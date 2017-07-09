« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 74930 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 01:50:26 am »
Well put and I don't really have anything to add other than beimg in total agreement. It's a real shame what happened to Bioware. The "EA effect" I guess.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 09:25:45 am »
I'm back to Rimworld. New DLC came out this week and I decided to get both DLCs that are available, because I think this game is a good example for how Early Access should be done and I want to support that. The other example has to be Prison Architect. Sadly, that seems to have gone down the drain after it was ported to consoles by another developer and the original developers handed it over to whoever is in charge now...
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 am »
Just downloading the Halo:MCC as I've never played any of the games before. Are they good? Are they better than Gears of War or should I have gone for them first?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 10:52:06 am »
Yeah they're good. Still hold up well.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:40:58 am
Just downloading the Halo:MCC as I've never played any of the games before. Are they good? Are they better than Gears of War or should I have gone for them first?

I'm a huge Halo fanboy, one of my favourite game series. I'm a sucker for the lore - an epic, mysterious sci-fi story spanning the galaxy. Though I personally put a lot more hours into the online multiplayer element which will forever be my favourite competitive gaming experience.

I'm not sure how well the older ones hold up now to be honest, the combat in Halo:CE especially (the first one) might seem dated.
I'd be tempted to say start with Halo: Reach, it was the last one made by Bungie, the original company, but it's a prequel to the rest of the series, set before Halo 1, and I think it's arguably one of the best campaigns. The later installments (Halo 4 and Halo 5) were made by 343 Studios, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and were never as good as the Bungie titles imo.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 am »
Nice one lads! Does Gears of War compare well to Halo or is Halo a lot better?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 am »
Yeah Reach's campaign was great, very Saving Private Ryan vibe to it.

Halo is fantastic, one of the all-time great FPS's. I prefer Gears of War personally, but it's not really a fair comparison as that's a third-person cover-based shooter and is a completely different experience to Halo.

I've massively fond memories of playing split-screen co-op with my mates on Halo 2.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:22:02 am
Nice one lads! Does Gears of War compare well to Halo or is Halo a lot better?

It's different. You'll probably find the movement a little off for a tps, it's quite sluggish and alot of duck and cover but it's still fun.

Good thing about the first two halo games (maybe the 3rd as well i forget..) but you can switch back and fourth on the MCC between the originals and the remastered versions, you don't even have to pause the game. They did a great job with it.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 01:29:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:22:02 am
Nice one lads! Does Gears of War compare well to Halo or is Halo a lot better?

It's like comparing pizza and ice cream. They're too different for any meaningful comparison. I loved halo back in the day, but find it a little cartoony now. Could never really get into GOW. Dunno why, but something just didn't click with me.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:40:58 am
Just downloading the Halo:MCC as I've never played any of the games before. Are they good? Are they better than Gears of War or should I have gone for them first?

Where have you been for the last 20 years! I actually bought an Xbox as it's a much better console for local gaming for me. That was top of the list, took a few months but my mate and I just completed them all again. Although it doesn't have the bells and whistles Halo 2 is probably my favourite, they've done a great job tightening the mechanics and the cutscenes are immense. Why would they remove Co-op from Halo 5, literally one of the pillars of the series and they remove it  :butt Glad it's back for the new Halo out later this year.

Just started Gears again, forgot how good it was really enjoying it. Personally I prefer first-person shooters to third-person hence why I've always been more of a Halo fan, but Gears is good fun.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm »
Nice one lads! Ive always been a PS/Nintendo player more than Xbox hence the reason Ive never played either game. Looking forward to getting stuck into both.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:50:56 pm
Why would they remove Co-op from Halo 5

No idea, this is what stopped me playing it. Halo as a coop game is one of the absolute best around.

Which Halo was it where the last mission is
Spoiler
driving your warthog through the exploding space ship against the clock with loads of exciting jumps
[close]
. One of the best missions ever.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:50:56 pm
Where have you been for the last 20 years! I actually bought an Xbox as it's a much better console for local gaming for me. That was top of the list, took a few months but my mate and I just completed them all again. Although it doesn't have the bells and whistles Halo 2 is probably my favourite, they've done a great job tightening the mechanics and the cutscenes are immense. Why would they remove Co-op from Halo 5, literally one of the pillars of the series and they remove it  :butt Glad it's back for the new Halo out later this year.

