Did anyone think the po-po had gone a little overboard?



I'm unaware if Ajax have a particular problem with us (or as a "firm") in general.



Helicopter, a drone and about three vans parked up full of bizzies on my walk back to Sandhills.



That and they kept them in after FT.



Spoke to a few in town and on the train, aside from some of them being dressed like they were in a 1950's folk band, all were pleasant and not at all moody