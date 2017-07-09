« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 81738 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1640 on: September 1, 2021, 04:19:01 pm »
Started playing Control a couple of days ago, Im already about ten hours in, gloriously weird, quite tough in places.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1641 on: September 2, 2021, 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on August 24, 2021, 10:14:05 am
Can anyone give me a rundown on Hades? I'm seeing a lot of talk about it recently.

Hades is my favourite game since Breath of the Wild.

It's classified as a rogue-lite, a genre I hadn't been familiar with before.

Basically it feels a bit like mid-90s action game but with worlds of depth.

You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, the god of the Underworld in Greek Mythology. And your goal is to escape the underworld and fight your way up to the surface through a series of rooms with increasingly difficult opponents. Neat: If you die, you go where all the dead go: back to the bottom of the Underworld, inside the House of Hades, which is where you started your escape.

But: Each time you die (and you WILL, OFTEN), you keep some of the items you collected on your previous escape attempt and use them to permanently upgrade yourself.

As you're escaping, you collect rewards by completing rooms (a successful escape attempt will take you through anything between 40 and 70 rooms). Some of those rewards are boons by Greek gods such as Zeus, Athena and Ares who are actively trying to aid your escape. These boons will increase/change your various attacks and can be combined with the boons from other Gods for maximum effect.

As you progress in the game, you will have increasing (but not complete) control over which Gods' boons you get. Which means you will start trying to go for specific builds (i.e. combinations), which is the most fun part of the game, because there's a big variety of combinations and many of them substantially change the way the game plays.

In short: While you basically try to complete the exact same challenges over and over (beat 6-10 rooms, boss fight 1, beat the next 6-10 rooms, boss fight 2 etc.), the replay value is almost unlimited. I've already clocked up over 160 escape attempts and each new one still feels fun!

To top it off, the story dives deep into Greek Mythology and goes on for way after you're first successful escape (in fact, the story only really takes off at this point). Also, the voice acting and the soundtrack are top class.

The game rightly topped many year-end lists and has won countless gaming awards.

Just give it a go. You won't regret it!
« Last Edit: September 2, 2021, 12:09:44 pm by emergency exit »
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1642 on: September 2, 2021, 11:11:28 am »
Hades is on Gamepass, optimised for X/S series. I have it downloaded, Ill give it a go after Control.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1643 on: September 2, 2021, 11:18:04 am »
I'll give Hades a go when I've a bit more spare time, it sounds great.

Anyone tried The Ascent on Game Pass? Had it downloaded a while but not had chance to have a go yet.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1644 on: September 2, 2021, 12:10:02 pm »
I forgot to mention that Hades was developed by Supergiant, an independet studio with very limited resources.

I think only about 20 or so people worked on this game which makes what they've achieved even greater in my opinion.

So don't let yourself be deterred if you don't find Hades on sale anywhere. The team behind the game deserve every penny.
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1645 on: September 2, 2021, 04:44:11 pm »
I forgot all about Control, I will give that a go soon - I have just re-subscribed to Plus.

I put Cyberpunk in (was an Xmas pressie) and played the first mission, seemed pretty decent on the Pro but didn't really have much to do.

But, I really want to play Control so I think that will be my next one.

I tried, but I couldn't really get too far with Nier, and now my PS Now month has run out....
Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1646 on: September 2, 2021, 11:27:09 pm »
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was released today. Have downloaded it and will give it a go on the weekend. I really liked the first one so looking forward to it.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1647 on: September 2, 2021, 11:42:38 pm »
I only downloaded Psychonauts 2 to get an achievement for a rewards task, but I ended up playing it - its really fun. Im probably only a quarter of the way through, so the novelty may wear off, but its great so far.
Offline MBL?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1648 on: September 3, 2021, 12:06:43 am »
This has a look as in 2.5d or something? Its the sort of look Ive never been drawn to and Ive never played a game from that aspect for more than a few minutes. In saying that everybody raves about this game so it must be worth a go. Im definitely more a ps person but it would make it a lot easier if I was on game pass to give it a go since this is not the style of game I generally go for. Will probably wait till its reduced before trying.

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August 20, 2021, 01:53:49 pm
Just started playing Ghost of Tsushima on PS5. Did plan on getting it on PS4 but never got round to it.
Same here. Loving the game. The combat just doesnt get boring and the world is amazing. How are you getting on with it?
Offline Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1649 on: September 3, 2021, 12:18:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  2, 2021, 11:18:04 am
I'll give Hades a go when I've a bit more spare time, it sounds great.

Anyone tried The Ascent on Game Pass? Had it downloaded a while but not had chance to have a go yet.

Hades is brilliant so long as the core gameplay roguelite loop is something you buy into, which is made a lot easier by just how much character the game has and how it plays on that loop by opening up relationships and stories with each new run. It's a game which is just full of joy and was so happy that finally the dev team behind it had managed to find a gameplay formula which matches up with their storytelling and art direction skills. Deserved every accolade it got. Couldn't agree more with emergency exit on it.

