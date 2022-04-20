Yes I have and Ive just read its guaranteed. Thanks anyway mate.
More difficult than previous rounds but ins in.
Those odds are awful. Id go back as many seasons as possible to guarantee those who have attended all European games back in the Europa league days The lad I go the games with isnt going. Ill have 2 chances at this one
Where does all the seats go? I was in very quickly today, against Inter there was lots to choose from so its not like Villareal are bringing more fans than them etc
UEFA take a higher proportion of tickets for the semi finals and because its the first leg, the vast majority of them will be snapped up by delegates/partners etc. Its the main reason why a few people who went to all homes in 18/19 missed out on Barcelona tickets.
I can vouch for that for both Roma and Barca!
Rough thatlad
More than an hour!!Serves me right for trying to do this from actual Spain.If anyone gets in can they let us know what is available?
Ill be in shortly
Never really do this sort of things as always in the pub pre match but really want to soak the atmosphere in on this one. What time does the team bus usually arrive? and does it come from Walton Lane up Annie Road into the Main Stand?Any recommendations on where to stand and let off a bit of red pyro
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]