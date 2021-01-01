« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 476994 times)

Online kop2016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm
Just checking where this number has come from. See nothing close to 1900 based on bologna and leverkusen sales.
In Leverkusen tickets sale, 2303 left before Bologna+2 sale, and only 355 left before Bologna+1 sale
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 06:11:44 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm
In Leverkusen tickets sale, 2303 left before Bologna+2 sale, and only 355 left before Bologna+1 sale

There was over 500 left for those with just bologna and 2500+ for the bologna 5+ sale.

My reckoning is about 2000 with at least 1 credit from last year and from this madrid sale, we've seen about 400 go already who are 3/4/5+.

Obviously not an exact science to any of this stuff with hospo and uefa returns being added at various points of different sales.

Really hope it's not as high as 1900 but wednesday will tell us that.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,215
  • Seis Veces
Re: European homes
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 06:43:39 pm »
Can't imagine Madrid bring loads for a group stage match
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online kop2016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 06:11:44 pm
There was over 500 left for those with just bologna and 2500+ for the bologna 5+ sale.

My reckoning is about 2000 with at least 1 credit from last year and from this madrid sale, we've seen about 400 go already who are 3/4/5+.

Obviously not an exact science to any of this stuff with hospo and uefa returns being added at various points of different sales.

Really hope it's not as high as 1900 but wednesday will tell us that.
Actually, before Bologna+5/4/3 sale,  there were 2192 left. When the +5/4/3 sale opened , a lot of UEFA return appeared in lower kenny, and there were 2303 left before +2 sale. Almost nothing added during this sale period, and 355 left before +1 sale. When the +1 sale opened, there were another 400+ added in upper Anfield Road(which mainly turned into hospo in Madrid sale), and 500 left before just Bologna sale.
I think there are more than 1700 who have 3+ from last season and 1950 who have 2, 300 who have 1. Total about 4000 with at least 1 credit from last season.
For Madrid sale, the main return tickets have already added in lower Kenny and upper Annie. I guess there will be few returns later. So I don't think it will drop to Leverkusen+Bologna+1.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm
Actually, before Bologna+5/4/3 sale,  there were 2192 left. When the +5/4/3 sale opened , a lot of UEFA return appeared in lower kenny, and there were 2303 left before +2 sale. Almost nothing added during this sale period, and 355 left before +1 sale. When the +1 sale opened, there were another 400+ added in upper Anfield Road(which mainly turned into hospo in Madrid sale), and 500 left before just Bologna sale.
I think there are more than 1700 who have 3+ from last season and 1950 who have 2, 300 who have 1. Total about 4000 with at least 1 credit from last season.
For Madrid sale, the main return tickets have already added in lower Kenny and upper Annie. I guess there will be few returns later. So I don't think it will drop to Leverkusen+Bologna+1.

Thanks for that.

The 1700 on 3+, majority of those on ACS like 1300?
And some of the 2+ too?
Logged

Online kop2016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Thanks for that.

The 1700 on 3+, majority of those on ACS like 1300?
And some of the 2+ too?
I mean the number of people with 3+/2/1 who are not involved in ACS
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm
I mean the number of people with 3+/2/1 who are not involved in ACS

1700 3+ not in ACS? Can't be true. Madrid won't sell that many seats in current sale.
Logged

Online kop2016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 01:18:15 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
1700 3+ not in ACS? Can't be true. Madrid won't sell that many seats in current sale.
Madrid has already sold 1700+ in the current 3+ sale. Before 3+ sale there were 3257 left, while now there are 1514 left.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 