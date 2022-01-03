« previous next »
Offline Wilmo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2160 on: January 3, 2022, 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 30, 2021, 03:17:44 pm
Anyone played Disco Elysium? Looks interesting, thought Id give it a go.

GOAT contender - just take the plunge.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2161 on: January 3, 2022, 12:47:08 pm »
Cheers for the advice on RDR2, will go for a wander around d later and maybe try some hunting!
"We come here for the winning!"

Online darragh85

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2162 on: January 3, 2022, 10:11:13 pm »
back playing GTA V. had got close to the end on xbox 360 a few years back but the dvd drive on my console stopped working.

i got it again for xbox one.  i must be one of the few that preferred GTA IV. i just dont like the characters as much in this one and i dont have the same patience for travelling from A to B nowadays.

i just finished super metroid also. i got metroid dread for the switch and wanted to play super metroid before playing that one. i had a megadrive back in the early 90s so never got to play it then. what a great game though. thoroughly enjoyed it. amazes me how older simpler games can still outshine some of the bloated trash with nice graphics thats released nowadays.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2163 on: January 3, 2022, 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on January  3, 2022, 12:47:08 pm
Cheers for the advice on RDR2, will go for a wander around d later and maybe try some hunting!

don't get too attached to your horse because you might ride it accidentally over a cliff like I did.

Offline Wilmo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2164 on: January 4, 2022, 05:55:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  3, 2022, 10:21:10 pm
don't get too attached to your horse because you might ride it accidentally over a cliff like I did.

Reminds me of when I stopped playing RDR1. I'd taken my time soaking in the world, doing all the side quests, until I got to the much praised Mexico bit when Jose Gonzalez kicks in. Took everything in, savouring the moment. I fell off a railway track and me and my horse died. Last time the game saved for me was about 45 mins beforehand. Nope. Just turned it off and never went back.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2165 on: January 5, 2022, 02:19:26 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January  3, 2022, 10:11:13 pm
back playing GTA V. had got close to the end on xbox 360 a few years back but the dvd drive on my console stopped working.

i got it again for xbox one.  i must be one of the few that preferred GTA IV. i just dont like the characters as much in this one and i dont have the same patience for travelling from A to B nowadays.

i just finished super metroid also. i got metroid dread for the switch and wanted to play super metroid before playing that one. i had a megadrive back in the early 90s so never got to play it then. what a great game though. thoroughly enjoyed it. amazes me how older simpler games can still outshine some of the bloated trash with nice graphics thats released nowadays.
Been saying it for years. Game design has nose dived off a cliff in the industry. They haven't a clue anymore.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2166 on: January 5, 2022, 06:21:42 am »
To counter that, I'm currently plying my way through Sekiro and I consider it to be extremely well designed, that goes for all of From Software's games.  The latest Hitman trilogy is also up there.
Offline meady1981

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2167 on: January 5, 2022, 12:23:59 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 28, 2021, 08:39:12 am
Fudge it, Ill get my 70 year old mum to buy my 40 year old self Death Stranding for Christmas. Like Christmas in the 90s again. Wrapped and everything with me pretending not to know what it is.

So Ive started.
Woah. Wtf.
No clue what the fucks going on.
Just carried my dead president-mother up a hill on my back to cremate her before her black-ink corpse blows up a city, with a foetus strapped to my chest that makes creepy baby noises through my controller speaker.
Im too intrigued to know if I love it or hate it yet.
Plus I love Lea Seydoux so for now Im all in.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2168 on: January 5, 2022, 12:29:48 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on January  5, 2022, 12:23:59 pm
So Ive started.
Woah. Wtf.
No clue what the fucks going on.
Just carried my dead president-mother up a hill on my back to cremate her before her black-ink corpse blows up a city, with a foetus strapped to my chest that makes creepy baby noises through my controller speaker.
Im too intrigued to know if I love it or hate it yet.
Plus I love Lea Seydoux so for now Im all in.

Hahahaha it gets weirder and its fucking boss.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2169 on: January 5, 2022, 12:30:04 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on January  5, 2022, 12:23:59 pm
So Ive started.
Woah. Wtf.
No clue what the fucks going on.
Just carried my dead president-mother up a hill on my back to cremate her before her black-ink corpse blows up a city, with a foetus strapped to my chest that makes creepy baby noises through my controller speaker.
Im too intrigued to know if I love it or hate it yet.
Plus I love Lea Seydoux so for now Im all in.
It's mad haha.

