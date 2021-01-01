Yeah Id imagine anything that goes through the checkout screen will not retain credit. Distribute is just sticking a name and email address in



It stays in your history. I am moving my spec to stand with mates, from my normal ST spec (bought on acs at renewal). So transferred it out, then got another transferred back to me.I did it this morning, and before I only had ajax once in my history. I now have LFC v ajax 3 times in my history:-My original one, has my name as owner & purchaser-The same ticket I transferred. Has my name as purchaser still-The one I have been sent, which has my name as owner