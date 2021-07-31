Had a go of Highfleet. It's going to be a real cult classic. Dieselpunk alternative Russia/Central Asian steppes with hints of Dune and Mad Max to the setting where fleets of airships fire large calibre artillery pieces in broadsides at each other. Developed by a Russian bloke in his garage as a real mishmash of minigames tied together by the idea of you piloting an airship and commanding a fleet of them which you can upgrade and custom fit. The general game play is along the lines of old school sub warfare games where you're plotting out your targets with the main twist being that the combat is a 2d arcade game of flying up and around against up to 3 AI ships at a time. Loads to like about it, it's crazily ambitious and stumbles a fair bit for not considering there's reasons why games like Elite had docking computers you could buy to automate tedium, but the arcade combat just wasn't doing it for me sadly. Would love to see some form of WEGO bolted on instead, would really work with the systems the dev's thought to put in, not that such a thing is likely to happen. Even an alternative mode, if only to reduce the visual effects for those with epilepsy and not totally muck up the screen to simulate damage taken, would broaden the appeal of the game.