Only got abut 8 hours in but I'm going to back to it now on the PS5.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2170 on: January 5, 2022, 02:39:10 pm »
started Dorfromantik recently. is really addictive, relaxing little game. kind of like a more elaborate single player carcassone
Offline bailey90

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2171 on: January 5, 2022, 03:47:45 pm »
Been playing that Guardians Of The Galaxy. Better than I was expecting.
Offline Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2172 on: January 5, 2022, 05:27:15 pm »
Lot of Anno 1800. Pleasantly surprised by it - was really under my radar because of it not being on Steam but it's a pretty decent regrounding of the series into cusp of industrialisation. It gets a bit fiddly over several maps at the same time and there could be better ingame tools for managing things - having to figure out production rates vs ability to ship in and out on pen and paper is far too much like work. Generally though I really like it. Nice surprise to try for what it blends together.

Waiting on patches/upgrades for a few things I want to replay. Cyberpunk 1.5 patch, TW3 with all the purty lights, and Death Stranding's Director's Cut.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2173 on: January 5, 2022, 05:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on January  5, 2022, 05:27:15 pm
Lot of Anno 1800. Pleasantly surprised by it - was really under my radar because of it not being on Steam but it's a pretty decent regrounding of the series into cusp of industrialisation. It gets a bit fiddly over several maps at the same time and there could be better ingame tools for managing things - having to figure out production rates vs ability to ship in and out on pen and paper is far too much like work. Generally though I really like it. Nice surprise to try for what it blends together.

Waiting on patches/upgrades for a few things I want to replay. Cyberpunk 1.5 patch, TW3 with all the purty lights, and Death Stranding's Director's Cut.

I had a go on that anno 1800 and I enjoyed it until I didn't.

As usual with that type of game it was really good fun until I got to a certain point in the game where there are just too many plates spinning for my liking and it becomes more of a slog to try and keep them all in the air than is enjoyable.

Up until that point it was good though.
Offline Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2174 on: January 5, 2022, 05:53:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  5, 2022, 05:32:29 pm
I had a go on that anno 1800 and I enjoyed it until I didn't.

As usual with that type of game it was really good fun until I got to a certain point in the game where there are just too many plates spinning for my liking and it becomes more of a slog to try and keep them all in the air than is enjoyable.

Up until that point it was good though.

Yeah, that's definitely a thing to it with the split maps and so on. But after (stupidly) buying Port Royale's last version in a way which prevented a refund, and having a bit of a yen for a Patrician type game, it ticks boxes for me which I've been enjoying in spite of the fiddliness of it. Think they've said it's done so well they're going to do another season so that should be interesting if they can find a way to avoid just adding more micromanagement, or at least mitigate it. It also got me back into playing some Cities Skylines which is never a bad thing, ageless game.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2175 on: January 5, 2022, 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January  5, 2022, 06:21:42 am
To counter that, I'm currently plying my way through Sekiro and I consider it to be extremely well designed, that goes for all of From Software's games.  The latest Hitman trilogy is also up there.
There are exceptions, of course, but they follow the rule rather than lay the path forward. Its rare these days that you'll get a Metroid Prime or a Spencer Mansion.
Offline meady1981

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2176 on: January 5, 2022, 10:28:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  5, 2022, 12:29:48 pm
Hahahaha it gets weirder and its fucking boss.

Im enjoying it but I am finding the sheer volume of controls and maintenance a bit overwhelming. Plus I cant read half the shit on the screen, the massive amount of info mixed with a tiny font size is doing my eyesight no favours.
Offline Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2177 on: January 6, 2022, 12:07:10 am »
I've jumped back on Final Fantasy 12 which I never finished when I started it last year.

I'm at the point of no return now, so I'm going around exploring. I'm never ever good enough at the mechanics to beat the mega optional bosses in these games though, so I'm feeling like just playing the final chapter instead.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2178 on: January 6, 2022, 06:21:50 am »
Mass Effect Legendary Edition hits Gamepass today and Rainbow Six Extraction later this month (Day one).  Theres also talk of Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2179 on: January 6, 2022, 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on January  2, 2022, 08:42:53 pm
Just started Chapter 2 of RDR2. Am now getting sucked into the world and can imagine spending a chunk of time just enjoying it, as well as the story. Am not sure whether to crack on with the story a bit or go hunting to help the camp. Its tempting just to enjoy the world its so well put together.

