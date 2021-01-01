Bioshock as a series is soooooo overated to me, don't get me wrong the 1st one was amazing and revolutionary at the time. BioShock 2 was disappointing the story was inferior and just felt more of the same so the wow factor was gone, Bioshock infinite has to be one of the most overrated games of all time up there with Uncharted 3 they both got so many 10/10 across the board



Bioshock Infinite overrated? Not for me. It's brilliant in my opinion. The story alone, with the whole Sixth Sense "ah, now that makes sense" or "how did I not notice that" stuff, where so much of what is said or done has a different context with the knowledge acquired as the game reaches it's climax is exceptional and makes the game stand head and shoulders above the vast majority of titles from a narrative standpoint. Then there's the art direction and depth of imagination, which combine to bring Columbia to life and even eight years on the game still looks damned pretty. The gameplay evolves throughout, unlike many games, with new ways provided to tackle situations in addition to a great amount of freedom with which to do so. It's also just really good fun. For me personally, I'd say top five games I've ever played.