Sometimes games are best left in the past with the fond memories. Some age better than others.



I did give ME LE a go but one thing that struck me was I'm no longer blown away by interacting with everyone and the dialogue options. Thats just me though. Aside from that the controls don't feel very intuitive, like just swapping weapons and using abilities, maybe me again.



Lastly there's many instances where there is no atmosphere, I think it just serves as a reminder how far games have come in that regard.