Any ideas what the chances are of getting a pair for the 4 homes? Im on 2 credits from last year?



ACS dropped to 2 games from last year, so would think you'll be guaranteed. Would guess they'll do guaranteed with 1 credit from last year (as long as you buy each game in the league phase), although in the knockouts depending on how far we go, it may not be as UEFA will take more tickets, so there'll be less on sale. Not certain on numbers though so might be wrong. Think Sparta and Atalanta were full capacity, but the others weren't, so there may be quite a lot on 1 and 2.