The Elder Scrolls lore originated in the games themselves as far as I am aware, not an external source. I agree with your points though; the world-building in the original Mass Effect trilogy was superb.



I know, but I suppose the reason I name checked them is that they've got 25 years+ of games already out there, and by the time they reached Morrowind (the first one you'd say was widely accessible to mainstream audiences) there had already been Arena, Daggerfall, Battlespire and Redguard. That's not to say they didn't do the same fantastic job with world building, I just wasn't around for the initial stage where they set down and really developed the lore, so by the time Morrowind rolled round, the lore and the world felt very established and even lived in, which I suppose is a testament to them.Bioware just hit the ground running on that side of things, you could easily think that the games were based on long running sci-fi novels etc, or an established game series prior to it. I don't know many who've done it better (maybe Elder Scrolls!), it felt fully formed and like years and years worth of writing had already gone into it with the different species, planets, governments, wars, factions etc. Very very fond memories of all of the games, even given the 3rd's ending. For example, something like The Outer Worlds (which admittedly was never going for the same tone) tried to cram a lot of history and lore in there but it felt rushed, a hodge-podge of ideas, as much as I liked a lot of the game.I'm thinking Avowed should feel quite realised given the Pillars of Eternity source material. Having cracking source material certainly helped The Witcher feel immersive.