« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 50300 times)

Offline macca007

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1040 on: October 6, 2020, 08:36:46 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October  2, 2020, 01:20:58 PM
Finished Ghost of Tsushima.

Next Up:
Guacamelee 2
Ori and the Will of the Whisps
The Last Campfire
Ancestors Humnkind Odyssey

Hope that takes me through towards Christmas when I can ask santa for Cyberpunk and the new AC ;D

Both the ori games are class. Loved playing them
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1041 on: October 6, 2020, 11:42:33 PM »
Very late to the party as usual but currently playing Hollow Knight.

Absolutely fantastic.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,365
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1042 on: October 7, 2020, 12:42:01 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on October  6, 2020, 11:42:33 PM
Very late to the party as usual but currently playing Hollow Knight.

Absolutely fantastic.

So good! Can't wait for the sequel.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1043 on: October 7, 2020, 02:59:27 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  6, 2020, 04:32:58 PM
"my wife just began her morning discourse on the subject of my faults" is one of the funniest lines I've heard in anything for a while let alone a game.

 That from Red Dead? Deffo sounds familiar and possibly from John, but can't quite place where I've heard it.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2020, 03:00:58 AM by Darren G »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1044 on: October 7, 2020, 09:03:40 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on October  7, 2020, 02:59:27 AM
That from Red Dead? Deffo sounds familiar and possibly from John, but can't quite place where I've heard it.

yeah it's from the bloke who owns the ranch that you start in the epilogue. actually had to pause the game because I was laughing so much, it's the delivery as much as the line itself.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1045 on: October 7, 2020, 02:33:28 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2020, 09:03:40 AM
yeah it's from the bloke who owns the ranch that you start in the epilogue. actually had to pause the game because I was laughing so much, it's the delivery as much as the line itself.

Jesus, you're at the epilogue already? That was fast.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1046 on: October 7, 2020, 02:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on October  7, 2020, 02:33:28 PM
Jesus, you're at the epilogue already? That was fast.

the current state of the world means I've been spending a lot of time at home!
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1047 on: October 7, 2020, 03:25:18 PM »
I kinda wanna try Stellaris but seems so big I am a bit weary of starting it haha
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1048 on: October 7, 2020, 03:30:50 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on October  7, 2020, 03:25:18 PM
I kinda wanna try Stellaris but seems so big I am a bit weary of starting it haha

give it a go, but know that it requires micromanagement, you won't know what's going on sometimes and it absolutely will fuck you over. despite that it's fun, at least until it gets towards the end where I thought it became a bit of a chore to keep everything in check. or try to anyway. but that only happens after a number of hours.

soundtrack is good too.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1049 on: October 7, 2020, 06:15:45 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2020, 02:46:46 PM
the current state of the world means I've been spending a lot of time at home!

Regardless, good effort man!   ;D
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,568
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1050 on: October 8, 2020, 05:21:33 PM »
Haven't really played many (any) AAA offerings this year, but 'Hades' has to be a strong contender for GOTY - no matter what the competition. This game is crisp as a fresh winter morning, sharp as a scalpel and full of content like Trump's Twitter feed is full of bullshit. It's a remarkable case study for early access done right. Graphics are delightful, animations and characters full of individuality and expression but the sounds and music - oh my, I'd pay for the soundtrack alone - having a game to go with it is just icing on the cake. These guys and girls from Supergiant Games have been dancing on the verge of perfection for a while - but they've nailed it here. Check this game, if you're even marginally interested in RPG/roguelikes this is the game to buy. 

Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1051 on: October 8, 2020, 05:29:37 PM »
If anyone's playing Mortal Kombat 11, they just announed the three new characters in the next fighter pack-- Rain, Mileena...and Rambo.

That's right, the game will have Robocop, Terminator, and Rambo as playable characters
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1052 on: October 10, 2020, 03:43:51 AM »
Had two weeks vacation and didn't have anything new to play in the last few days, so I got back into Elite Dangerous. Had played a little when it came out and afterwards, but hadn't touched the game for probably two years. Still had all my stuff and have made some more money. I have now three ships and I'm not sure whether I should continue being a trader or becoming a space taxi-driver. It's quite nice finding good prices for goods and make a profit, but flying passengers from one station to another is getting you shitloads of money...
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • Justice.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1053 on: October 10, 2020, 12:40:45 PM »
Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2020, 03:43:51 AM
Had two weeks vacation and didn't have anything new to play in the last few days, so I got back into Elite Dangerous. Had played a little when it came out and afterwards, but hadn't touched the game for probably two years. Still had all my stuff and have made some more money. I have now three ships and I'm not sure whether I should continue being a trader or becoming a space taxi-driver. It's quite nice finding good prices for goods and make a profit, but flying passengers from one station to another is getting you shitloads of money...

