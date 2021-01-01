I know we've got a Semi Final to get through first but got into a bit of a spat with a mate earlier over potential final tickets and wondered what others thought to it.



Start of the season I asked my mate if he wanted to join the CL Autocup with me and he said he'd give it a miss as he wasn't up for committing to go to any games. So I proposed buying his membership and signing him up using my bank account so I didn't have to go alone, but he could have first refusal on the ticket using his membership. I've been to all but one of the games so far and will be going again in 2 weeks time, he hasn't been to any and is also skipping the Semi.



But when I mentioned earlier what he thought to offering me the ticket if we got to the final and only his membership was successful in the ballot, he basically refused and said the ticket is on his membership so he would take the ticket for himself. He did eventually pay for his membership midway through the season, but only because he wanted to use it to buy a ticket to a Prem game. He also proposed only paying half of it first.



Interested to know if others would also feel pretty annoyed by this? Personally I feel like I've taken on the burden for the season and he wouldn't even be in any ballot if it wasn't for me.



Considering you have paid and gone to all those games without him contributing a penny then it's a bit unfair he wants it back now for sure and not what I would expect a mate to do at all. That aside if you made a deal with an acquaintance or even a not so close friend, shall we say, then you made that deal that he would have first refusal, so he gets to take it if and when he wants from that point of view as that's what you agreed no matter what happens, end of.You still get to have a chance with your ballot and he has first refusal on his one if he gets it. Just put it down to experience and next time get whoever you took with you most games to get a membership also, or get another in a family member's name, etc.