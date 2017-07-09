Anyone played Avengers single player mode? It's on gamepass so thought I'd download it, but it's like 125 GB so wanted to know if anyone here's played it and is decent at least



Is that with the high res textures? Think it's about 80gb without. It's an ok brawler which manages to give a few of the heroes a unique feel, especially so as you start to unlock the different trees and specialisations - think a lot of people miss out because they only play the first character when she's got barely any of her skills. The story is a bit weird because it feels a bit rushed in trying to get you into the parts you can (if you want) do as MP so the introductory character doesn't really get the time she needs to develop properly, but it's standard Marvel comic book stuff really. Mainly reminded me of how The Boys parodied it. We've got a few dozen hours out of it playing together (Black Widow and Kate Bishop) but the maps do start to repeat pretty quickly once you're out of the three story lines (Kamala Khan, the two archers, and Black Panther) and the grind to do character cards (to unlock cosmetics) or for XP isn't wonderful past a certain point.