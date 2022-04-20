« previous next »
European homes

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3600 on: April 20, 2022, 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on April 20, 2022, 11:54:54 am
Yes I have and Ive just read its guaranteed. Thanks anyway mate.
Yeah you will be grand. Im in tomorrows sale you can let us know if theres much left
YNWA

Offline KevLFC

Re: European homes
« Reply #3601 on: April 20, 2022, 01:15:19 pm »
Needed 2 but not much choice apart from back couple of rows in each stand, yes plenty of singles though but not splitting up to get a better seat!
Offline keano7

Re: European homes
« Reply #3602 on: April 20, 2022, 01:32:28 pm »
More difficult than previous rounds but ins in.
Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: European homes
« Reply #3603 on: April 20, 2022, 01:53:35 pm »
Anyone got a map of the stadium please ahead of tomorrow's sale?
Offline KevLFC

Re: European homes
« Reply #3604 on: April 20, 2022, 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on April 20, 2022, 01:32:28 pm
More difficult than previous rounds but ins in.

Where does all the seats go? I was in very quickly today, against Inter there was lots to choose from so its not like Villareal are bringing more fans than them etc
Offline Strummer77

Re: European homes
« Reply #3605 on: April 20, 2022, 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 15, 2022, 02:58:44 pm
Those odds are awful. Id go back as many seasons as possible to guarantee those who have attended all European games back in the Europa league days  :)

The lad I go the games with isnt going. Ill have 2 chances at this one

As per the other thread, turns out it isn't an extra 5k tickets at all anyway
Offline keano7

Re: European homes
« Reply #3606 on: April 20, 2022, 04:26:53 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on April 20, 2022, 03:06:01 pm
Where does all the seats go? I was in very quickly today, against Inter there was lots to choose from so its not like Villareal are bringing more fans than them etc
UEFA take a higher proportion of tickets for the semi finals and because its the first leg, the vast majority of them will be snapped up by delegates/partners etc. Its the main reason why a few people who went to all homes in 18/19 missed out on Barcelona tickets.
Offline rk1

Re: European homes
« Reply #3607 on: April 20, 2022, 04:32:36 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on April 20, 2022, 04:26:53 pm
UEFA take a higher proportion of tickets for the semi finals and because its the first leg, the vast majority of them will be snapped up by delegates/partners etc. Its the main reason why a few people who went to all homes in 18/19 missed out on Barcelona tickets.

I can vouch for that for both Roma and Barca!
Offline James_1906

Re: European homes
« Reply #3608 on: April 20, 2022, 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on April 20, 2022, 04:32:36 pm
I can vouch for that for both Roma and Barca!
Rough thatlad
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3609 on: April 20, 2022, 04:47:31 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on April 20, 2022, 04:26:53 pm
UEFA take a higher proportion of tickets for the semi finals and because its the first leg, the vast majority of them will be snapped up by delegates/partners etc. Its the main reason why a few people who went to all homes in 18/19 missed out on Barcelona tickets.
Have the fear Ill be the same tomorrow
Offline rk1

Re: European homes
« Reply #3610 on: April 20, 2022, 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on April 20, 2022, 04:42:25 pm
Rough thatlad

Managed to get spares for both though. Obvious downside is that I didnt qualify for the ballot for the final. As well as creating issues the following season and not being guaranteed. Only 2 games I didnt manage to get a ticket for in over 8 years!
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 08:17:44 am »
8 browsers. Best position 1813. 12 mins
Offline Redking83

Re: European homes
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 am »
In queue 15 minutes before it opened, my place number 7187.  I never get a decent position for some reason!
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: European homes
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 08:23:23 am »
More than an hour!!

Serves me right for trying to do this from actual Spain.

If anyone gets in can they let us know what is available?
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 08:23:23 am
More than an hour!!

Serves me right for trying to do this from actual Spain.

If anyone gets in can they let us know what is available?
Ill be in shortly
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 08:25:58 am »
There's the odd single.
Offline anfieldash

Re: European homes
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 am »
Seem to be plenty of singles around, good luck.
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: European homes
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 08:26:19 am »
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 08:26:26 am »
Rows in the lower Kenny keep appearing but won't let me.basket
Offline anfieldash

Re: European homes
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 08:27:02 am »
Let it choose and we got one of them.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 am »
Got sorted in KN. Not much left to be honest. U1 and U9 and a few upper annie
Offline Hij

Re: European homes
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 08:28:32 am »
Managed to sort my mate one. A shame he's off the ladder and can't enter the auto cup next season but at least he'll be in any ballot haha.
Offline James_1906

Re: European homes
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 am »
Me mate was 1950 ish in the queue and got 3 together in the lower kenny
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 08:31:34 am »
My mate was after one for him and his kid. Those rows would be corporate and im not sure why they appear occasionally and won't let you basket them
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3624 on: Yesterday at 08:32:59 am »
Rows being released in lower kenny. Look like hospitality
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 am »
Ha ha, bagged him in the lower Kenny. There was an entire row then
Offline kevlumley

Re: European homes
« Reply #3626 on: Yesterday at 08:40:32 am »
Got really lucky. Had KN row 7, tried to buy another, then it basketed a seat i wasn't eligible for, plus lost the original seat. Managed to get a single in upper Sir Kenny.

So got one, not two. Tough sale.
Offline stopbabeltime

Re: European homes
« Reply #3627 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 am »
Got 2 right at the back of U9, lower kenny mustve come up right after I checked out. Ins in though!
Offline Redking83

Re: European homes
« Reply #3628 on: Yesterday at 08:42:31 am »
Managed to get one in the KD Stand, row 22 :)
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: European homes
« Reply #3629 on: Yesterday at 08:47:03 am »
Thank goodness for my wonderful friend back in the UK who managed to get me two together at the back of U2. Fifa view seats but we are in!

Well doe to all the rest, particularly the lucky few who got the KD lower row seats!
Offline Forlan1987

Re: European homes
« Reply #3630 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 am »
ROW 4 in the lower kenny. did very well. thats all euro homes this season
Offline MomoWasBoss

Re: European homes
« Reply #3631 on: Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm »
Never really do this sort of things as always in the pub pre match but really want to soak the atmosphere in on this one. What time does the team bus usually arrive? and does it come from Walton Lane up Annie Road into the Main Stand?

Any recommendations on where to stand and let off a bit of red pyro  ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: European homes
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm
Never really do this sort of things as always in the pub pre match but really want to soak the atmosphere in on this one. What time does the team bus usually arrive? and does it come from Walton Lane up Annie Road into the Main Stand?

Any recommendations on where to stand and let off a bit of red pyro  ;D

There'll surely be a coach welcoming for this one. Not sure what time but someone will say in the next few days I'd imagine
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: European homes
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 04:21:49 am »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm
Never really do this sort of things as always in the pub pre match but really want to soak the atmosphere in on this one. What time does the team bus usually arrive? and does it come from Walton Lane up Annie Road into the Main Stand?

Any recommendations on where to stand and let off a bit of red pyro  ;D

Between 5.30-6.45pm for a bigger bus welcome re-routed past the Arkles which this certainly will be.