Taxi is quite nice, I liked doing the tours where you got a bit of the ingame lore as well as the sightseeing but I never upgraded past a Dolphin. Another fun one was doing the space station rescues. I ended up switching to trading cos I wanted to build cash and rep for an Imperial Cutter. Think they've rebalanced mining which is where I made bank while it was ludicrously easy to make cash. Think I'm still parked out in the middle of nowhere heading to the galactic fringes to pick up Elite in exploration, been a while since I've played though. Kind of looking to the expansion with interest with them finally bringing in the avatar for the player being able to move about.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1054 on: October 10, 2020, 04:10:34 PM »
Didn't know that they're planning another expansion. I don't know what state Star Citizen is in and what their newest plans are, but I get the feeling that sooner rather than later Elite Dangerous will be the game Star Citizen might never become... ;)

The only issue I have with the game is that I've played it for a good few hours and still no nothing about most of the stuff. Will have to get clued up on exploration and stuff when I have more money. Still a bit undecided on what to do going forward, but I kind of like trading a bit better. It doesn't make you as much money as being a space taxi, if you can't be arsed with looking up the best routes, but it's also less hassle without all the additional stuff the passengers want... The nice thing about the Dolphin is that it has an advanced landing computer and the other assistant for star-cruise or whatever that's called. It turns flying around into pushing a couple of buttons... ;D
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • Justice.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1055 on: October 12, 2020, 08:09:26 PM »
One of the nice ways to get into exploration, rather than just vanishing off into the deep, is to unlock some of the alien tech. Especially the extended range to jump drive module. There's a load of good walk throughs for it. Takes you out of the bubble a bit and into the wider lore. Think you'll need the deployable buggy expansion if you've not got it though. I did it initially in an AspEx so it's not as if you need to have loads of cash to throw into it to dip your toes in.

Did enjoy flying the Dolphin. One of the ships where checking it out from the external cameras as you're going along is quite sweet - especially with the big black reflective screen at the front.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,365
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1056 on: October 12, 2020, 08:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on October  3, 2020, 04:48:31 PM
Will be kicking off Guacamelee 2 soon, when I finish Inside.

Hadn't heard of Last Campfire, let us know how you like it!

Just kicked off the Frozen Wilds section of Horizon ZD, but might take a little break from it

Just finished Guacamelee 2, brilliant game! So much fun, hard to put down.

Ori next.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,559
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1057 on: October 12, 2020, 09:28:28 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  3, 2020, 01:39:43 PM
Tony Hawks Pro skater 1+2 makes me all kinds of happy. Plays so well

Unlike the remastered Crash Bandicoots I picked this up and was like an 11 year old again within a few minutes, I was quite proud of myself ;D And oh, the soundtrack.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,422
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1058 on: October 12, 2020, 11:05:37 PM »
The only thing I don't like about Tony Hawk 1+2 is I'm not as good as it as I remembered.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1059 on: October 12, 2020, 11:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2020, 11:05:37 PM
The only thing I don't like about Tony Hawk 1+2 is I'm not as good as it as I remembered.

One of the things that's putting me off spending money on it. But I probably will do eventually.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1060 on: October 13, 2020, 08:49:00 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on October 12, 2020, 08:09:26 PM
One of the nice ways to get into exploration, rather than just vanishing off into the deep, is to unlock some of the alien tech. Especially the extended range to jump drive module. There's a load of good walk throughs for it. Takes you out of the bubble a bit and into the wider lore. Think you'll need the deployable buggy expansion if you've not got it though. I did it initially in an AspEx so it's not as if you need to have loads of cash to throw into it to dip your toes in.

Did enjoy flying the Dolphin. One of the ships where checking it out from the external cameras as you're going along is quite sweet - especially with the big black reflective screen at the front.

Will have to learn all the stuff an watch a couple of videos. I still don't really understand the exploring thing. When I am in a system that has already been explored is it enough to just use the scanner to get the most money when I sell the data or do I have to use the whatever it's called thingy where you have to discover planets and other sttuff manually? Will also have a look at the tech stuff, because I don't have a clue about that either. I will first continue with some of the tourist trips as they seem to give you he best money with as little effort as possible...
Logged

Online Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,926
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1061 on: October 13, 2020, 09:22:19 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2020, 11:05:37 PM
The only thing I don't like about Tony Hawk 1+2 is I'm not as good as it as I remembered.

That happened to me too. Doing the tutorial helped me a lot,   as I didn't know about "reverts".  Once you get the hang of reverts, manuals and wall plants you can just chain tricks together as long as you like,  so the pro / sick scores become much easier
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • YNWA
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1062 on: October 13, 2020, 09:54:09 AM »
Anyone getting watch dogs ? wont pre order but I will no doubt get the game . looking for something to take me up to xmas . Not went back to play days gone struggling to get that finished.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • BOBBINS!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1063 on: October 13, 2020, 03:53:37 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 12, 2020, 09:28:28 PM
Unlike the remastered Crash Bandicoots I picked this up and was like an 11 year old again within a few minutes, I was quite proud of myself ;D And oh, the soundtrack.
Is this not very good, Sian?  I never played the original but this looked like a bit of escapist fun (and looked pretty too), so I was thinking of picking it up.  But I won't if it's not great!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1064 on: October 13, 2020, 04:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 12, 2020, 09:28:28 PM
Unlike the remastered Crash Bandicoots I picked this up and was like an 11 year old again within a few minutes, I was quite proud of myself ;D And oh, the soundtrack.

