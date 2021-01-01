« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 100681 times)

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm
Nice, that's completely understandable, I usually play that way because every time I think 'right I'll just go for him' he tends to kill me so I have to be a bit more measured. I always try and get Athena's Dash Deflect as well whenever, that's the one boon that helps me so much on a run.

Oh, and fuck off Andy ;D

Get Athena on cast and Zeus on attack or special, then go for their duo boon (Phalanx shot). Walk in the park  especially Styx. Was my favourite build during my first clears

(I'm at about 160 clears now and have tried pretty much every build on every weapon/aspect  Phalanx shot is one I return to a lot.)
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,129
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm
Nice, that's completely understandable, I usually play that way because every time I think 'right I'll just go for him' he tends to kill me so I have to be a bit more measured. I always try and get Athena's Dash Deflect as well whenever, that's the one boon that helps me so much on a run.

Oh, and fuck off Andy ;D

:D
Logged
I like cats

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,746
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Yesterday at 08:59:57 am
Adored BL2. Playing through BL3 now with my second character. Lots of fun.

BL3 would be so much better if they did a DLC of BL2 characters
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 