Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?

JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 4, 2021, 09:41:53 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  3, 2021, 04:02:37 pm
thanks spammer!

He wasnt even subtle :lmao

End of his RAWK road.
has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 4, 2021, 11:44:08 am
Quote from: Zeb on February  3, 2021, 03:50:13 pm
Been messing about with XCom2: WotC again. Happens every time I try a new TTB which whiffs. XCom3 when?

For a slightly different, though not entirely exact experience and from the same creator, you could try Phoenix Point.

It has all the base elements that make X-COM good but with a tonne of variances.
naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 4, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Playing through control at the moment. Nice game although the facial animation is a bit weird. Like the uses of different powers and mods. Also like the way each level/area is designed, feels more retro.

Could never get in to Alan Wake and never played Quantum Break but enjoying this one.
dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 4, 2021, 04:36:28 pm
Quote from: Zeb on February  3, 2021, 03:50:13 pm
Been messing about with XCom2: WotC again. Happens every time I try a new TTB which whiffs. XCom3 when?

Total War Warhammer 3 release video dropped today, incidentally. Creative Assembly's art department has been on point for a few years now and nailing it again. Here's to a smooth release of goodness later this year. WH2 has set a crazy high standard for them to match or surpass.
You are a man of great taste! I finally beat XCOM2 in 2020 (!) after trying, failing, deleting and reinstalling for many years.
I love Total War Warhammer 2, but I never manage to master it. Its just too complex for me. I watch Vulcan Total War on YouTube to get my fix, he knows whats up.
Redcap

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 4, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  4, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Playing through control at the moment. Nice game although the facial animation is a bit weird. Like the uses of different powers and mods. Also like the way each level/area is designed, feels more retro.

Could never get in to Alan Wake and never played Quantum Break but enjoying this one.

I got bored with Control after a while because it was getting a bit same samey.

Too much of the combat is just telekinesis and shooting.

I loved the atmosphere at first and that was really good fun but I got a bit impatient with the mystery at the end, which didn't end up grabbing me.
Schmidt

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 6, 2021, 02:50:28 pm
Quote from: S on February  1, 2021, 03:36:42 am
Have you tried going for Silent Assassin? I think thats what its called. I found that good fun because youre basically on youre own.

You can disable opportunity alerts or set them to minimal which gives you something similar to what you're suggesting. The trouble is it feels like the levels are designed with everything enabled so you end up with a lot of objectives floating around the map which are unintuitive and time constrained.

I think the issue is that as tech has improved levels have gone bigger and more complex, which has made figuring things out for yourself a lot more difficult, so they added in the perception skill back in Absolution (highlights important objects) and then opportunities later on as a way to guide players through these bigger spaces. It's hard to just turn everything off and go back to the old way because the levels are just so much more detailed now and have so much going on.

I put myself off the new Hitman games running levels for the first time with opportunity hints disabled so I think I might play with them enabled and then turn things off when I repeat missions and try to hit the other objectives, these games have always been about replayability anyway.

Quote from: Redcap on February  4, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
I got bored with Control after a while because it was getting a bit same samey.

Too much of the combat is just telekinesis and shooting.

I loved the atmosphere at first and that was really good fun but I got a bit impatient with the mystery at the end, which didn't end up grabbing me.

I just finished Control too after it hit game pass, was fun but yeah a bit overrated. A lot of the progression systems felt kind of superfluous, I was constantly picking up weapon mods that barely did anything and had to repeatedly stop and delete them one by one as my inventory would fill way too fast. The way the weapon system worked too, where you had two equipped weapons you could switch between and had to go into a menu to equip others, felt really cumbersome in a game that seemed to want free flowing combat. I ended up sticking with the Pierce/Charge combo for most of the game as they were the most versatile.

I also wasn't a fan of just randomly exploding because a rocket would fly in hidden in a mess of special effects.
Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 7, 2021, 09:19:50 am
Quote from: has gone odd on February  4, 2021, 11:44:08 am
For a slightly different, though not entirely exact experience and from the same creator, you could try Phoenix Point.

It has all the base elements that make X-COM good but with a tonne of variances.

I've actually got Phoenix Point, got it early in development. Waiting on the next DLC to drop to have another try of it. It's not bad, is it? Quite like the slight difference in take to it but it is very old school in a lot of ways, if not quite as much as Xenonauts is.

Quote from: dalarr on February  4, 2021, 04:36:28 pm
You are a man of great taste! I finally beat XCOM2 in 2020 (!) after trying, failing, deleting and reinstalling for many years.
I love Total War Warhammer 2, but I never manage to master it. Its just too complex for me. I watch Vulcan Total War on YouTube to get my fix, he knows whats up.

Not heard of that Youtuber but will have a listen. Don't really do that scene too much but Janet on Occasion and Turin are really generous with their time away from the whole 'content creation' and are easy to listen to in the background. I just potter about on normal battle difficulty and whatever AI buffs I'm in the mood for - sort of game I find the spectacle as enthralling as the actual gameplay. Give me Wood Elfs and an ambush battle and I'm happy. ;) CA have done a great job on it, as is obvious from Games Workshop basically letting them define whole reworks of their IP even before GW have put them out.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 7, 2021, 09:42:20 am
I finished the story of God of War last night, still a few bits to do but am not sure Ill do it all - especially the Valkyries!

I started it a couple of years ago and made it to the Lake of Nines and then got distracted and never went back. In hindsight that was a daft thing to do as it really is a brilliant game, one of the best Ive played. With the PS5 update it looks and plays beautifully. Just a brilliant example of great story telling, world building and high quality execution across the board.

Ragnarok has gone right up my list of future games of interest!

