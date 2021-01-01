« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 336699 times)

Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:14:23 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:52:01 pm
So many people kicking off that they can't attend the odd midweek game but want to retain loyalty for later rounds. Just wrong. Those that have attended all fixtures should get priority which would also reduce the odds for final tickets.

Quite. The rangers game is not ideal timing for me. I fly to the States on the Thursday so a half day up to Liverpool, then early travel back home to be in the office on Wednesday is something I could do without.

I'm still going though
Re: European homes
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 02:21:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:14:23 pm
Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in

It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.

I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:
-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser
-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still
-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner
Re: European homes
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:21:09 pm
It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.

I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:
-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser
-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still
-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner
Yeah what I mean is that if youre not the owner I dont think they will give credit u less theyre able to differentiate behind the scenes from the league games. The system is otherwise identical
Re: European homes
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
I know the club are shite at this but they wouldn't blatantly lie to everyone
Re: European homes
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
It says on my ticket page that the owner is xxxx who is the person Ive forwarded the ticket onto and the purchaser is still in my name.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.

They were very clear that the credit system was not going to change for Cup Games, only PL games.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 02:54:04 pm »
My expectation is they'll fuck this up without meaning to

Watch us all get turfed out of ACS and them sell on our seats...

I have forwarded my ticket on and it would have let me buy another this morning.
Reason for forwarding - I have had a Hospitality season ticket distributed to me
Re: European homes
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
Have screenshotted livechat messages and FAQ's for when we're all booted out of ACS
Re: European homes
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:26:32 pm
I know the club are shite at this but they wouldn't blatantly lie to everyone

I wouldn't think lying, more like incompetent, when it all goes wrong they will try to rectify it but will probably rake a while
Re: European homes
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 02:58:58 pm »
I'm calling it now...at the end of the season the club will come out due to system fuck ups we have no idea who did what and so we've decided to scrap the season and start from fresh next season with bigger stadium and new rules lol
Re: European homes
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:57:59 pm
I wouldn't think lying, more like incompetent, when it all goes wrong they will try to rectify it but will probably rake a while
well yeah that's different though
Re: European homes
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:54:04 pm
My expectation is they'll fuck this up without meaning to

Watch us all get turfed out of ACS and them sell on our seats...

I have forwarded my ticket on and it would have let me buy another this morning.
Reason for forwarding - I have had a Hospitality season ticket distributed to me
if people still have it in history as purchaser I think it'll be fine
Re: European homes
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 03:01:28 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:00:24 pm
if people still have it in history as purchaser I think it'll be fine

Not sure... it appears in mine, theirs and then on the other ACS I enrolled it shows all them too so can't do it based off that alone
Re: European homes
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »

All of this could be solved by an Eligibility dropdown in the My Account section showing how many credits earned for each of PL, CL, FAC, EFL. Cant be that hard really.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:01:28 pm
Not sure... it appears in mine, theirs and then on the other ACS I enrolled it shows all them too so can't do it based off that alone
but they have the original purchaser on record somewhere
Re: European homes
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:08:12 pm
All of this could be solved by an Eligibility dropdown in the My Account section showing how many credits earned for each of PL, CL, FAC, EFL. Cant be that hard really.
same group of people who refuse to do a pre-login for sales, hopeless bunch
Re: European homes
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:10:32 pm
same group of people who refuse to do a pre-login for sales, hopeless bunch

They literally can't do that currently

Imagine 1000s of people all entering credentials to enter the queue which need validating and feeding a response back - it crashes the server, the reason the queue is there in the first place to protect it

Unless they moved all their ticketing system from on-prem to cloud, at the moment the only cloud part is the queue itself

They'd have to move the core system to cloud too, which probably isn't cheap and opens it to a host of new vulnerabilities

They'll sell out regardless, why spend £100k's on improving customer experience
Re: European homes
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 04:46:48 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:19:37 pm
They literally can't do that currently

Yes they can.  (Thought we'd had this discussing in PMs some time ago, where you'd conceded this point.)

The club simply encourage people to log in and then be placed in the queue proper at any point during the hour before the sale starts.  You manage that by a separate Queue-It pre-queue.  People pretty quickly learn there is no point in having multiple sessions, so the number of people logging in = number of queue positions.

Getting everyone logged in and then into the queue proper between, say 07:15 and 08:15 should be a doddle really.  It would be pretty similar to how the queue goes down lightning fast once a sale is sold out.  Obviously, if you leave it late, like 08:10, before trying to log in, you are risk of not getting through the pre-queue to the login process, and then on to the queue proper, but you'd presumably only make that mistake once.

