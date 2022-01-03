I've said it before and I'll say it again....Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game I have ever played.



It is fucking glorious.



Its actually almost ruined open world gaming for me. I've never played a game where I could just turn it on and spend a couple of hours doing nothing, pottering about, fishing, playing a bit of poker, not contributing to the story or side mission and still have so much fun.



Once I completed it I tried The Witcher 3. Couldn't get into it. It was too soon! I know there's a game there but I just felt so spoilt by Rdr2. Maybe I'm ready to revisit it!



All you guys that are playing it through for the first time, enjoy it. Don't rush it either, there's so much fun to be had. Very jealous.



