that choice in the end and just given you a path to go while also giving you an end sequence where you basically get to see the consequences of the decisions you've taken throughout the trilogy (which companions are still there, who survives, what happens afterwards) it would have been much more rewarding in my view. As you've pointed out, Shephard destroying the Reapers seems like the obvious choice for him and how he is shown in the games (independant of whether you're going for Paragon or Renegade). They set themselves up for failure by building up the ending as this huge finale where all your decisions pay off and where you get to make another important choice. If you look at the trilogy with hindsight, you kind of realise that while the ending does play an important part in terms of giving you closure, the much more important part is the journey to get there, which is littered with great storylines, character building and relationships and making important decisions. The ending was never going to live up to that, because it's the ending and no matter what choice you make there it will end up like a wet fart as you don't get to experience what the world is like afterwards (unlike with the deicisions during the game, where you maybe lose some squad members or have to live with other consequences). That said, I'm really looking forward to what the next Mass Effect game will be like. I'm pretty sure it won't be the same in terms of quality as the trilogy, but I'd love going back into that universe meeting up with some good old friends. If they give me that, I'll be happy...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 15, 2022, 12:27:18 pm
Good post Stoa, agreed. I think the more subtle choice from Bioware would have been to do as you say - endings differing slightly based on your choices and story so far as opposed to choices presented to you at the end that aren't necessarily given because of your journey up to then - they're just there.

I'm going to download and play Andromeda soon, as bad a reputation as it has.

I would like to see a Mass Effect game with a scaled back story - one that has similar choices and dialogue, but where the story isn't a 'save the galaxy or every known being dies' scenario. Game stories can be fun without having to be a 'chosen one' scenario, as much as that suited the original trilogy. I'd also like to see it steal an idea from Dragon Age/Elder Scrolls, offering you access to multiple playable races. It would be great to maybe try being a Krogan tank or powerful Asari biotic etc, with the races having defined strengths and weaknesses, within the same slick shooter gameplay framework of ME3. The issue here is there would have to be way more dialogue, because Mass Effect works way better with a voiced protagonist (as opposed to TES and Fallout which are far better being a 'speechless' protagonist as it were. Fallout 4 ruined the role-playing element of the game by going Mass Effect style with it's dialogue and voice acting).

Back to Mass Effect's story, the writer of the original story and most of the lore was a guy called Drew Karpyshyn. He got his start as a writer on Baldur's Gate, before being given the reigns of the KOTOR games and writing some stuff in the expanded Star Wars Universe. He then was made as the scenario builder and lead writer for Mass Effect. He'd spent 2 years coming up with this lore he had nothing tangible to attach to until he was elevated to the position with the Mass Effect role. He reportedly then expanded on the lore and had the whole story arc planned out. He left part way through the development of Mass Effect 2, so Bioware had an idea of the path of the story, but no real detail and crucially no proper fleshed out ending for the third game. They basically just knew Shepard would find a way to win. You'll notice the dialogue isn't as good in 3 as it was in the previous 2 iterations. Walters, Fisher and the ME3 writing team were in conflict with each other around what the ending should be, which is probably what spawned 3 - each of the writers getting a compromised version of their own ending shoehorned into the final product.

Karpyshyn later outlined that his ending would basically be one where Humans saved the galaxy because they'd achieved more than they were intended to in that cycle and the reapers only accounted for a less developed and adept human race. Nothing beyond that was really offered.

Karpyshyn to Mass Effect is everything and you do feel had he retained control there would have been something more fitting. People think similarly with Michael Kirkbride in the Elder Scrolls universe.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 08:22:47 am
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Only played about 2 hours of it, but quite impressed, The story albeit very early in the game is good, overall very much of the same from the original but definitely been spruced up, improved parkour, game mechanics, fighting, graphics, lighting etc..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 08:30:34 am
god of war. started it last week but was still trying to play it like witcher 3 which I'd finished playing again the day before. had a break of about 8 days and back into it again now.

the way they incorporate the kid into exploring and fighting seems good.

I want to play horizon forbidden west obviously but I'm going to need to borrow a ps5 off one of my mates in order to do so.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 08:39:28 am
Finished GoTG last night, good fun. I will probably give it another playthrough and make different decisions.

Swerved the second playthrough, it only has one ending anyway and only bits and bobs of the dialogue change.

Im starting Terminator: Resistance, it will be shite  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:59:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:39:28 am
Finished GoTG last night, good fun. I will probably give it another playthrough and make different decisions.

Swerved the second playthrough, it only has one ending anyway and only bits and bobs of the dialogue change.

Im starting Terminator: Resistance, it will be shite  ;D

Wierd title for a game.  The devs couldn't have had much faith in themselves.  :D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 08:54:33 am
Got a save I'm getting into on Footy Manager at the moment, enjoying that Pokemon game on the Switch and am retrying Cyberpunk on the Xbox sX. If only I had three pairs of hands ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:01:12 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:39:28 am
Finished GoTG last night, good fun. I will probably give it another playthrough and make different decisions.

Swerved the second playthrough, it only has one ending anyway and only bits and bobs of the dialogue change.

Im starting Terminator: Resistance, it will be shite  ;D
It is utter shite, enjoy.

GotG is something I hope comes to Game Pass at some stage. Fancy trying it but dont want to spend to get it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:32:46 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:39:28 am
Finished GoTG last night, good fun. I will probably give it another playthrough and make different decisions.

Swerved the second playthrough, it only has one ending anyway and only bits and bobs of the dialogue change.

Im starting Terminator: Resistance, it will be shite  ;D

GoTG was good, I really enjoyed it.

Currently playing through Dying Light 2 and HFW. Been years since I bought 2 new games so close to each other. Although Im tempted to leave DL2 for a few weeks whilst they release another couple of patches.

And then theres Cyberpunk demo. Been put off by all the comments around the shooting/driving mechanics, but will give it a go before the trial period ends.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:33:43 pm
I can't say I had any issues with the shooting in cyberpunk, but bear in mind I don't play shooters so am not the best judge of that......
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:40:10 pm
To be honest if its anything like the quality of Fallout it wont bother me given the RPG elements to the game.