Of course, a system that gives every member just one entry in the Queue-It lottery might be a scary for some.  But no-one could argue about its fairness.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »

Any drop backs since this morning? Trying to sort a mate.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 04:49:33 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 04:46:48 pm
Yes they can.  (Thought we'd had this discussing in PMs some time ago, where you'd conceded this point.)

The club simply encourage people to log in and then be placed in the queue proper at any point during the hour before the sale starts.  You manage that by a separate Queue-It pre-queue.  People pretty quickly learn there is no point in having multiple sessions, so the number of people logging in = number of queue positions.

Getting everyone logged in and then into the queue proper between, say 07:15 and 08:15 should be a doddle really.  It would be pretty similar to how the queue goes down lightning fast once a sale is sold out.  Obviously, if you leave it late, like 08:10, before trying to log in, you are risk of not getting through the pre-queue to the login process, and then on to the queue proper, but you'd presumably only make that mistake once.

Of course, a system that gives every member just one entry in the Queue-It lottery might be a scary for some.  But no-one could argue about its fairness.

I can't remember that far back, they'd need a queue for the login to the queue then, seems a bit long winded for a better experience
Re: European homes
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.

i think they've coded it wrong to what their intentions were, personally, but doesn't impact me to care enough to raise it lol
Re: European homes
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 04:46:48 pm
Yes they can.  (Thought we'd had this discussing in PMs some time ago, where you'd conceded this point.)

The club simply encourage people to log in and then be placed in the queue proper at any point during the hour before the sale starts.  You manage that by a separate Queue-It pre-queue.  People pretty quickly learn there is no point in having multiple sessions, so the number of people logging in = number of queue positions.

Getting everyone logged in and then into the queue proper between, say 07:15 and 08:15 should be a doddle really.  It would be pretty similar to how the queue goes down lightning fast once a sale is sold out.  Obviously, if you leave it late, like 08:10, before trying to log in, you are risk of not getting through the pre-queue to the login process, and then on to the queue proper, but you'd presumably only make that mistake once.

Of course, a system that gives every member just one entry in the Queue-It lottery might be a scary for some.  But no-one could argue about its fairness.

they should try it one sale and i can foresee there'll be even more moaning when peoples' one logged-in positions time out or the server crashes. i don't think it's *that* simple personally.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 05:52:12 pm »
Are these games blocked from being transferred to non members. Myself, and someone else in the Friends and Family thread don't seem to be able to transfer to non members. Says they already have one. I double checked with my mate if somehow his son already had a ticket and he doesn't so I got my mate to attempt to send it to my daughter (who is 4 and definitely doesn't have one) so I am assuming the error is actually because they don't have a paid up membership.

Thought we would be able to transfer games to non members this season?
Re: European homes
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 05:54:18 pm »
Ah, I think it's because they haven't 'purchased' a General Admission NFC Pass.

Quote
General Admission NFC Passes are required for stadium access for any non Season Ticket Holders and Members.

This includes:

Priority Rights Holders who purchase tickets for home cup matches.
Supporters who purchase tickets during any Local General Sale.
Non-Season Ticket Holders and Non-Members who have been forwarded a ticket.
General Admission NFC Pass are available here. Once obtained, the General Admission NFC Pass must then be downloaded to a smartphone by going to Memberships section within My Account.

You will only need to download your NFC pass once at the start of Season 2022/23 and it will automatically update for any tickets you purchase or are forwarded.

To view the guide for an iPhone 6 or above, click here.

To view the guide for an Android/Google phone, click here.

Will try and get them to sort that now.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:54:18 pm
Ah, I think it's because they haven't 'purchased' a General Admission NFC Pass.

Will try and get them to sort that now.
Their NFC pass will be all in grey when you do transfer it. Just to forewarn them!
Re: European homes
« Reply #3866 on: Today at 06:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:47:09 pm
Any drop backs since this morning? Trying to sort a mate.

just picked one in U2 there dunno where it came from its odd been nothing all day
Re: European homes
« Reply #3867 on: Today at 07:07:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:52:01 pm
So many people kicking off that they can't attend the odd midweek game but want to retain loyalty for later rounds. Just wrong. Those that have attended all fixtures should get priority which would also reduce the odds for final tickets.

Yep. If you want to guarantee you keep the credit then just go the game, mad idea I know
Re: European homes
« Reply #3868 on: Today at 07:12:55 pm »
Does anyone know if you still keep your credit if you can't go and don't scan yourself in on the night ?