Just started Gears again, forgot how good it was really enjoying it. Personally I prefer first-person shooters to third-person hence why I've always been more of a Halo fan, but Gears is good fun.

If it's split-screen coop they removed then it's probably a performance thing, having to render everything twice is a huge strain on the system. They probably had to make it run at 4k at whatever the new standard framerate is and the only way they could do it was without split-screen.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 12:45:03 am »
I'm in dire need of a rich, immersive, open-world epic to keep me occupied until the Witcher remaster comes out. Thought maybe I should try one of them new games they have these days. My favourites of this type in the last decade were Witcher 3, Skyrim and RDR2.

I think I've narrowed it down to these 3:

AC: Odyssey
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Zero Dawn

Never played any of these but they all look beautiful from the YouTube clips I've seen. Has to be on PC, if that makes a difference.

Any input appreciated
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:45:03 am
I'm in dire need of a rich, immersive, open-world epic to keep me occupied until the Witcher remaster comes out. Thought maybe I should try one of them new games they have these days. My favourites of this type in the last decade were Witcher 3, Skyrim and RDR2.

I think I've narrowed it down to these 3:

AC: Odyssey
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Zero Dawn

Never played any of these but they all look beautiful from the YouTube clips I've seen. Has to be on PC, if that makes a difference.

Any input appreciated

All decent games
AC:Odyssey is huge, unnecessarily so IMO but looks amazing, I would play AC:Valhalla over this though
Ghost is a great game just everything about it works for me
HZD was also a great game

My order of preference would be
1.Ghost of Tsushima
2. HZD
3.AC
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
Ghost of Tsushima is PS4/5-exclusive so not available on PC. Maybe some time in the future, but it might be a while judging by how long it took for Horizon Zero Dawn.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 04:58:13 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 01:19:30 am
All decent games
AC:Odyssey is huge, unnecessarily so IMO but looks amazing, I would play AC:Valhalla over this though
Ghost is a great game just everything about it works for me
HZD was also a great game

My order of preference would be
1.Ghost of Tsushima
2. HZD
3.AC


I haven't played GOT being on pc, but agree with the rest. I'd also add that Valhalla, as well as being a better game (especially the writing which is key to immersion in an open world game imo) runs a lot better on pc too in my experience.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:48 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,193
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:14:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:51 am
Yeah Reach's campaign was great, very Saving Private Ryan vibe to it.


Current objective: Survive
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 06:30:04 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:45:03 am
I'm in dire need of a rich, immersive, open-world epic to keep me occupied until the Witcher remaster comes out. Thought maybe I should try one of them new games they have these days. My favourites of this type in the last decade were Witcher 3, Skyrim and RDR2.

I think I've narrowed it down to these 3:

AC: Odyssey
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Zero Dawn

Never played any of these but they all look beautiful from the YouTube clips I've seen. Has to be on PC, if that makes a difference.

Any input appreciated

Horizon ZD was one of my favourite games of the last gen. Thought the story was genuinely brilliant, the world is fantastic to explore. The combat/stealth works really well and the overall control of Aloy is really tight and responsive. Just a joy to play.

Ghost is/was great too, probably a prettier game, but the story doesnt, imo, come close to HZD.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,193
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:45:03 am
I'm in dire need of a rich, immersive, open-world epic to keep me occupied until the Witcher remaster comes out. Thought maybe I should try one of them new games they have these days. My favourites of this type in the last decade were Witcher 3, Skyrim and RDR2.

I think I've narrowed it down to these 3:

AC: Odyssey
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Zero Dawn

Never played any of these but they all look beautiful from the YouTube clips I've seen. Has to be on PC, if that makes a difference.

Any input appreciated

Spider-Man was pretty good too
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
I don't know how good the port to PC is but you should definitely give Horizon a go.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,694
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:45:03 am
I'm in dire need of a rich, immersive, open-world epic to keep me occupied until the Witcher remaster comes out. Thought maybe I should try one of them new games they have these days. My favourites of this type in the last decade were Witcher 3, Skyrim and RDR2.

I think I've narrowed it down to these 3:

AC: Odyssey
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Zero Dawn

Never played any of these but they all look beautiful from the YouTube clips I've seen. Has to be on PC, if that makes a difference.

Any input appreciated

Played the first two and really enjoyed them both. Took me longer to get into Ghosts but its a great game. Odyssey isnt as deep but its such a beautiful setting and a joy to explore.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 