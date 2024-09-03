More likely to get an away 😉
Any ideas what the chances are of getting a pair for the 4 homes? Im on 2 credits from last year?
Surely not? No away credits
Good chance of Milan away though with zero credits if you wanted to go so they're not completely wrong
Flights alone with less than 2 weeks to go will be expensiveas for hotels, its fashion week in Milan for our game.the hotels in the area we have stayed in are charging treble what they charge in the past.some people could be in for a shock when and if they get a ticket
Sport options might be rubbing their hands
ACS dropped to 2 games from last year, so would think you'll be guaranteed. Would guess they'll do guaranteed with 1 credit from last year (as long as you buy each game in the league phase), although in the knockouts depending on how far we go, it may not be as UEFA will take more tickets, so there'll be less on sale. Not certain on numbers though so might be wrong. Think Sparta and Atalanta were full capacity, but the others weren't, so there may be quite a lot on 1 and 2.
Think they've said they might not do any September games due to short notice and prices of planes.
Sport Options never do short notice flights/games for us.they only just sell out for games with a few months notice
Hadn't seen that! One of our lot was waiting for a day trip 🤦🏻🤣
They've mailed today to say Milan is too expensive for them to do a trip, mainly due to lack of available planes
Those prices announced by Villa are an abomination
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Its shocking, they should boycott, but they won't.
Should be expecting the Bologna announcement soon Im guessing?
Is it possible to forward a junior ticket to an adult family member?
Not guaranteed on 2 credits
I know its not a definite guarantee, but ticket exchange means youll probably get a ticket if you take some time to refresh and wait for spares to be returned.
Im hoping that most on 4 and 3 are on ACS and it will reach anybody on 2. Similar to LC reaching all members
I dont know why they put Only if tickets remain. Theyve obviously looked at the numbers but they always seem to have the sale anyway. Im pretty sure youll get a ticket if you spend some time looking
