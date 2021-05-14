« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 66508 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1360 on: May 14, 2021, 08:47:31 am »
Anybody playing or played Outriders?

Started it last night. Don't think the prologue and induction is very good, didn't really do a good job in immersing me into the world.

However it's pretty fun and can imagine it gets better the more you power up. Will probably chuck a few more hours at it and see how I get on!
"Salahs in here......"

Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1361 on: May 15, 2021, 01:40:58 am »
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on EA Play Pro or whatever it's called. Nice one. Have cancelled my subscription, because I never really play the EA games, but it still runs until the end of July. So, will give it a try whenever I get to it in the next few days (have to work tomorrow and will go for a drink with some mates on Sunday and then it's back to  work on Monday). Have downloaded it already... 100GB...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1362 on: May 15, 2021, 07:00:56 am »
Ori and the Blind Forest. Gorgeous game.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1363 on: May 15, 2021, 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 15, 2021, 07:00:56 am
Ori and the Blind Forest. Gorgeous game.

Yeah, it's absolutely beautiful.
Most I remember from the game is that dreamy look and just superb level of polish in presentation and controls.
Still the play the sequel, looks like more of the same so will catch it on sale some time.
Offline dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1364 on: May 15, 2021, 02:32:59 pm »
Civilization Beyond Earth. Didnt get universal acclaim to say the least, but I enjoy it. I find it easier to cope with than the original Civilization games. I enjoy the setting and the more straightforward gameplay. Civ can be overwhelming at times for my slightly simple mind.
Offline Flash6289

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1365 on: May 16, 2021, 03:52:27 pm »
Latest DLC for Outer Worlds.
Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1366 on: May 17, 2021, 12:01:44 am »
Started my new playthrough of Mass Effect Legendary Edition and it's kind of crazy how familiar everything still feels. Don't really remember what the first one originally looked like, but clearly this looks decent enough. It still feels a bit like a game from 2007 or whenever it was released and I would have liked it, if they had polished the UI a bit more to make it less clunky. They might have done some stuff, but some things are a bit annoying. For example I don't think you can choose your weapon with the number keys, but you have to use the mouse wheel... Other than that, I will stick with it and it looks like it could become a full playthrough of all three games... ;)
Offline F-T-9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1367 on: May 17, 2021, 09:42:23 am »
Anyone planning on getting Biomutant? releases next week.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1368 on: May 17, 2021, 09:49:17 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on May 17, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Anyone planning on getting Biomutant? releases next week.

Really like the look of it though might wait a bit for the price to drop.
Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1369 on: May 17, 2021, 10:44:18 am »
It's include in EA Play Pro, so will give it a look. It could be  a good game, but as I can play it without any additional cost (i.e. I don't have to buy it), I haven't really looked at any previews or stuff so far...
Offline AriRosenbaum

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1370 on: May 18, 2021, 12:44:09 pm »
Right now I'm playing our nostalgic game 'Pokemon: Fire Red Version' on my VisualBoy Advance GBA emulator. Ive been a really GBA fanboy since my childhood. LOL. You can also try some GBA games. There are lots of nostalgic games available on the internet.
Offline Baraka

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1371 on: May 18, 2021, 01:05:48 pm »
Wow classic TBC Pre patch is TODAY! Shadow Priest will be a lot of fun for the expansion ;-)
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1372 on: May 18, 2021, 04:00:55 pm »
Crusader Kings 3.  I don't know how I went so long without trying these paradox iteractive games, Ck3 is wonderful, I am hooked.
Online Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 12:15:29 am »
CK3 is brilliant fun if you get into the roleplaying side of it. It's so well done to allow for that. I've parked until the next major update though cos I'm a bit bored of vikings and secretly wishing for Byzantium fun or even something from the periphery like a full Abyssinia rework.

---

I've been trying Subnautica Subzero. It's ok. Can tell they had a major story rewrite in early access because for something intended to be story driven there's a lot of work left to do to polish it up. Sadly, it does compare unfavorably to the original Subnautica in terms of scale - both in size of the ocean and its depths to explore. Instead they've added in some dry land stuff which almost invariably ends up in poorly designed mazes with zero visibility as the snow lashes down. Where it does shine is that some of the underwater biomes are still incredibly beautiful, I ended up with a base fairly deep into an area of giant illuminated coral branches. Does look pretty. And some of the quality of life improvements are quite nice. Still, it's kind of weird to see the sequel as more of a beginner's prequel if it weren't for the story spoilers in it.
Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 12:44:46 am »
The CK-series is great. The whole intrigue, personal relationships and roleplay like stuff is great. Played CK3 quite a bit when it was released, but always had the feeling that the whole thing was still pretty buggy. Might give it a try again in a bit.

However, first I have to finish Mass Effect Legendary Edition. I did give it a try as I've said and it still feels great. Have  finished the first one (I did most of the side-stuff, but couldn't be arsed with some of collectables and in the end got a bit sick of basically doing the same mission  again and again in slightly different environments so skipped some of the side stuff. Got basically all the important stuff done, but did the Tali-mission too late and couldn't give her what she wanted. I also tried to go for a more renegade-ish run, because I remember when I first played it, I was more on the paragon side. Sadly, I still ended up with a lot of paragon points. Don't  know how that happend. Have now started the second one and will try and be meaner than in the first one.

Still not sure about the whole remaster thing. Having the first one with better graphics and also shorter loading times is certainly great, but I feel they should have tried and get the UI and menues up to modern standards. Even in the second  one a lot of the stuff looks and feels clunky. Don't think peope who have played the original will mind very much, but I'm not sure that those old menues are really going to appeal to people who play it for the first times and have gotten used to modern standards. Having said that, not playing this because of the engine  and some of the technical stuff would be a shame, because it is still an insanely great game. I somehow feel that I'm also "getting" the story more than I did when I first played it. Playing it again knowing roughly what it's all about and what is going to happen, everything looks much clearer. And there are still those moments, where you're just sitting there happy about meeting an NPC again from the first game or seeing the Normandy again. It's just a special game...
