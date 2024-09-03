« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 465585 times)

Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4680 on: September 3, 2024, 06:35:51 pm »
Any ideas what the chances are of getting a pair for the 4 homes? Im on 2 credits from last year?
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: European homes
« Reply #4681 on: September 3, 2024, 06:40:02 pm »
More likely to get an away 😉
Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4682 on: September 3, 2024, 06:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on September  3, 2024, 06:40:02 pm
More likely to get an away 😉
Surely not? No away credits
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: European homes
« Reply #4683 on: September 3, 2024, 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on September  3, 2024, 06:35:51 pm
Any ideas what the chances are of getting a pair for the 4 homes? Im on 2 credits from last year?

ACS dropped to 2 games from last year, so would think you'll be guaranteed. Would guess they'll do guaranteed with 1 credit from last year (as long as you buy each game in the league phase), although in the knockouts depending on how far we go, it may not be as UEFA will take more tickets, so there'll be less on sale. Not certain on numbers though so might be wrong. Think Sparta and Atalanta were full capacity, but the others weren't, so there may be quite a lot on 1 and 2.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: European homes
« Reply #4684 on: September 3, 2024, 09:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on September  3, 2024, 06:41:45 pm
Surely not? No away credits

Good chance of Milan away though with zero credits if you wanted to go so they're not completely wrong
Offline bignred84

Re: European homes
« Reply #4685 on: September 3, 2024, 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on September  3, 2024, 09:02:58 pm
Good chance of Milan away though with zero credits if you wanted to go so they're not completely wrong

Flights alone with less than 2 weeks to go will be expensive
as for hotels, its fashion week in Milan for our game.
the hotels in the area we have stayed in are charging treble what they charge in the past.

some people could be in for a shock when and if they get a ticket
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4686 on: September 3, 2024, 10:16:11 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on September  3, 2024, 09:11:14 pm
Flights alone with less than 2 weeks to go will be expensive
as for hotels, its fashion week in Milan for our game.
the hotels in the area we have stayed in are charging treble what they charge in the past.

some people could be in for a shock when and if they get a ticket


Sport options might be rubbing their hands
Offline redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #4687 on: September 3, 2024, 10:22:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September  3, 2024, 10:16:11 pm

Sport options might be rubbing their hands


Think they've said they might not do any September games due to short notice and prices of planes.
Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4688 on: September 3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on September  3, 2024, 09:01:36 pm
ACS dropped to 2 games from last year, so would think you'll be guaranteed. Would guess they'll do guaranteed with 1 credit from last year (as long as you buy each game in the league phase), although in the knockouts depending on how far we go, it may not be as UEFA will take more tickets, so there'll be less on sale. Not certain on numbers though so might be wrong. Think Sparta and Atalanta were full capacity, but the others weren't, so there may be quite a lot on 1 and 2.
Thats good to know thanks. Milan not really an option for me due to work that week
Offline bignred84

Re: European homes
« Reply #4689 on: September 3, 2024, 10:36:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  3, 2024, 10:22:13 pm
Think they've said they might not do any September games due to short notice and prices of planes.

Sport Options never do short notice flights/games for us.
they only just sell out for games with a few months notice
Offline redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #4690 on: September 3, 2024, 10:39:05 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on September  3, 2024, 10:36:01 pm
Sport Options never do short notice flights/games for us.
they only just sell out for games with a few months notice

Yeah sorry I meant for all clubs (I think that's what they meant anyway)
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4691 on: September 3, 2024, 10:53:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  3, 2024, 10:22:13 pm
Think they've said they might not do any September games due to short notice and prices of planes.