Otherwise Im enjoying Mario golf with the kids. The Switch is brilliant, especially when the youngest has a meltdown when you put football on the telly and you can just set him up with the stand and he can crack on! Only downside was him trying to tell me about a birdie Yoshi got as I was celebrating Mos goal!

some stuff like weapons and kit are locked behind the story

chapter 2 is still tutorial, chapter 3 is maybe the sweet spot

Do explore. There's so much to do in the open world you can ignore the story. It'll wait for you, but do explore the camp too, there's still unique convos etc. I've not seen after 3 full playthroughs!
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2180 on: January 6, 2022, 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January  6, 2022, 06:21:50 am
Mass Effect Legendary Edition hits Gamepass today and Rainbow Six Extraction later this month (Day one).  Theres also talk of Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox.

Are the games remastered in this version or?
Wouldn't mind playing them again, but even a decade ago I found ME1 to be clunky.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2181 on: January 6, 2022, 02:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January  6, 2022, 02:01:30 pm
Are the games remastered in this version or?
Wouldn't mind playing them again, but even a decade ago I found ME1 to be clunky.

1 has been changed quite a lot.

though if you have gamepass and it's free, the best thing to do is give it a go. you'll probably quickly find out if it's been changed enough for you.
Offline Skeeve

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2182 on: January 6, 2022, 02:32:54 pm »
They are all remastered and from reports, ME1 seemingly got the most updates of the lot to bring stuff like the combat more into line with the later instalments.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2183 on: January 6, 2022, 03:29:45 pm »
Finished GTA 3 (got the trilogy for Christmas).
Not aged too well but was fun going through that Liberty City again.

Now playing Vice City and can tell it's an upgrade on 3, but the same old mission structure is a ballache if you fail.  It goes back to the cut scene so you have to drive to the mission over again.


Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2184 on: January 6, 2022, 09:51:15 pm »
Got stuck back into RD2 over the Christmas having bought it three years ago and never really went anywhere with it. Absolutely loving just playing an actual game and farting about in such a glorious open world. Online gaming has completely sucked the joy out of playing games for me recently and I think Im just gonna play story mode games for a while. Helped me rediscover why I loved gaming all those years ago. Im only 30% of the way through (so it says when I pause it and click on story) and fuck me have I put in some hours, feels like it's never ending, the game is an absolute beast! Currently in Chapter 3, I've just took down the bank in Rhodes and loving the play off between the Braitwaites & the Grays.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2185 on: January 6, 2022, 10:47:30 pm »
I've said it before and I'll say it again....Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game I have ever played.

It is fucking glorious.

Its actually almost ruined open world gaming for me. I've never played a game where I could just turn it on and spend a couple of hours doing nothing, pottering about, fishing, playing a bit of poker, not contributing to the story or side mission and still have so much fun.

Once I completed it I tried The Witcher 3. Couldn't get into it. It was too soon! I know there's a game there but I just felt so spoilt by Rdr2. Maybe I'm ready to revisit it!

All you guys that are playing it through for the first time, enjoy it. Don't rush it either, there's so much fun to be had. Very jealous.

Offline S

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2186 on: January 7, 2022, 01:30:35 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January  6, 2022, 10:47:30 pm
I've said it before and I'll say it again....Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game I have ever played.

It is fucking glorious.

Its actually almost ruined open world gaming for me. I've never played a game where I could just turn it on and spend a couple of hours doing nothing, pottering about, fishing, playing a bit of poker, not contributing to the story or side mission and still have so much fun.

Once I completed it I tried The Witcher 3. Couldn't get into it. It was too soon! I know there's a game there but I just felt so spoilt by Rdr2. Maybe I'm ready to revisit it!

All you guys that are playing it through for the first time, enjoy it. Don't rush it either, there's so much fun to be had. Very jealous.
I think it has a lot of flaws, mainly in terms of the gameplay.

That being said, youre exactly right about the open world. I havent played another open world game since because I know nothing could compare.
Offline Elmo!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2187 on: January 7, 2022, 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January  6, 2022, 10:47:30 pm
I've said it before and I'll say it again....Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game I have ever played.