Yeah Crash Bandicoot remake may have looked good but the jumping and the load times just made it unplayable for me. It's one of the things putting me off looking at the new one.

The Spyro one is very good though.

The soundtrack for THPS was one of the biggest worries I had for me picking it up. If that wasn't right then I didn't care how well it played. It wouldn't have been the same. I'm so glad they got most of them in and love the way you can change the track with a press of R3.

Currently working my way through the Avengers. It's a passable single player campaign. Looks like they gambled more on the online/coop play which isn't my thing. But it feels very much like an arcade game which I enjoy
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1065 on: October 13, 2020, 04:04:22 PM »
I've taken the plunge and got THPS and I've played the tutorial.

I am shite.

I am fucking brilliant at landing square on though. It's 50/50 pretty much from landing on your wheels or binning it and I am  consistently managing to fall over all the time. Poor tony's taken a right battering.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,422
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1066 on: October 13, 2020, 04:53:04 PM »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on October 13, 2020, 09:22:19 AM
That happened to me too. Doing the tutorial helped me a lot,   as I didn't know about "reverts".  Once you get the hang of reverts, manuals and wall plants you can just chain tricks together as long as you like,  so the pro / sick scores become much easier

I've done all of the sick scores for THPS 1, haven't touched 2 yet, I just remember hitting obscene scores in multiplayer back in the day, but then I did spend way too much time completing every mission for every character back then.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1067 on: October 13, 2020, 05:05:42 PM »
There's a no bail mode! Fucking yes.

It's safe to say my reactions and quickness are not what they were when I was 21. And they weren't brilliant then.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1068 on: October 13, 2020, 06:39:20 PM »
I breezed my way through all goals on 1+2 in about 5 hours. It was so much fun

School 2 brought all those memories back.

Landing right is tough but once you work it out you can start hitting 900, revert, manual into 900.

 
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • Justice.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1069 on: October 13, 2020, 07:23:51 PM »
Quote from: stoa on October 13, 2020, 08:49:00 AM
Will have to learn all the stuff an watch a couple of videos. I still don't really understand the exploring thing. When I am in a system that has already been explored is it enough to just use the scanner to get the most money when I sell the data or do I have to use the whatever it's called thingy where you have to discover planets and other sttuff manually? Will also have a look at the tech stuff, because I don't have a clue about that either. I will first continue with some of the tourist trips as they seem to give you he best money with as little effort as possible...

Last I played, so not sure on current patch status, it was enough to just scan the planet to get a payout. The bonus was in being first to do it and level of detail. It's sometimes worth scanning explored systems if there's a discrepency between how many objects you're picking up on your discovery scanner and how many are showing up on the system map. It's sometimes something like a black hole that someone's missed initially. I'd try to convert you to asteroid mining as it's a great excuse to pick up a Krait but it's a bit fiddlier now to make 150m credits per hour.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1070 on: October 14, 2020, 06:02:57 AM »
Doom Eternal
Wasteland 3

Both on Game Pass.

Broken Sword 5
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Both on PS4 as I'm trying to get games finished before next gen.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1071 on: October 14, 2020, 03:50:28 PM »
got hooked on Frostpunk. don't know how i missed this before, its so good.

its made me pledge the kickstarter for the board game too
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1072 on: October 14, 2020, 07:07:21 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 13, 2020, 06:39:20 PM
I breezed my way through all goals on 1+2 in about 5 hours. It was so much fun

School 2 brought all those memories back.

Landing right is tough but once you work it out you can start hitting 900, revert, manual into 900.

 

I have far from breezed through it, and if I did live with another person they'd probably have uninstalled the game on my behalf by now.

But the 'cheats' help.

oddly enough it seems from online people have struggled with the gaps in downtown which I managed to do in about 3 goes. weird. the popcorn buckets can fuck right off though.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,540
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 06:01:06 PM »
Finished Wasteland 3 which was great apart from the atrocious design of no fast travel! loading levels even off an SSD took forever and sitting twiddling my wonky bits for a minute or two just to pass through an area was a pain in the ass!!!

Also finished Hellblade and although nice got really really boring about 2/3 of the way in
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1074 on: Yesterday at 06:11:20 PM »
Been considering getting cricket 19. I had the 14 and 17 versions and they were alright.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 06:17:40 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:11:20 PM
Been considering getting cricket 19. I had the 14 and 17 versions and they were alright.
Cricket 19 isnt much different, just a lick of paint and a few more whistles and bells. Still enjoyable enough, Ive literally spent entire days playing test matches.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:59:47 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:11:20 PM
Been considering getting cricket 19. I had the 14 and 17 versions and they were alright.

It's just been added to Gamepass if you have that. I've been looking to give it a try myself so looking forward to next month
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 10:14:16 AM »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:59:47 AM
It's just been added to Gamepass if you have that. I've been looking to give it a try myself so looking forward to next month
I have no idea what that is, so no.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 