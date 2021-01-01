« previous next »
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:14:23 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in
YNWA

red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
Reply #3841 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:52:01 pm
So many people kicking off that they can't attend the odd midweek game but want to retain loyalty for later rounds. Just wrong. Those that have attended all fixtures should get priority which would also reduce the odds for final tickets.

Quite. The rangers game is not ideal timing for me. I fly to the States on the Thursday so a half day up to Liverpool, then early travel back home to be in the office on Wednesday is something I could do without.

I'm still going though
Craig S

Re: European homes
Reply #3842 on: Today at 02:21:09 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:14:23 pm
Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in

It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.

I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:
-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser
-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still
-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Reply #3843 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:21:09 pm
It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.

I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:
-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser
-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still
-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner
Yeah what I mean is that if youre not the owner I dont think they will give credit u less theyre able to differentiate behind the scenes from the league games. The system is otherwise identical
TeddyTime33

Re: European homes
Reply #3844 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
I know the club are shite at this but they wouldn't blatantly lie to everyone
keano7

Re: European homes
Reply #3845 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.
It says on my ticket page that the owner is xxxx who is the person Ive forwarded the ticket onto and the purchaser is still in my name.
Pinehurst Alan

Re: European homes
Reply #3846 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:12:45 pm
So they tell you. But this is contrary to how 'forward' works for PL games where the credit moves with the ticket. The ticket is moved from your account so unless they've got something else behind the scenes then the system won't know that you originally purchased it.

They were very clear that the credit system was not going to change for Cup Games, only PL games.