It is fucking glorious.

Its actually almost ruined open world gaming for me. I've never played a game where I could just turn it on and spend a couple of hours doing nothing, pottering about, fishing, playing a bit of poker, not contributing to the story or side mission and still have so much fun.

Once I completed it I tried The Witcher 3. Couldn't get into it. It was too soon! I know there's a game there but I just felt so spoilt by Rdr2. Maybe I'm ready to revisit it!

All you guys that are playing it through for the first time, enjoy it. Don't rush it either, there's so much fun to be had. Very jealous.

Completely agreed with this particularly the part about the TW3, which I also tried to play after RDR2 and it's OK but feel like RDR2 has spoiled all other open world games it is that good.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2188 on: January 7, 2022, 10:19:48 am »
only played a hour of the original halo on master chief collection and about 20mins of 5  but they didn't grab me straight away like gears straight off the bat . finished infinite campaign last night and just wow ! it's rare when i finish a sandbox / open world game that i want dive a back into word do random and side stuff but defo doing that tomorrow . this campaign has me sucked into whole halo world and its only now i get the hype and aura of the series . defo going start rest them all and now play through them!
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2189 on: January 7, 2022, 02:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on January  6, 2022, 09:51:15 pm
Got stuck back into RD2 over the Christmas having bought it three years ago and never really went anywhere with it. Absolutely loving just playing an actual game and farting about in such a glorious open world. Online gaming has completely sucked the joy out of playing games for me recently and I think Im just gonna play story mode games for a while. Helped me rediscover why I loved gaming all those years ago. Im only 30% of the way through (so it says when I pause it and click on story) and fuck me have I put in some hours, feels like it's never ending, the game is an absolute beast! Currently in Chapter 3, I've just took down the bank in Rhodes and loving the play off between the Braitwaites & the Grays.

I always ride around with my varmint rifle in hand and my secondary horse following so that I can take two animals/hides back to the camp.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2190 on: January 8, 2022, 06:50:44 am »
Got back in to The Division 2 again as I picked up the DLC really cheap.  It's quite repetitive but strangely addictive, put about 10 hours in so far in just under a week.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2191 on: January 8, 2022, 10:48:26 am »
so after getting my legit version of witcher 3 I've ended up playing it again. modded, obviously
Offline Disregarder

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2192 on: January 8, 2022, 07:26:24 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  8, 2022, 10:48:26 am
so after getting my legit version of witcher 3 I've ended up playing it again. modded, obviously

Been watching series 2 on Netflix and started the books so starting to feel like diving back in.

Anyone played Undertale? Read some good reviews and started playing but finding it boring and nonsensical so far. Got as far as killing to dog boss. Normally like retro pixel art games (got well into Stardew Valley) but failing to see the appeal of this one so far.
Offline Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2193 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm »
Thinking about giving Kena:Bridge of Spirits a go.  Anyone tried it? 
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2194 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
Thinking about giving Kena:Bridge of Spirits a go.  Anyone tried it? 

Just got it for Christmas. Only played it once so far and I was feeling like shite with COVID but it seems a charming game ;D Going to give it another go this weekend.
Offline Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Let me know how you get on mate. Reviews seem good but I need the RAWK seal of approval.  ;D

Offline Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 12:20:47 am »
I've just started Hollow Knight.

Thought it would be immediate fun like Guacamelee, but its been much slower. Feels like it should be my cup of tea, but was getting a bit annoyed going through rooms I'd already explored to pick up enough money for a compass. Have given up for now, hope I'll be more in the mood next time.

Maybe I should just start Guac 2 to be fair.
Offline Elmo!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 08:24:39 am »
Finally at the 4th attempt I think, getting properly into Mass Effect. Playing the first one after the remaster came out on Gamepass.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2198 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:20:47 am
I've just started Hollow Knight.

Thought it would be immediate fun like Guacamelee, but its been much slower. Feels like it should be my cup of tea, but was getting a bit annoyed going through rooms I'd already explored to pick up enough money for a compass. Have given up for now, hope I'll be more in the mood next time.

Maybe I should just start Guac 2 to be fair.

Get used to going through rooms you've already explored.
Hollow Knight is a masterpiece, but it's closer to Dark Souls than to Guacamelee.