Hadn't seen that! One of our lot was waiting for a day trip 🤦🏻🤣
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: European homes
« Reply #4692 on: September 4, 2024, 12:33:36 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on September  3, 2024, 10:53:17 pm
Hadn't seen that! One of our lot was waiting for a day trip 🤦🏻🤣

They've mailed today to say Milan is too expensive for them to do a trip, mainly due to lack of available planes
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4693 on: September 4, 2024, 09:27:17 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September  4, 2024, 12:33:36 am
They've mailed today to say Milan is too expensive for them to do a trip, mainly due to lack of available planes

cheers!
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #4694 on: September 4, 2024, 05:19:23 pm »
Those prices announced by Villa are an abomination
Offline ABJ

Re: European homes
« Reply #4695 on: September 4, 2024, 05:38:49 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  4, 2024, 05:19:23 pm
Those prices announced by Villa are an abomination
Its shocking, they should boycott, but they won't.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #4696 on: September 4, 2024, 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September  4, 2024, 05:38:49 pm
Its shocking, they should boycott, but they won't.

It's a tough one for them I guess. (The fans) They don't know when they'll be back and they  have some great ties.

It's easier for us (personally sick of the sight of Madrid).

I live in Birmingham now and most Villa fans I know are very excited for the Champions League. Will see how many are excited about the prices when I'm in the office on Friday
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4697 on: September 4, 2024, 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  4, 2024, 05:19:23 pm
Those prices announced by Villa are an abomination

Horrific

Reminds me of them Real Madrid home end prices when we played them the other year, was about 400 euros for the ones down the side of the pitch and they weren't hospo!
Offline Jm55

Re: European homes
« Reply #4698 on: September 13, 2024, 09:13:36 am »
Should be expecting the Bologna announcement soon Im guessing?
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #4699 on: September 13, 2024, 09:34:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2024, 09:13:36 am
Should be expecting the Bologna announcement soon Im guessing?

That's a great point. I've been so focused on Milan I forgot Bologna follows it two weeks later.
Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4700 on: September 13, 2024, 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2024, 09:13:36 am
Should be expecting the Bologna announcement soon Im guessing?
Hope so. Anxiously waiting to see if 2 credits is guaranteed before I drop a small fortune on flights and accom
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4701 on: September 13, 2024, 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2024, 09:13:36 am
Should be expecting the Bologna announcement soon Im guessing?

Can't be far off
Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4702 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 am »
Not guaranteed on 2 credits  :(
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: European homes
« Reply #4703 on: Yesterday at 02:40:28 pm »
Is it possible to forward a junior ticket to an adult family member?
Offline 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4704 on: Yesterday at 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:40:28 pm
Is it possible to forward a junior ticket to an adult family member?

Yeah
Offline DanK1456

Re: European homes
« Reply #4705 on: Yesterday at 07:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:40:49 am
Not guaranteed on 2 credits  :(

I know its not a definite guarantee, but ticket exchange means youll probably get a ticket if you take some time to refresh and wait for spares to be returned.
Offline DanK1456

Re: European homes
« Reply #4706 on: Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm »
Noticed that if you went for ACS you were guaranteed on 3 credits, but for Bologna individually youre not.
Offline Kg3192

Re: European homes
« Reply #4707 on: Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 07:43:11 pm
I know its not a definite guarantee, but ticket exchange means youll probably get a ticket if you take some time to refresh and wait for spares to be returned.
Im hoping that most on 4 and 3 are on ACS and it will reach anybody on 2. Similar to LC reaching all members
Online RedJosh90

Re: European homes
« Reply #4708 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Id be surprised if it didnt go down to 2. Therell be leftovers from 3+, returns and theres about 300 offsite hospo in the Upper Annie that hasnt been sold, which I imagine a majority will still be unsold and will go in the mix as well.
Offline DanK1456

Re: European homes
« Reply #4709 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm
Im hoping that most on 4 and 3 are on ACS and it will reach anybody on 2. Similar to LC reaching all members

I dont know why they put Only if tickets remain. Theyve obviously looked at the numbers but they always seem to have the sale anyway. Im pretty sure youll get a ticket if you spend some time looking
Online RedJosh90

Re: European homes
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 06:09:36 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
I dont know why they put Only if tickets remain. Theyve obviously looked at the numbers but they always seem to have the sale anyway. Im pretty sure youll get a ticket if you spend some time looking

Itll just be to save face in the unlikely event it does sell out on 3. They done it with Southampton in the FA Cup last year. Got all members to register for a general sale and it sold out based on Norwich, remember seeing a fair few people unhappy on social media.
