Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 31, 2021, 05:36:44 am
voodoo ray:
I tried outer wilds. Some people do say really good things about it but I couldn't really get on with it for some reason, not really sure why not.

Same mate. I'd read great things about the narrative and the like, but found it a chore and not engaging in the slightest.
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 31, 2021, 02:51:04 pm
Had Control for ages and just played a bit last night

WOW! Love how interactive it is. Shoot a board on the wall and it fragments sensibly..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 12:10:05 am
Had a go of Highfleet. It's going to be a real cult classic. Dieselpunk alternative Russia/Central Asian steppes with hints of Dune and Mad Max to the setting where fleets of airships fire large calibre artillery pieces in broadsides at each other. Developed by a Russian bloke in his garage as a real mishmash of minigames tied together by the idea of you piloting an airship and commanding a fleet of them which you can upgrade and custom fit. The general game play is along the lines of old school sub warfare games where you're plotting out your targets with the main twist being that the combat is a 2d arcade game of flying up and around against up to 3 AI ships at a time. Loads to like about it, it's crazily ambitious and stumbles a fair bit for not considering there's reasons why games like Elite had docking computers you could buy to automate tedium, but the arcade combat just wasn't doing it for me sadly. Would love to see some form of WEGO bolted on instead, would really work with the systems the dev's thought to put in, not that such a thing is likely to happen. Even an alternative mode, if only to reduce the visual effects for those with epilepsy and not totally muck up the screen to simulate damage taken, would broaden the appeal of the game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 12:19:22 pm
Downloaded Ascent to have a go, probably in Co-Op with my girlfriend. It's almost certainly not her sort of thing, she plays some Sims and enjoys co-op on some more 'cutesy' or childish games (we did have some fun with Moving Out when that was on Game Pass, before it ended up causing arguments  ;D) but she likes playing with me so we're giving this a go. I love a good twin-stick shooter and early reviews have been favourable.

If anyone has any recommendations in the above 'cutesy' co-op, please feel free to suggest! She did enjoy Limbo when we played through that whilst taking turns.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 12:22:04 pm
Overcooked? That still on Game Pass?

Human Fall Flat?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 02:35:50 pm
Im in limbo at the moment. Although I havent seen or tried the PS5, the PS4 just seems outdated and old. No games of interest, sick and tired of eternal loading screens. I live in a small market and PS5 consoles are expected late 2022 even though I signed up on day one. Have been playing Chaos Overlords (1996) on my old laptop lately.
Waiting for Far Cry 6 but again, I have to play it on my old and slow PS4.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 02:51:49 pm
dalarr:
Im in limbo at the moment. Although I havent seen or tried the PS5, the PS4 just seems outdated and old. No games of interest, sick and tired of eternal loading screens. I live in a small market and PS5 consoles are expected late 2022 even though I signed up on day one. Have been playing Chaos Overlords (1996) on my old laptop lately.
Waiting for Far Cry 6 but again, I have to play it on my old and slow PS4.

Can you get a Xbox series s. Not ideal but it's got quicker loads and Gamepass would tide you over till more PS5's become available.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 03:07:35 pm
naYoRHa2b:
Can you get a Xbox series s. Not ideal but it's got quicker loads and Gamepass would tide you over till more PS5's become available.
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 2, 2021, 09:30:10 pm
dalarr:
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.
I've been a Playstation fan since 1999 but gotta recognise true value. Series S is super capable and one could say a steal at £250, even cheaper on Ebay.
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 3, 2021, 08:59:03 am
Battlefield V free on Amazon Prime today

https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/battlefieldv
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 3, 2021, 11:20:55 am
dalarr:
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.

Ive had every PlayStation (so probably classed as old!) but recently got a Series X with gamepass and thats currently my console of choice. Gamepass means youve always got loads of things to play and as a newbie to Xbox it means youve got things like Halo to experience for the first time. Am really enjoying Flight Simulator at the moment too.
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 3, 2021, 12:51:30 pm
im playing Civ6, I spent 1.5 years playing Warzone but im done now because of all the hackers.

Also playing Crusader Kings 3
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 01:13:37 pm
Ed-Zeppelin:
Ive had every PlayStation (so probably classed as old!) but recently got a Series X with gamepass and thats currently my console of choice. Gamepass means youve always got loads of things to play and as a newbie to Xbox it means youve got things like Halo to experience for the first time. Am really enjoying Flight Simulator at the moment too.
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 01:25:51 pm
I've been a good boy.:
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox

You can use a mouse and keyboard with the Xbox version as well. It's only available on the Series X and S though
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 01:31:29 pm
I've been a good boy.:
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox

Ive only used the Xbox controller so far which for general flying about in the simpler a/c works fine. Ive bought a usb extension to plug my keyboard in as on the A320 and 747 you do really need the extra buttons to fly it all properly. Im thinking of getting a thrustmaster hotas for it as well at some point. Generally though its worked well on the controller so far.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 02:27:45 pm
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 02:42:12 pm
Fabulous_aurelio:
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Well if it's the first mass effect game you've played, there's your first issue.

I found it picks up when you leave eos though. And make sure you  do leave eos when it tells you to as well. There no need to stick around
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2021, 08:36:04 pm
I played it for a while and I think I even got pretty far, but in the end I just couldn't be arsed anymore. I don't even remember that much from it. I remember driving around in the Mako on some kind of ice/snow-planet and that's about it. I don't know how spoilery this is, but I'll put it in spoiler-tags just in case:

Spoiler
One thing that really annoyed my in ME:Andromeda was that you're supposed to be this explorer going to new worlds and meeting new species and when that happens it's basically no big deal and after the initial suprise it's the usual "I want xyz" "Okay, you'll get it, if you do abc" and no one really gives a fuck anymore.
[close]
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:37:11 am
The missus got a Switch so was having a look at the best games and got Mario Odyssey at the weekend. Fucking brilliant little game, especially in co-op
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:01:27 am
Fabulous_aurelio:
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Stop what you're doing, immediately, and go and play the trilogy instead.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:11:39 am
Fabulous_aurelio:
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Yeah, I went the whole way through, but wouldn't bother ever doing so again.  'Meh' from start to finish.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:02:20 pm
Started that Nier Automata today as its free on PS Now.

Really struggled through the first level but its growing on me a little. Very well received so Ill give it some time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 08:07:22 am
Same here Walshy. Music is great in it
