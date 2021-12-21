Nice, that's completely understandable, I usually play that way because every time I think 'right I'll just go for him' he tends to kill me so I have to be a bit more measured. I always try and get Athena's Dash Deflect as well whenever, that's the one boon that helps me so much on a run.



Get Athena on cast and Zeus on attack or special, then go for their duo boon (Phalanx shot). Walk in the park  especially Styx. Was my favourite build during my first clears(I'm at about 160 clears now and have tried pretty much every build on every weapon/aspect  Phalanx shot is one I return to a lot.)