Hi



hi all



how do I access ticket exchange for a spare ticket we have for the Rangers match tomorrow night



I believe the exchange is for PL matches only



I wanted to forward my ticket to a friend in Liverpool as a gift as he has been having a hard time lately & although he has a gen admissions NFC, i can't add him to friends & family until season end



this seems mad as now there will be an empty seat just when the Team needs all the support it can get



pls advise thx



(sry posted elsewhere but now think this is the best placeto get answer -- also added detail to subject -- thx 4 for your work Admins)