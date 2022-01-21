« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 106860 times)

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • TV's own
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2240 on: January 21, 2022, 05:53:49 pm »
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,971
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2241 on: January 21, 2022, 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 21, 2022, 05:52:58 pm
I just finished ME1 for the first time finally. It was OK, but it feels dated (unsurprisingly given how old it is despite the remaster) and to be honest I got bored of doing side quests and found myself just wanting to finish the main story so I could move on to ME2. I find Shephard to be a really dull character it was hard to identify with.

the male voiceover is wooden as fuck as well, but to be fair to him he improved a lot in 2 and 3.

Quote from: Disregarder on January 21, 2022, 05:53:49 pm
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?

it's alright. that's about it.

I mean it's not bad, but it's not great.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2242 on: January 21, 2022, 07:32:48 pm »
Sometimes games are best left in the past with the fond memories. Some age better than others.

I did give ME LE a go but one thing that struck me was I'm no longer blown away by interacting with everyone and the dialogue options. Thats just me though. Aside from that the controls don't feel very intuitive, like just swapping weapons and using abilities, maybe me again.

Lastly there's many instances where there is no atmosphere, I think it just serves as a reminder how far games have come in that regard.
Logged

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 678
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2243 on: January 22, 2022, 03:14:43 am »
Borderlands 2, Fallout 4, Surviving mars.

One of them is fun, one addiction, and surviving mars doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence.
Logged

Offline Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2244 on: January 22, 2022, 11:23:58 pm »
www.torn.com

Text/browser crime game, been on it for years.  Massive time sink, sign up using the link and get to level 10, I'll send over millions and other gear/weapons.   :wave
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2245 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Gods of War is brilliant. Love it.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,874
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
Had a few hours on Halo Infinite multi player today. There's only about four maps and its so buggy you can hardly get a lobby of friends together, so I think I'll head back to the Master Chief collection and play Halo 3 again - the best multiplayer ever.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 03:23:11 am »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Gods of War is brilliant. Love it.

Are you on the PC version? If so, how does it run in terms of framerate etc?
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
On PC. Runs great. Graphics are amazing and as for frame rate, I dont notice any lag/delay or stuttering. For me its been perfect. I am on an old 1080GTX. My mobo/ram and cpu are about 3yrs old and were good at time, but gpu is older as cant afford a new one yet.

Good game, i play it with xbox controller
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,371
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm »
Got back into Fallout 76 nearly 3 years since I played it last and it's a completely different game now, so much has changed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,613
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:01 pm
Got back into Fallout 76 nearly 3 years since I played it last and it's a completely different game now, so much has changed.
A mate who recently downloaded it off Game Pass, having never played it before said to me it's great and had it released as it is now, it would be accepted as a high quality entry into the Fallout series.

No idea if he's talking shite like but it's obviously come a long way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,371
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 05:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:04:55 pm
A mate who recently downloaded it off Game Pass, having never played it before said to me it's great and had it released as it is now, it would be accepted as a high quality entry into the Fallout series.

No idea if he's talking shite like but it's obviously come a long way.

There's still a few glitches I remember from before, but they've flooded the world with NPCs and associated quests, which has made a massive difference.  Plus stuff like a battle pass and loads of other little tweaks.

Fallout 4 is still easily the better game for me, but I'm quite enjoying this one now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 