Uncharted Lost Legacy next, then RDR2! Am finally working through my backlog of games.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 7, 2021, 01:56:19 pm
Back to the Division 2 after it received its 4k/60fps next gen console patch, Donut County which I just downloaded and tried from Game Pass, not really expecting much, but it's ridiculously addictive, and a lot of fun, awaiting the new season of Destiny 2 as well.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 7, 2021, 03:52:35 pm
Played Return of the Obra Dinn last few days. Its a challenging game, that does take a bit to click and by design chooses not to teach players how to play - but it is also one of most memorable gaming experiences Ive had in a while. Lucas Pope is a game design genius, no doubt about it.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 8, 2021, 09:04:24 am
After not liking it too much initially I'm now totally hooked on RDR2 online.  Started around 5 days ago and already have around 35 hours. Really should get back to the gym, but too busy saving for a bounty hunter license.
has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 9, 2021, 09:13:32 am
Quote from: Zeb on February  7, 2021, 09:19:50 am
I've actually got Phoenix Point, got it early in development. Waiting on the next DLC to drop to have another try of it. It's not bad, is it? Quite like the slight difference in take to it but it is very old school in a lot of ways, if not quite as much as Xenonauts is.

X-COM is probably still my preferred game, though Phoenix Point has enough difference to make it a new experience. In particular the real time attack where you can aim your gun at the enemy weak points is nifty, doesn't add a great deal but its nice. Like X-COM, the more you play the better it gets, though only racked about 7 hours so far, as only got it at xmas. Since then Destiny 2 has burned a lot of spare time.
Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 9, 2021, 11:55:33 am
Quote from: has gone odd on February  9, 2021, 09:13:32 am
X-COM is probably still my preferred game, though Phoenix Point has enough difference to make it a new experience. In particular the real time attack where you can aim your gun at the enemy weak points is nifty, doesn't add a great deal but its nice. Like X-COM, the more you play the better it gets, though only racked about 7 hours so far, as only got it at xmas. Since then Destiny 2 has burned a lot of spare time.

I enjoyed a couple of runs through it, doing the ally thing with a couple of different factions. Thing I found to it was it runs into a fair bit of micromanagement hell once you get to more than a couple of bases with shuttles flying out of them. It's not alone in having that problem but it's noticeable how well paced XCom:WotC is by comparison, never mind the initial XCom2. But different strokes for different folks on whether making each bit of ammo and every grenade is fun or not I guess. Did you try the XCom spin-off 'Chimera Squad'? Thought that was a fun, if short, take on some new mechanics in the game, and in leaning heavily on a narrative, while being pretty linear and basic in other areas.
has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2021, 10:15:34 am
The base building in XCOM is prefect, doesnt really interfere with the core game, once the mechanics of it are nailed.

I did see the spin off release a few months back, it was cheap but didnt bite due to backlog of games. However, due to this conversation and its now 50% less on steam at the moment, probably time to take a look. The fact that its short probably suits me at the moment, the original game took weeks to complete!
OsirisMVZ

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 11, 2021, 10:22:42 am
Quote from: has gone odd on February 11, 2021, 10:15:34 am
The base building in XCOM is prefect, doesnt really interfere with the core game, once the mechanics of it are nailed.

I did see the spin off release a few months back, it was cheap but didnt bite due to backlog of games. However, due to this conversation and its now 50% less on steam at the moment, probably time to take a look. The fact that its short probably suits me at the moment, the original game took weeks to complete!
Chimera Squad is really fun! A lot more personality to the squadmates and I did laugh out loud a couple of times playing it. It plays more like a mobile console game, like Switch or Vita in that the maps are smaller, fewer enemies etc. You can progress a lot quicker through the plot.

Definitely them experimenting with some new narrative techniques for Xcom 3 whenever we are gonna get that.
Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 20, 2021, 01:19:18 pm
FF12: Zodiac Age has come to Gamepass and I'm 7 hours into it. Don't enjoy the battle system as much as the ATB I'm used to, but so far its a good game. Bit more gritty and less magic and monsters focussed than the others I've played.

As someone who never had a Playstation, I'm so pleased they're all being ported to Xbox. I played 13 on Xbox 360 and 15 on the Xbox One. I've played 7, 8 and 9 now, which I missed out on in my youth. X and X2 are still £40.00 on Xbox and I bought them on sale years ago on my PC but I'm waiting to play them on the big telly :)
dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 24, 2021, 02:12:57 pm
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. Just barely getting started but liking what Ive seen so far. Its much more fluid than XCOM. Theres humor as well: I found an old cassette player and the mutants were convinced it was a bomb because it was called a boom box by humans.
smicer07

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
February 24, 2021, 07:58:56 pm
Ghost of Tsushima. Probably the best game I've ever played.
Hazell

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
Quote from: Zlen on October  8, 2020, 05:21:33 pm
Haven't really played many (any) AAA offerings this year, but 'Hades' has to be a strong contender for GOTY - no matter what the competition. This game is crisp as a fresh winter morning, sharp as a scalpel and full of content like Trump's Twitter feed is full of bullshit. It's a remarkable case study for early access done right. Graphics are delightful, animations and characters full of individuality and expression but the sounds and music - oh my, I'd pay for the soundtrack alone - having a game to go with it is just icing on the cake. These guys and girls from Supergiant Games have been dancing on the verge of perfection for a while - but they've nailed it here. Check this game, if you're even marginally interested in RPG/roguelikes this is the game to buy. 



I don't usually play many games but got this a few weeks ago and you're right, it's brilliant. You're right about the design and sound (and the voicework too), it's great. I'm rubbish at it (only just got to Elysium) but it's not frustrating to keep dying at all given the characters design.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 05:54:55 am
Playing SimCity 3000 again after like 20 years. Forgot how much I used to like it
