Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 85131 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1720 on: September 22, 2021, 09:32:14 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on September 22, 2021, 09:06:41 pm
Phasmophobia. What a laugh this game is.
haha I've watched streamers playing and it's seemed fun and sometimes scary. Really cool concept!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1721 on: September 22, 2021, 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: scatman on September 22, 2021, 09:32:14 pm
haha I've watched streamers playing and it's seemed fun and sometimes scary. Really cool concept!


Mate It's superb. I play in VR too and to say I need new crackers after it is an understatement. Quite cheap too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1722 on: September 22, 2021, 10:23:06 pm »
Indie studio and they've added a offline solo mode, awwww shit, might have to get it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1723 on: September 23, 2021, 01:11:24 pm »
Anyone tried Breath of the Wild on the PC (using the emulator)? Asking for a friend who is downloading it now because he wants to play it very much.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1724 on: September 23, 2021, 04:49:32 pm »
Quote from: scatman on September 22, 2021, 10:23:06 pm
Indie studio and they've added a offline solo mode, awwww shit, might have to get it


You'll not regret it mate. Jump on with us if you want. we've only just started ourselves so we're not massive levels.

Steam ID is kevgoss1976.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1725 on: September 23, 2021, 04:52:39 pm »
Is Hitman 3 worth playing ? Liked the previous ones, although I lacked the patience needed and normally fudged every hit and ran off. £24 on CD Keys.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1726 on: September 23, 2021, 05:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 23, 2021, 04:52:39 pm
Is Hitman 3 worth playing ? Liked the previous ones, although I lacked the patience needed and normally fudged every hit and ran off. £24 on CD Keys.

Yes, though it's not wildly different.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1727 on: September 29, 2021, 10:47:28 pm »
Playing some New World, good game if you can get past the queue.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1728 on: September 29, 2021, 10:48:34 pm »
Yeah, it's pretty decent. The queuing is a fucking mess though. Especially, considering this is an Amazon game...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1729 on: September 30, 2021, 08:55:14 am »
Giving Enlisted a go. It`s pretty clunky to be honest, and the graphics are definitely not next gen. It has some gameplay promise, but i have the feeling it`s an exercise in drawing micro-transactions.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1730 on: September 30, 2021, 06:31:28 pm »
Posted in the Nintendo thread as well, but they've got a sale on, had a brief look and some decent deals on, I know people in here were asking about Hades, it's on there for £15.74.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1731 on: October 1, 2021, 11:57:44 am »
Anyone played Avengers single player mode? It's on gamepass so thought I'd download it, but it's like 125 GB so wanted to know if anyone here's played it and is decent at least
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1732 on: October 1, 2021, 12:32:19 pm »
Finished the campaign on Hitman 3, enjoyed it so much Im tempted to buy the dlc and the first two games.  An extremely dark sense of humour throughout.  Still plugging away at Doom Eternal, enthusiasm is wearing thin though.  Also bought Res Evil 2 and 3, the former is a masterpiece.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1733 on: October 1, 2021, 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October  1, 2021, 11:57:44 am
Anyone played Avengers single player mode? It's on gamepass so thought I'd download it, but it's like 125 GB so wanted to know if anyone here's played it and is decent at least

 :o
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:36:45 am »
Still going through God of War, feel like I'm probably coming toward the end of the story so I'm off doin side missions and killing Valkyries for a bit.

I love how
Spoiler
the kid has turned into a brat overnight now he knows he's a god
[close]
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 03:52:45 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October  1, 2021, 11:57:44 am
Anyone played Avengers single player mode? It's on gamepass so thought I'd download it, but it's like 125 GB so wanted to know if anyone here's played it and is decent at least

Is that with the high res textures? Think it's about 80gb without. It's an ok brawler which manages to give a few of the heroes a unique feel, especially so as you start to unlock the different trees and specialisations - think a lot of people miss out because they only play the first character when she's got barely any of her skills. The story is a bit weird because it feels a bit rushed in trying to get you into the parts you can (if you want) do as MP so the introductory character doesn't really get the time she needs to develop properly, but it's standard Marvel comic book stuff really. Mainly reminded me of how The Boys parodied it. We've got a few dozen hours out of it playing together (Black Widow and Kate Bishop) but the maps do start to repeat pretty quickly once you're out of the three story lines (Kamala Khan, the two archers, and Black Panther) and the grind to do character cards (to unlock cosmetics) or for XP isn't wonderful past a certain point.
