There was over 500 left for those with just bologna and 2500+ for the bologna 5+ sale.



My reckoning is about 2000 with at least 1 credit from last year and from this madrid sale, we've seen about 400 go already who are 3/4/5+.



Obviously not an exact science to any of this stuff with hospo and uefa returns being added at various points of different sales.



Really hope it's not as high as 1900 but wednesday will tell us that.



Actually, before Bologna+5/4/3 sale, there were 2192 left. When the +5/4/3 sale opened , a lot of UEFA return appeared in lower kenny, and there were 2303 left before +2 sale. Almost nothing added during this sale period, and 355 left before +1 sale. When the +1 sale opened, there were another 400+ added in upper Anfield Road(which mainly turned into hospo in Madrid sale), and 500 left before just Bologna sale.I think there are more than 1700 who have 3+ from last season and 1950 who have 2, 300 who have 1. Total about 4000 with at least 1 credit from last season.For Madrid sale, the main return tickets have already added in lower Kenny and upper Annie. I guess there will be few returns later. So I don't think it will drop to Leverkusen+Bologna+1.