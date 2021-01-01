Nice, that's completely understandable, I usually play that way because every time I think 'right I'll just go for him' he tends to kill me so I have to be a bit more measured. I always try and get Athena's Dash Deflect as well whenever, that's the one boon that helps me so much on a run.
Get Athena on cast and Zeus on attack or special, then go for their duo boon (Phalanx shot). Walk in the park especially Styx. Was my favourite build during my first clears
(I'm at about 160 clears now and have tried pretty much every build on every weapon/aspect Phalanx shot is one I return to a lot.)