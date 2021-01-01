Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in
It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.
I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:
-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser
-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still
-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner