Can anyone give me a rundown on Hades? I'm seeing a lot of talk about it recently.



Hades is my favourite game since Breath of the Wild.It's classified as a rogue-lite, a genre I hadn't been familiar with before.Basically it feels a bit like mid-90s action game but with worlds of depth.You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, the god of the Underworld in Greek Mythology. And your goal is to escape the underworld and fight your way up to the surface through a series of rooms with increasingly difficult opponents. Neat: If you die, you go where all the dead go: back to the bottom of the Underworld, inside the House of Hades, which is where you started your escape.But: Each time you die (and you WILL, OFTEN), you keep some of the items you collected on your previous escape attempt and use them to permanently upgrade yourself.As you're escaping, you collect rewards by completing rooms (a successful escape attempt will take you through anything between 40 and 70 rooms). Some of those rewards are boons by Greek gods such as Zeus, Athena and Ares who are actively trying to aid your escape. These boons will increase/change your various attacks and can be combined with the boons from other Gods for maximum effect.As you progress in the game, you will have increasing (but not complete) control over which Gods' boons you get. Which means you will start trying to go for specific builds (i.e. combinations), which is the most fun part of the game, because there's a big variety of combinations and many of them substantially change the way the game plays.In short: While you basically try to complete the exact same challenges over and over (beat 6-10 rooms, boss fight 1, beat the next 6-10 rooms, boss fight 2 etc.), the replay value is almost unlimited. I've already clocked up over 160 escape attempts and each new one still feels fun!To top it off, the story dives deep into Greek Mythology and goes on for way after you're first successful escape (in fact, the story only really takes off at this point). Also, the voice acting and the soundtrack are top class.The game rightly topped many year-end lists and has won countless gaming awards.Just give it a go. You won't regret it!