Have you tried going for Silent Assassin? I think thats what its called. I found that good fun because youre basically on youre own.



I got bored with Control after a while because it was getting a bit same samey.



Too much of the combat is just telekinesis and shooting.



I loved the atmosphere at first and that was really good fun but I got a bit impatient with the mystery at the end, which didn't end up grabbing me.



You can disable opportunity alerts or set them to minimal which gives you something similar to what you're suggesting. The trouble is it feels like the levels are designed with everything enabled so you end up with a lot of objectives floating around the map which are unintuitive and time constrained.I think the issue is that as tech has improved levels have gone bigger and more complex, which has made figuring things out for yourself a lot more difficult, so they added in the perception skill back in Absolution (highlights important objects) and then opportunities later on as a way to guide players through these bigger spaces. It's hard to just turn everything off and go back to the old way because the levels are just so much more detailed now and have so much going on.I put myself off the new Hitman games running levels for the first time with opportunity hints disabled so I think I might play with them enabled and then turn things off when I repeat missions and try to hit the other objectives, these games have always been about replayability anyway.I just finished Control too after it hit game pass, was fun but yeah a bit overrated. A lot of the progression systems felt kind of superfluous, I was constantly picking up weapon mods that barely did anything and had to repeatedly stop and delete them one by one as my inventory would fill way too fast. The way the weapon system worked too, where you had two equipped weapons you could switch between and had to go into a menu to equip others, felt really cumbersome in a game that seemed to want free flowing combat. I ended up sticking with the Pierce/Charge combo for most of the game as they were the most versatile.I also wasn't a fan of just randomly exploding because a rocket would fly in hidden in a mess of special effects.