Tried The Ascent on Steam. It's alright for what it is. The settings are beautifully done and it's a perfectly fine arcadey type shooter with some RPG elements to it. The downside to the RPG elements is that it feels a bit disconnected from the actual gameplay to have to keep going backwards and forwards across the map to do quests. Need to try it on co-op, which I think is where it would really shine, but I had a fun dozen hours just mindlessly blowing stuff up in it.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1650 on: September 3, 2021, 12:19:28 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  2, 2021, 04:44:11 pm
I forgot all about Control, I will give that a go soon - I have just re-subscribed to Plus.

I put Cyberpunk in (was an Xmas pressie) and played the first mission, seemed pretty decent on the Pro but didn't really have much to do.

But, I really want to play Control so I think that will be my next one.

I tried, but I couldn't really get too far with Nier, and now my PS Now month has run out....

Im absolutely loving Control, balls to the wall mental. Havent enjoyed a game this much in years.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1651 on: September 3, 2021, 06:20:56 pm »
Just echoing the comments on Hades, it's brilliant gameplay wise and has an awesome story and funny too so definitely worth getting,

Quote from: MBL? on September  3, 2021, 12:06:43 am
This has a look as in 2.5d or something? Its the sort of look Ive never been drawn to and Ive never played a game from that aspect for more than a few minutes. In saying that everybody raves about this game so it must be worth a go. Im definitely more a ps person but it would make it a lot easier if I was on game pass to give it a go since this is not the style of game I generally go for. Will probably wait till its reduced before trying.
Same here. Loving the game. The combat just doesnt get boring and the world is amazing. How are you getting on with it?

I was the same, I don't tend to play games like this and was umming and ahing over whether to get it after watching videos of it but it hooked me straight away.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1652 on: September 3, 2021, 07:42:16 pm »
Great post. You've convinced me (along with Hazell and Zeb) to get a copy at some point down the line - hadn't known much about it at all and seeing the gameplay doesn't do what you've described justice.
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1653 on: September 4, 2021, 02:46:44 am »
Offline Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1654 on: September 4, 2021, 07:51:40 am »
Been trying to get into deck building RPGs and was recommended Trials of Fire as a fine example. It's a perfectly fine indie game but my goodness I bounce hard off deck builders. The ultimate aim of it just seems back to front from what makes deck building games fun for me (I used to play a pretty mean necrodeck in Magic once upon a time) - the preparation and selection before you start playing, not having to grind your way to getting something passably useful at some point in the game. And the systems which can lead to one character in a party doing turn upon turn by themselves seem to defeat the purpose of a party based RPG. Why have the others in the party slow you down by padding out your deck with cards they can never use? May this trend of decent TB game developers making them pass quickly.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1655 on: September 4, 2021, 09:14:17 am »
I first found out about Hades here on RAWK so merely spreading the love  ;D
Offline Crimson

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm »
Just started 'Control' for the first time. Tried the ray-tracing option on the Series X - looks great, but plays shite  :D Luckily this game looks gorgeous on its own. Don't know why I've slept on it for so long.

Also got 'It takes two' to play with the girlfriend  ;)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm
Just started 'Control' for the first time. Tried the ray-tracing option on the Series X - looks great, but plays shite  :D Luckily this game looks gorgeous on its own. Don't know why I've slept on it for so long.

Also got 'It takes two' to play with the girlfriend  ;)
Control is an underrated classic, couldn't get on with the first DLC expansion though, 2nd DLC was good though.
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1658 on: Yesterday at 03:31:57 pm »
I might have to reinstally control to play it again if people keep going on about it here.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1659 on: Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:31:57 pm
I might have to reinstally control to play it again if people keep going on about it here.

It is good. A commitment but as story based single player games go, yeah, great
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1660 on: Yesterday at 06:59:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm
It is good. A commitment but as story based single player games go, yeah, great

yeah I know, I played it.  ;)
Online TheKid.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1661 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 pm »
Play Ghost of Tsushima again after upgrading to the PS5 version to play the DLC. Its an absolute masterpiece
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1662 on: Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:59:39 pm
yeah I know, I played it.  ;)

Yeah, and I'm going on about it here  ;)
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1663 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm »
I fancy getting into GTA online after watching Free Guy right now.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm
Just started 'Control' for the first time. Tried the ray-tracing option on the Series X - looks great, but plays shite  :D Luckily this game looks gorgeous on its own. Don't know why I've slept on it for so long.

Also got 'It takes two' to play with the girlfriend  ;)

What is ray tracing? Do you need a super duper brand new 8k tv or how do you get it to work?
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 08:25:54 am
What is ray tracing? Do you need a super duper brand new 8k tv or how do you get it to work?

Thought everyone knew this by now, it's surely the buzzword of modern gaming ;D

Ray tracing is an illumination technique games use that more realistically mimics how real light falls, reflects, splits.

Games that support it have an option to switch it on. Nothing to do with the TV,  the new consoles have it and some - not all - games will have it. Not many at the moment.

Control is like a few games that have it - think the option is called Graphics Mode.

Graphics Mode is ray tracing with 30 frames a second
Performance is non ray tracing at 60 frames a second

Frames a second is basically the smoothness, the animation rate. Control looks gorgeously realistic in Graphics mode.
